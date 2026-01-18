Medaram: The state’s responsibility to people’s faith

Withthe Jatara scheduled from January 28 to 31, the scale of administrative preparedness is extensive. Anticipating a massive influx of devotees, the government has prioritised basic amenities. Crucially, the government has reiterated that development will not dilute ritual. Worship practices and traditional customs will continue unchanged, with tribal elders guiding ceremonial decisions. This balance between infrastructure and tradition is perhaps the most critical measure of success

Deep inside the forests of Telangana’s Mulugu district lies Medaram, a sacred space where faith transcends material boundaries and history lives through ritual. Amid vermilion-laden groves, sacred kank trees draped with garlands, and forest paths that symbolically lead every pilgrim to the Mother, the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara stands as the world’s largest tribal congregation. Here, devotion erases distinctions of caste and class; jaggery becomes gold, and belief alone defines wealth.

More than a religious festival, Medaram is the spiritual and cultural axis of Telangana’s tribal communities, particularly the Koya people. Its origins are rooted in legends of resistance, sacrifice and justice narratives that have survived centuries through oral tradition. To administer such a congregation is not merely an exercise in crowd management. It is a test of the State’s commitment to safeguarding indigenous identity, dignity and cultural continuity.

It is in this context that the Telangana government’s approach to the 2026 Medaram Jatara assumes significance. Held once every two years and drawing millions of devotees from across the country, the Jatara has often depended on temporary arrangements. This time, however, the State has consciously shifted focus towards permanent infrastructure and long-term development, signalling an intent to institutionalise care for a faith-driven mass gathering.

An allocation of ₹230 crore for Medaram’s development reflects this shift. Roads connecting Medaram, Tadvai and Mulugu are being strengthened through BT and CC expansions, improving access to remote forest areas. Permanent power supply systems, drinking water pipelines, overhead tanks and durable resting sheds are being created, ensuring that facilities endure beyond the festival days. These works are not just pilgrim-centric; they represent a long-overdue investment in tribal regions historically left on the margins of development.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has taken a direct interest in the project, overseeing the execution of large-scale permanent constructions. Granite structures designed to last for generations, restoration of sacred platforms (gaddelu), protective enclosures and stone gateways are reshaping the Medaram landscape. These are not ornamental additions. They are intended as architectural expressions of tribal history and belief.

Equally important is the emphasis on cultural authenticity. Sculptures and installations depicting the life, customs and clan traditions of the Koya community are being developed. The legends of Sammakka, Saralamma, Jampanna, Pagididda Raju and Govinda Raju are being etched into stone, transforming oral memory into enduring public heritage. Significantly, these efforts are being carried out in consultation with tribal priests and elders, reinforcing the principle that development must proceed with, not over, tradition.

With the Jatara scheduled from January 28 to 31, the scale of administrative preparedness is extensive. Anticipating a massive influx of devotees, the government has prioritised basic amenities. Thousands of water tankers and temporary drinking water points are being deployed under continuous official supervision to prevent shortages in the harsh forest terrain.

Sanitation often the weakest link in large congregations has received focused attention. Thousands of temporary toilets, dedicated waste collection vehicles, round-the-clock sanitation staff and a post-Jatara clean-up plan aim to minimise environmental damage and public health risks. This is particularly critical given Medaram’s fragile forest ecosystem.

Transport and traffic management have been planned on a similar scale. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has rolled out special bus services, including routes from neighbouring States. Additional depots, segregated entry and exit corridors, designated parking zones and a comprehensive traffic regulation plan are being enforced to ensure smoother movement of pilgrims.

Security and healthcare arrangements underscore the State’s zero-tolerance approach to risk. Thousands of police personnel, special women safety teams, CCTV surveillance, drone monitoring and emergency response units are being deployed. Temporary hospitals, mobile medical units, ambulances and 24-hour medical staff will be on standby to address health emergencies in a gathering of this magnitude.

Crucially, the government has reiterated that development will not dilute ritual. Worship practices and traditional customs will continue unchanged, with tribal elders guiding ceremonial decisions. This balance between infrastructure and tradition is perhaps the most critical measure of success.

Often described as the “Telangana Kumbh Mela”, the Medaram Jatara is a rare convergence of faith, culture and governance. The scale of public investment and the emphasis on permanence mark a departure from ad hoc festival management. At the same time, there is a growing expectation that the Union government will extend support comparable to that provided for the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, recognising Medaram’s national and cultural significance.

Ultimately, Medaram tests the State’s ability to govern with cultural sensitivity. If administrative preparedness, public cooperation and respect for tradition move in harmony, the Jatara will reaffirm a larger truth: that governance, at its best, does not merely manage faith it honours it.