Multiple visits of Modi, Shah in Feb set to galvanise Karnataka BJP unit

All the three major parties are gearing up to win more seats in the upcoming assembly elections. Now the ruling BJP is making a big plan to counter the flamboyant election campaigns of Congress and JD(S) incessantly in the state. During the elections, the party has prepared the platform to win the hearts of the voters by conducting election rallies and conventions by BJP's national level star leaders who have the power to attract the voters like a needle.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's fire brand of Hindutva and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have the ability to change the minds of the voters and the Bharatiya Janata Party is strategising to woo voters by inviting BJP national president J.P. Nadda to Karnataka and organising election conventions.

As part of this, the BJP has prepared a programme where Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath and JP Nadda will visit the state. Modi, Amit Shah and Nadda have visited the state twice each in the month of January and campaigned. The Prime Minister has visited twice to North Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka in the space of just a week, held huge election rallies and sounded the election trumpet. Narendra Modi, who arrived for the inauguration of the National Youth Day programme in Hubballi recently, has attracted the voters by conducting a massive road show in a way to drive the party's campaign. Within a week of his visit to Hubli, he had visited Kalaburgi and Yadgiri in Karnataka, participated in a huge convention and requested the BJP to vote for coming to power by launching several development projects.

Apart from this, in the month of February also, the Prime Minister will visit Karnataka four times and hold election rallies. made up In the first week of February, Modi will visit Bangalore and interact with the public about power projects. After this programme, In the second week of February , he will arrive in Bangalore to launch the prestigious air show.

The Prime Minister will again visit the State in the third week of February and would inaugurate the newly constructed airport at Shivamogga. On this occasion, many development projects will be unveiled in Shivamogga. Later, the Prime Minister will visit the state again and inaugurate the ambitious 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway built between Bengaluru and Mysuru and address a large number of voters.. There is a possibility that he will visit Hubballi-Dharwad and participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new building of IIT.

Union Minister Amit Shah will visit the state in February itself and hold election meetings, road shows and conventions to increase BJP's power in South Karnataka. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is known as the Hindu firebrand, will also visit the state in February to campaign for the BJP. Yogi Adityanath, who will arrive in Bengaluru , will inaugurate the multi-specialty hospital newly built by BBMP in Govindaraja Nagar assembly constituency. On this occasion, Yogi will also undertake election campaign on behalf of BJP.

Amidst the vociferous campaigning of these senior leaders of the BJP, the state BJP intends to invite BJP national president Jayaprakash Nadda to the state to conduct the election campaign. JP Nadda has visited Karnataka two or three times in the month of January and has already campaigned for BJP. He will tour the state again in February.

Apart from these leaders, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Land Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Finance Minister and senior leaders are influential ministers at the Centre. It is planned to call many important ministers including Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the state. The BJP also plans to hold four separate yatras under the leadership of Union ministers after the budget session.

In response to Congress party calling Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and conducting yatras in the state, BJP has kept a vision of getting more votes by inviting high command level popular leaders including the Prime Minister to the state for election campaign and speeches. Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath held election rallies in several states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, BJP got more votes, and in Karnataka too, rallies by these leaders can be strategised to bring the ruling BJP government back to power.