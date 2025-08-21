‘One India’ league can instill sense of oneness among people

For a nascent democratic republic such as India, a period of 75 years is but like a moment in its history. Still, in its short life, the country has managed to face and weather many a storm. Soon after its birth as an independent nation, free after centuries from the clutches of imperialist domination, she had to overcome the aftermath of the unfortunate partition into two countries, and the consequent violent upheavals in various regions.

Once that troublesome period had passed, a constitution was put in place, so drafted by visionary freedom fighters as to promote the concept of a secular state and provide for single citizenship, fostering a sense of unity and economic integration across the country.

It was followed by the establishment of constitutional and statutory institutions of the state, comprising the executive, legislature and judiciary. A robust effort at planned economic development began, heralding the beginning of an era of steady growth and development across fields, particularly in areas such as creation of infrastructure and ensuring self-sufficiency in food. Within four decades thereafter, however, another watershed event occurred in the country’s history, in the wake of the advent, worldwide, of the forces of liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation.

India also had to steady its ship, to survive the turbulence caused by an international financial meltdown. Thanks to the political acumen of its leaders, fiscal policy makers, dynamic and imaginative steering of the ship of the country’s economy, the sagacity and foresight of senior civil servants and technocrats, as also the remarkable determination and innovation displayed by the scientific community and industrial houses, the country came out of those testing times with flying colours and earned global appreciation.

Now, once again, there are worrying concerns on various fronts, such as geopolitical and economic, not to mention internal security. A time, clearly, when the people of the country have to call upon their well-known ability to stand up to the challenges of such forces and display the vigour and the innovative capacity that they are known for, and resume the journey towards beckoning destination, of enjoying the fruits of rapid growth and sustainable development.

It is as though Mother India or Bharat Mata is calling upon her children with the spirit conveyed by the lyrics of the famous and rousing song from yesteryear Hindi film ‘Jagriti’, a stanza of which goes as follows.

And one has little doubt that the citizens of India will rise to the occasion as they always have in the past during times of crisis. India is home to myriad religions, languages, cultures and traditions, people belonging to which have, for centuries, coexisted harmoniously, contributing to the rich tapestry of its society. The differences in faiths and other aspects like food, clothing, and celebration of festivals have served the purpose of strengthening the bonds between them, creating a sense of national identity and unity, rather than act as barriers. It is thus that India, with its ability to embrace its diverse heritage while remaining united as a single nation, has famously come to be known for its ‘unity in diversity’, a concept often attributed to great national leaders of the freedom struggle era, such as Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi.

The feeling of oneness among the people of the country has come to the fore on several occasions. For instance, during the days when I was working as a Probationary Officer in the State Bank of India (SBI) and, subsequently, in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), I had the privilege and opportunity of working with colleagues from all faiths, including Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Jainism, Buddhism and Zoroastrianism. Each had their own firm conviction in the value of their faith, but once outside their homes, everyone behaved as though he/she was what all of us essentially are-an Indian. As telling a reflection of national integration as any other I have experienced or been witness to.

Enjoying, as I do, the privilege of being a proud citizen of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, I have often felt that the cities represent India, on a miniature scale; what one wishes the country could be like. Diwali, Ramzan, Christmas, Mahavir Jayanti, birthday of Guru Nanak and Buddha Jayanti are celebrated with great enthusiasm and in a spirit of dedication and devotion. What is more, people of all religions join in, with mutual respect and understanding. So much so that with the usual closure of government and other offices on weekends, and celebration of events such as the Independence and Republic days, very few days are left in the year for people to attend to their work!

Many national symbols serve the purpose of strengthening the spirit of national unity, such as the national anthem and the tri-colour flag. Among other factors that have contributed to the feeling of oneness are the Indian army, a diverse force with its soldiers representing various states and religions, working together in the cause of protecting the nation, the country’s diverse cultural and natural attractions, draws tourists from all over the world, contributing to the economy, and fostering global understanding. Other factors, such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), a recent innovation aimed at creating a single market, further strengthening economic unity.

Going forward, one looks to the political leadership, and the administration at the national and state levels to exhibit the statesmanship and vision required to consolidate the unity of the nation.

Firm but sympathetic treatment will be needed to deal with communal tensions and separate tendencies, evident in some regions, on account of a feeling of neglect leading to uneven socio-economic development, which can pose a challenge to the integrity of the country. Determined efforts will also be needed to protect and promote minority languages and cultures, ensuring that all communities feel represented and valued. The National Integration Council, established in 1961 to address issues of communalism, casteism and regionalism, and foster national unity, will need to be rejuvenated and employed as an instrument for furthering the objectives of government policies.

My faith and conviction that India will, in the very near future, become a country known for the exemplary spirit of unity of her people, is reinforced by the memory of what my father advised me when I was on the threshold of adult life.

He encouraged me to form a “One India” League, to combat the evils of communalism and casteism, and to promote a sense of oneness among the people.

The aggressive and, on occasion, almost boisterous manner, in which the oneness manifests itself in the twin cities brings to memory a story I heard about my father and his brothers. One night, after dinner, the three Kanda brothers walked out of their ancestral house at Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh and were engaged in lighthearted banter. Very soon, hundreds of people from the surrounding areas gathered there, as much out of curiosity as concern, as they had formed the impression that the brothers were having a violent quarrel while, as a matter of fact, it only was their natural way of conversing with each other!

(The writer was formerly

Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh)