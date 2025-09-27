Modi’s women card and Rahul’s constitution call to decide Bihar poll outcome

With less than 60 days to go, Bihar’s Assembly elections are shaping into a national test case with ripples being felt far beyond Patna. The eventual verdict could determine whether constitutional rhetoric or development politics defines India’s mood ahead of 2029.

With less than 60 days to go for Bihar’s assembly elections, the contest is shaping into a national test case. It could set the tone for the country’s political mindset, cutting through the noise of “Constitution in danger,” “no friends for Modi,” or “vote chori” slogans reverberating from the INDIA bloc. Bihar remains one of India’s most unpredictable states.

Here, pollsters have often been proven wrong. In the last elections, forecasts suggested an RJD–Congress victory, but Congress managed to win only 19 of the 70 seats it contested. RJD won in 75 seats. Bihar’s ground realities defy easy arithmetic. A familiar face-off:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have already opened their campaigns with blistering attacks.

In 2020, Congress focussed primarily on discord within NDA, Chinese incursions in Ladakh, abrogation of Article 370, farm laws, joblessness dominated the discourse.

Incidentally, Ladakh witnessed violence on Wednesday, allegedly led by a Congress councillor, who has now reportedly gone underground. This raises the mute question of whether it is coincidence or conspiracy. Is Ladakh their first laboratory? It is shocking to note there has been no condemnation from Congress party or its allies over the violence.

This time also the “vote chori” slogan and efforts to create distrust in institutions does not seem to have cut much ice with the people. His criticism of transparency by CEC rings hollow, given Congress’ own past. In 2009, the UPA pushed through Naveen Chawla as CEC despite objections. The Administrative Reforms Commission had suggested a collegium system, but Congress ignored it. Rahul’s current tirade risks sounding like the proverbial pot calling the kettle black.

Congress seems to have forgotten that its strike rate in 2020 was pathetic. In this election, Congress faced after a revolt by the group of 23 leaders who questioned the leadership of the Gandhis. Poor selection of candidates was followed a laidback campaign. Party’s star campaigner Rahul Gandhi addressed only two rallies each in the first and second phases. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not go to Bihar to campaign. This time, while Rahul risks falling back on “vote chori” narratives if results go against him.

Ground reports indicate that women’s silent electoral power could once again prove decisive. The big-ticket announcement by Modi—₹10,000 each for 80 lakh women—is a calculated gamble. Women’s voting behaviour in Bihar has defied stereotypes: though absent from political debates, they turn out in higher numbers than men and have consistently tilted towards NDA. In eastern and north Bihar, women outvoted men in 2020. Nitish Kumar had long invested in women’s empowerment, offering uniforms and bicycles to girl students. Most of them are now voters in Bihar and JD(U) feels that they could be the potential game changers.

Caste counts but less than earlier:

Yadavs and Muslims together make up over 35 per cent of the electorate, explaining RJD’s reliance on this base. Yet, despite this bloc, RJD has never secured a majority in 25 years. Voter behaviour shows an evolving mindset beyond caste, with development and leadership appeal influencing decisions.

Another factor that can dent Congress is the strained alliance between Congress and RJD. Seat-sharing talks are contentious: RJD wants Congress limited to 25 seats, citing its dismal past performance. Congress resists, unwilling to remain a junior partner. The Tejaswi Yadav question further complicates matters. RJD has projected him as CM face, while Congress hesitates. This rift could weaken the INDIA bloc’s cohesion.

In 2020, BJP contested 110 seats, winning 42.5 per cent votes, while JD(U) lagged at 32.8 per cent in 115 seats. The gap was far wider than in past elections, exposing strains in the partnership. Yet by 2024, Modi and Nitish had reconciled, contesting Lok Sabha polls with the LJP and stunning pollsters with 12 seats each. The chemistry of Modi and the arithmetic of Nitish still deliver. Whether this holds in assembly elections is the big question.

Prashant Kishor has made the wildcard entry this time with his Jan Suraaj party. He is a potential spoiler and smaller parties could tilt the balance in tight contests. The INDIA bloc frames the battle as one for the Constitution. Modi frames it as a choice between stability and chaos. Voters must decide which resonates more: constitutional rhetoric, caste solidarity, or women-focused welfare.

Kishor’s appeal to youth, his governance rhetoric, and his anti-corruption stance could nibble at RJD’s Muslim–Yadav base. Missteps of the Opposition Congress and RJD’s biggest blunder were dragging Modi’s late mother into campaign rhetoric. A crude meme depicting her scolding Modi backfired, giving Modi the chance to emotionally appeal to women voters. In a state where women’s turnout is crucial, such missteps could be costly.

Theatrics also marked Congress’ decision to hold a Working Committee meeting in Bihar for the first time in 85 years, citing its 1940 Ramgarh session that paved the way for India’s Constituent Assembly.

Rahul hammered home the “protect the Constitution” line, promising quotas for Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs). Yet the contrast is stark. The Congress that once fought for Independence is now reduced to bargaining for one-fourth of Bihar’s assembly seats. Even Ramgarh, the symbolic venue, is no longer in Bihar—it belongs to Jharkhand after the 2000 bifurcation.

Another faux pas is the ‘Khatakat’ decision of Congress party to hike cement rates in Himachal Pradesh by Rs five soon after GST 2.0 was rolled out. This would give more ammunition to the BJP-JD(U) combine, while shamelessly the cheerleaders of Congress utter “Oh it is just Rs five”. This is nothing short of making fun of the common man. It seems like Congress leaders and their supporters, including the so-called intellectuals, have forgotten basic economics.

History revisited:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accuses BJP of communal politics, forgetting his own party’s tainted record in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Rahul Gandhi’s message of constitutional protection resonates with some, but critics argue it is hollow when coupled with internal contradictions and poor seat-sharing performance. Meanwhile, Modi continues to position himself as a defender of dignity and stability. His attacks focus not just on RJD’s “jungle raj” legacy but also on the INDIA bloc’s lack of coherence. His women-focused welfare schemes are designed to bypass caste fault lines.

One thing is certain: Bihar will once again test the art of Indian coalition politics. If Congress and RJD underperform, Rahul will decry “vote chori.” If BJP-JD(U) secure a majority, Modi will claim it as an endorsement of his leadership.

Either way, Bihar’s verdict will have a ripple effect that will be far beyond Patna and tone up the national mood.

(The author is former Chief Editor of The Hans India)