Make yoga a way of life to discover peace and inner bliss

The word ‘yoga’ originates from the Sanskrit root word ‘YUJ’ which means to join, to unite or to yoke. This ‘union’ refers to the harmony of body, mind and spirit. The word ‘yoga’ itself signifies the attainment of this union. If these three always work in tandem, there is no misery in life.

Yoga is a way of life that provides a rare opportunity to leave the rough and tumble of the world behind and attain inner peace. We are all aware that whole world is going through turmoil and tough times, while facing challenges of different magnitude.

Yoga, in its essence, is more than just physical exercise; it encompasses physical, mental and spiritual well-being. It’s a holistic approach to health.

Yoga is a journey of the self, through the self, to the self—’The Bhagavad Gita’.

Yoga is not just a set of exercises; it’s a way of integrating practices like mindful breathing—pranayama, physical postures—asanas, meditation and ethical principles into daily life. It’s a highly scientific practice that has a deep understanding. It helps individuals understand their physical and mental patterns and encourages them to make conscious choices. It reduces anxiety, mental stress and you are relaxed and that leads to changed mental resilience and to a more harmonious way of living. It is a journey that has no destination, but on its way aids you of self-discovery and personal growth.

Meditation is a way for nourishing and blossoming of the divinity within you. The, best part of yoga is that it has no side effects, whatsoever. In fact, it boosts our immunity while balancing the body and mind during the times where you have the stench of disease and death (remember the horrific Covid anguish.

The United Nations has declared June 21 June as the International Day of Yoga. Most educational institutions around the world have started to include yoga in their curriculum. India is the source of this knowledge. It is our heritage that has been handed over to us by our Rishis and Munis. It’s our moral responsibility that we need to preserve and expand this knowledge and spread it to every corner of the world.

The origin of yoga traces back to 5000 years. It was first mentioned in the ancient sacred text, ‘The Rigveda’. Though it was practiced in the pre-Vedic period, the great sage, Maharishi Patanjali systematized and codified the existing practice of yoga. Widely revered as the father of yoga, he compiled various aspects of yoga into ‘yoga sutras’, which is a foundational text for the practice.

The enduring popularity of yoga is largely due to its adaptability through the ages.

It is non-competitive and compliant to every size, shape, gender and age and is not one size for all. You can adapt it to your own body. There is a basic outline and alignment for each posture but it is also about listening to your own body and moving from within.

As a strong believer in the power of yoga and a long- term practitioner I can vouch that @ 73, I am still going strong without any of the ailments associated with age. Every practice prepares me for new challenges and readies me to face the world with courage, strength and determination.

Practice yoga for your entire life and use it as a tool for staying young and agile. Remember yoga is just not touching your toes, it’s about what you learn. It’s all about trusting yourself about being powerful and kind.