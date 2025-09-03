Maintaining ecological balance best bet to contain stray dog crisis

In recent times, there has been significant discussion in the country regarding the issue of stray dogs. The Supreme Court had on August 11 issued strict orders to relocate all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters earmarked specifically for them. However, following criticism, it issued a revised judgment on August 22.

As per the revised ruling, only aggressive dogs or those infected with rabies should be moved to shelters. Stray dogs are to be sterilized, vaccinated, and released back into the areas where they were found. Additionally, feeding stray dogs on streets or in public places was declared illegal.

While some support these measures for public safety, others argue that animal welfare should be prioritised. Consequently, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice B.R. Gavai emphasised the need for a balanced and rational approach to address this issue.

Consequences of ecological imbalance:

Ecological balance refers to a stable and harmonious relationship between living organisms (humans, plants, animals) and their environment within an ecosystem. This balance is achieved by regulating food chains, nutrient cycles and population of species. There are various ecosystems on Earth, including marine, forest and desert ecosystems, among several others.

In an ecosystem, one organism eats another organism lower in the food chain, helping to regulate population sizes of species and contributing to ecological balance.

For example, in a grassland ecosystem’s food chain, grass acts as a producer; insects like locusts feed on grass; carnivores like frogs eat insects such as locusts; snakes feed on frogs, while birds like eagles and vultures feed on snakes.

This operates as a continuous cycle. If the population of any one species in this cycle either decreases or increases significantly, the ecological balance is disrupted.

A striking example of the catastrophic consequences of ecological imbalance is the sparrow extermination campaign launched in 1958 by Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China. He believed that sparrows consumed grains, leading to reduced food production and ordered their complete extermination to boost agricultural output.

However, sparrows naturally control the population of crop-destroying pests like locusts and other insects, playing a vital role in the ecosystem. When China’s sparrow population was drastically reduced, it led to an ecological imbalance, causing a surge in locust and insect populations that destroyed crops. This triggered a massive famine in China, with millions suffering from starvation. According to official Chinese government figures, the death toll was 15 million, but some estimates suggest it could be a staggering 45 to 78 million. Realizing the situation, Zedong ordered the cessation of the sparrow extermination campaign in 1960, paving the way for the restoration of ecological balance.

Similarly, stray dogs are also a part of the ecosystem. An uncontrolled increase in their population poses a risk of disrupting ecological balance, potentially leading to severe consequences. Therefore, there is an urgent need for going about widespread sterilization programs to control the stray dog population in India, while ensuring ecological balance in urban environments while safeguarding public safety and animal welfare.

Impact of stray dog attacks on children:

Children are particularly vulnerable to dog bites. According to research published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), 76 per cent of dog bites on children occur on their lips, nose or cheeks due to their height. Bites on the neck can lead to severe bleeding, which could be fatal.

Many students, who leave early in the morning for tuition or coaching centres, have been victims of stray dog attacks, with numerous incidents resulting in deaths. Poor families, often unaware of the dangers of rabies, may neglect minor scratches or bites, presuming that they are insignificant. This negligence can lead to fatal outcomes due to rabies infection.

For instance, Brijesh Solanki, a 22-year-old state-level kabaddi player from Uttar Pradesh, was bitten on the hand while rescuing a puppy from a canal. Assuming it was a minor injury, he ignored it, and succumbed to rabies in July.

Early warning signs of potential dog bite:

Dogs typically display subtle signs of fear, stress, anxiety, or discomfort, as explained by Dr Kate Mornement, an animal behaviourist. Recognising these signs and addressing the dog’s fear, anxiety, or stress is crucial to preventing bites. Early warning signs include aggressive behaviours like growling or snapping, as well as subtler cues such as yawning, lip-licking, turning the head or body, walking away, maintaining a low posture, tucking the tail between the legs, or pinning the ears back. Children and adults may fail to recognize these signals, increasing the risk of bites.

Immediate medical attention:

If bitten by a dog, the wound should be immediately washed with soap and be subject to medical attention. There is no cure for rabies, but prompt action can prevent fatal outcomes. Early training of puppies is recommended to curb aggressive behaviour and prevent attacks in the future.

By maintaining ecological balance through measures like sterilization, vaccination, and responsible management, the stray dog issue can be addressed effectively while ensuring both public safety and animal welfare.

(The writer belongs to Chemistry and Environmental Sciences faculty, Hyderabad)