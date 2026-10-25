Me, gym and Gen Z

A gym is a specialized space designed for physical conditioning, strength, training, cardio-vascular workouts and group fitness classes. Different age groups visit the gym depending on their needs. Many people, including some women, visit them for physical confidence, shaping body composition, for stress relief and mental health, weight management and metabolism. Of course, if you have a six-pack body and muscles its one-up-man-ship over your peers. Older adults and senior citizens generally go to a gym for mobility, independence, and to maintain enough strength to play with their grandchildren. For some, it is to reduce arthritis pain and the risk of falling. I fall into this category.

A bulge in my L3, L4, and L5 discs, which is most common in many, brought me to the gym. The bulge compresses the L5 nerve root, causing pain, tingling, or numbness that is revealed from the lower back through the outer leg down to the top of the foot and big toe. It resulted in lower back stiffness, dull aches, sharp shooting pain(sciatica) that worsened with sitting, bending or lifting any weight, however small it is. I tried to suppress the pain with short term pain relievers or anti-inflammatories with intermittent doctor visits. Pain persisted. Only one procedure can relieve me of my pain but no guarantee. I did not opt for it as I couldn’t visualize myself in a wheelchair. I did not lose my heart or combativeness. I was on homeopathic pills to reduce the pain, and it certainly helped me, and improved my mobility to a certain extent. I underwent Ayurvedic treatment too for relief. There the doctor advised me to consult a trainer in a reputed gym to strengthen my core muscles so that I can lead a near-normal life.

At 75, when I was asked to join a gym, I did not hesitate for a second—because I wanted to lead life on my own terms. Gyms are usually thought of as places for the young. My title may say Gen Z, but I don’t like to call the youth I met in the gym Gen Z. They are totally different from the image of Gen Z that is shown to the world—destructive, dis-respectful, anti-national, unsympathetic, and arrogant. That kind, if it exists, is not even one percent of our youth.

Now comes the real story.

I have a 23 -year-old personal trainer. He is so helpful, patient, respectful and empathetic with an oldie like me. And around me, all the gym-goers are youth bubbling with life and energy—cracking jokes, making fun of each other, laughing out loud. The place was so lively. That atmosphere, that happiness, and that carefree attitude brought down 50 per cent of my pain even before the workout started. I am always addressed as ‘OG Mam’, meaning Original Mam. If someone casually calls me ‘aunty’, my trainer immediately corrects them and tells them to call me “OG Mam”. Boys and girls readily come forward to help me—to bring the equipment to my place of work, to help me get an auto, sometimes even booking it for me.

The most important aspect I noticed is their respect for elders and respect for the country, and their readiness to do anything. I have seen youth from different backgrounds and religions in the gym. But all of them love their country. They denounce destructive agitations and say clearly, “We have no time to waste on these worthless marches.” Sensible youth! Is it their upbringing? Their schooling? Or just their own clarity about what is good for them in life?

Whenever they have a break in- between their workouts, they come and sit around me on the floor, while I am seated on an elevated seat. They have different doubts and questions every day—about pollution, unemployment and, life in general, how it was two or three decades ago. And they immediately come up with an argument, an advice, and a solution. But not once did I hear them complaining endlessly or criticizing anyone. They work hard in their own fields. Some are college students, some work from home, and some are IT professionals whose work starts late in the afternoon or evening. They are energetic, bubbling with enthusiasm, and at the same time deeply rooted in their own culture. Seeing them one will forget part of their pain. So, it was with me. Not only that, but the gym has also helped me a lot in improving my posture and gait.

Life is to laugh and live. It is to be used in a constructive way in thoughts and in actions. Destruction destroys you—if not today, then later. Live life to the fullest, bubbling with energy—that is the sign of good health-both mentally and physically.

When I see the young boys at gym, I feel that the country is securely in safe hands.