Nara Bhuvaneswari richly deserves the global award for selfless social service

Inrecognition of her walking the path of humanity and setting an example for society, the humanitarian Nara Bhuvaneswari has been conferred a coveted international award. The award for voluntary social service is a recognition of her dedication and a fitting honour for her lifelong commitment to service. It is a moment of pride for all Telugu people that Bhuvaneswari has been selected for this esteemed international honour.

Since taking charge as the Managing Trustee of NTR Trust, she has become a ray of hope to the poor people. The world has recognized her selfless dedication to the welfare of society. Through NTR Trust, she has brought light into the lives of thousands of people across the economic strata.

Bhuvaneswari will receive the ‘Distinguished Fellowship Award 2025’, under the auspices of the Institute of Directors (IOD), at the Global Convention in London on November 4,

She will join the illustrious group of luminaries like Dr A P.J Abdul Kalam, Gopichand Hinduja and Rajashree Birla, who are all earlier recipients of the cherished award from India. It is a matter of great pride for Indian women that such a globally renowned institution has chosen to honour her. The award selection is said to be made by a committee of nearly 30,000 members.

Bhuvaneswari treats social service as a way of life. Each and every initiative that she has pursued and welfare programs she undertakes have the power to transform a family, a village, and life. She has illuminated the lives of thousands of underprivileged students by providing them higher education opportunities.

At a time when humanity is fading and selfishness is growing everywhere, the NTR Trust stands as a beacon of hope, offering selfless and voluntary service for the welfare of society. The Trust has undertaken numerous social initiatives — free blood donation camps, free education, healthcare, women empowerment programs, disaster relief, and blood supply for thalassemia patients, among others — extending support to countless people in need.

Through such tireless efforts, Bhuvaneswari has earned a unique name as a selfless and voluntary social worker. The Trust has provided blood to lakhs of people in emergencies, literally saving countless lives. Through educational scholarships, it offers quality education to talented but economically disadvantaged students, supports them with coaching, skill development, and modern educational facilities, ensuring a secure future fpr each of them.

During natural calamities like cyclones and floods, she has provided immediate relief and stood by hundreds of affected families. She is particularly concerned about thalassemia-affected children for whom the NTR Trust provides free blood twice a month and ensures round-the-clock availability of blood through modern facilities — supplying hundreds of units of blood every week, completely free of cost.

This international recognition stands as a testament to her selfless humanitarian service and will undoubtedly inspire many more women to step forward in the field of social service.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, she personally oversaw the distribution of food, medicines, and oxygen cylinders, saving the lives of thousands. Her support to Covid warriors stands as evidence of her humanitarian values. Although belonging to a political family, her service transcends party lines, making her a true role-model for today’s generation.

Providing free treatment support to cancer and kidney patients and addressing social issues selflessly make her one of those rare individuals whose service is driven purely by compassion, not publicity. Her goal is to wipe out tears and bring smiles to the faces of the suffering.

Bhuvaneswari has proved that service can be performed beyond caste, religion and region — purely with humanity at heart as would a doting mother. Her life is free of ostentation and filled with values, a living embodiment of inspiration and idealism, a shining flame of NTR’s vision, continuing a life journey dedicated to the poor and the needy.

The Trust’s women empowerment programs such as ‘Stree Shakti’ have instilled confidence among women. These programs bring about constructive, sustainable, and impactful change by enabling economic self-reliance and social dignity.

NTR Trust runs special training centers for women, offering courses in tailoring, beautician skills, food processing, computer basics, and digital skills. Thus trained, women are starting their own businesses, finding employment opportunities, and becoming income earners for their families.

By identifying and addressing various challenges faced by women, these programs are providing security, respect, and a new life to them. With the vision that every woman should become a leader, the work being done by the Trust has turned into a movement for social transformation. Her dedication to economic empowerment of women is a selfless mission. Financially empowered women are now able to strengthen their families and contribute to society.

Wishing Nara Bhuvaneswari continued recognitions as she goes about her noble mission of lighting up the lives of the poor.

