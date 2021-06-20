Objection, Hon'ble CJI, Sir: You are 'Telugu Muddu Bidda,' but…!

True, it is a happy occasion for the people of both Telugu States to see their beloved son of the soil occupying the coveted post of the Chief Justice of India (CJI), and there is every reason for them to rejoice and celebrate this occasion. It is equally a happy occasion for all countrymen to welcome the new CJI. Further, there is nothing wrong in the newly-appointed CJI visiting the places of pilgrimage or meeting privately his kith and kin and friends in close circles.



Obviously, up to this stage nobody should have any objection. But the matter gets really serious when the celebrations in the form of felicitations cross all limits of maintaining 'aloofness' by a Judge. Without any intention to belittle the importance of the incident or showing disrespect to the august post of the CJI or the person concerned, Justice NV Ramana, it is, however, necessary to remind not only the CJI, but all other judges of the country that such a show of public appearance could have been avoided.

Going by the 16 points 'Restatement of Values of Judicial Life', first adopted by the Supreme Court on May 7, 1997, and later made applicable to all the judicial officers in the country, clearly lays down that "Every Judge must at all times be conscious that he is under the public gaze and there should be no act or omission by him which is unbecoming of the high office he occupies and the public esteem in which that office is hailed."

Further, the said document also states: 'a judge should practice a degree of aloofness consistent with the dignity of his office.'

Among others, there are also restrictions on mingling with people in general and keeping close association with individual members of the Bar besides restrictions on joining a club, refraining from entering into public debate or expression of views in public etc., which form the part of the self-driven 'Lakshman Rekha' for judges.

In course of his about a week's sojourn to the Telugu States, the CJI chose to meet scores of people from different walks of life such as politicians, bureaucrats, practicing lawyers and businessmen. Had he kept the concept of 'aloofness' in mind, he could have avoided such a worthless public show of aggrandizement easily. Among the visitors, who knows how many of them have their cases pending before the Supreme Court or other courts? But it is for certain that among the top brass of Telangana police, which included the DGP and 3 Commissioners, one is a subject matter of the Supreme Court ordered enquiry headed by the former judge of the same Court Justice VS Sirpurkar and the Committee is yet to submit its report to the apex court on the allegations of fake encounters by the concerned police commissioner.

Such meetings go against the very first point of the code which says: 'Justice must not merely be done, but it must also be seen to be done… any act of a judge…weather in official or personal capacity, which erodes the credibility of this perception, has to be avoided.' Applying this measuring rod, the Hon'ble CJI seems to have may be inadvertently though crossed the self-drawn Lakshman Rekha and set a bad precedent of allowing one and all for his felicitations.

Still what is worse is the mysterious silence by the leaders of the legal profession and their associations leave alone the politicians and media Moguls, who at the slightest opportunity come out in open in support of morals, ethics and values in judiciary.

Plea for SC regional benches

The demand for the establishment of regional benches of the apex court at Kolkata, Chennai/Hyderabad and Mumbai has been raised once again by the South Indian Advocates Joint Action Committee. A representation to this effect was submitted to the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana during his recent sojourn to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by the Convener of the Joint Action Committee S Nagender.

On the face of it, there is nothing exceptional in the demand of lawyers considering the factors such as distances from different parts of the country to the seat of the Supreme Court of India at New Delhi and litigation costs involved. However, there is a strong opposition to the idea of setting up regional benches of the apex court by some of the Delhi-based Supreme Court lawyers who think that their monopoly would end if the demand for establishment of regional benches is conceded.

A compendium of ST laws

There is no much literature available on Adivasis, meaning the 'first inhabitants or aborigines' with official name of 'Scheduled Tribes'. Most of them are concentrated in central, eastern and north-east regions. These regions are witnessing a variety of ethnic and socio-political conflicts. Scheduled Tribes (STs) are one of the few sections of society in India who do not shy away to rebel against those in power whenever their rights are violated and there is a threat to their culture and self-governance. The book entitled, 'Fifth Schedule to the Constitution' by veteran scholar, practicing lawyer and a former legislator Dr Jai Prakash Gupta provides an insight into the development of ST-related laws in the country. The Fifth Schedule to the Constitution of India, as the author puts 'is a Constitution within the Constitution.' The said Schedule determines the political and constitutional arrangements of over 108 districts in 10 States.

Published by Satyam Law International, New Delhi, the book would be of immense use, particularly to lawyers, law makers and researchers.