Paidi Jairaj: From a TG village to the pinnacle of Indian cinema

Over 90 years back, when cinema itself was still discovering its language, a young man from a remote corner of Telangana nurtured a near impossible dream-conquering the world of cinema. That young man, who was to become one of the earliest action heroes of Indian cinema and was conferred the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1980 was Paidi Jairaj.

Born in 1909 in the Karimnagar region of the erstwhile Hyderabad State, Jairaj grew up in an environment far removed from the glamour of cinema. Like many young men of his generation, he first arrived in Hyderabad with a very different ambition: to become a wrestler. His strong physique and interest in physical training led him to a vyayama shala, where he successfully underwent rigorous training in wrestling and bodybuilding.

Yet destiny had planned something else for this young man.

The journey begins from Hyderabad:

Jairaj was a student of Nizam College. Unlike many early film actors, he was well educated and fluent in Urdu and English. This later became one of his greatest advantages in the early years of sound cinema.

From Hyderabad, the young Jairaj travelled to Pune, which in the 1920s had emerged as one of the important centres of Indian filmmaking. He moved over to Bombay, the rapidly growing capital of Indian cinema.

The film industry in the late 1920s was still in the silent era. Jairaj debuted around 1929. He appeared in silent films and won appreciation for performing daring stunts himself. Producers quickly noticed his athletic build, expressive face, and fearless screen presence.

When the pioneering Alam Ara introduced sound to Indian cinema in 1931, many silent era stars disappeared because they lacked suitable voices. Jairaj, however, not only survived but also flourished with his commanding voice and dominant screen presence.

Film-maker Shyam Benegal once observed:

“The marvellous fact about Jairaj is that he is like history of Indian cinema itself. His career began when cinema was silent, and when sound arrived in 1931, he survived because he had a good voice, education, and clarity of speech.”

First Indian action hero:

Long before stunt choreography, body doubles, or visual effects came to the centre stage, Jairaj performed his own action scenes. Sword fights, horse riding, leaps, and dangerous stunts were all part of his repertoire.

That is why historians of Indian cinema often describe him as the first action hero of the Indian silver screen. He acted in nearly 300 films, playing heroic roles in historical and adventure films across languages, including Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati.

Many of these films portrayed historical or legendary characters, kings, warriors, and revolutionaries, roles that suited his personality and commanding presence.

“Papaji” of Bollywood:

Veteran actor Raza Murad recalled how Jairaj was affectionately called “Papaji” by the film fraternity. According to Murad, Jairaj commanded immense respect among generations of actors.

“For us, he was Papaji, a patriarch of the industry. He carried the dignity of the earliest generation of cinema and was admired not only for his acting but also for his discipline and humility.” The nickname reflected both affection and reverence. By the time younger actors entered Bollywood in the 1960s and 1970s, Jairaj was already a living legend, an institution all of his own.

A scholar in the film industry:

Film-maker B Narsinga Rao, known for his work in parallel cinema, once remarked that Jairaj represented a rare blend of education and artistic discipline in the early film industry.

According to Rao, in the formative years of cinema, many artists entered films without formal education or exposure to literature and theatre traditions. Jairaj was different. “Jairaj belonged to that rare breed of actors who combined physical strength with intellectual depth. His education helped him understand characters, literature and history, which is why he excelled in historical roles.”

Inspiration for future generations:

Even contemporary screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, whose scripts shaped blockbuster cinema, has noted that pioneers like Jairaj created the foundation upon which later generations built Indian cinema.

In his opinion, “The journey of Jairaj from a small town in Telangana to the peak of Indian cinema proves that cinema has always been a democratic space. Talent and perseverance can take a person from the margins to national recognition.”

In many ways, his life is inseparable from the evolution of Indian cinema itself.

That is why, when the Government of India honoured him with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1980, presented by Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, it was not merely recognition of an actor. It was recognition of an entire era of Indian film history.

Rediscovering Jairaj:

History often forgets its pioneers, which is so very true when one talks of the Paidi Jairaj persona. Despite acting in hundreds of films, including in the silent and talkie eras, and receiving the country’s highest recognition in cinema, many younger generations know little about the extraordinary journey of this son of Telangana. It is here that the work of journalist and film critic Ponnam Ravichandra becomes historically significant.

Driven by curiosity and admiration, Ravichandra began researching Jairaj’s life after discovering references to the legendary silent-era hero. What began as a search for scattered archival material soon became a full-fledged historical project. Ravichandra travelled extensively, meeting senior film personalities, historians, and his family members.

He interviewed directors, actors, and technicians who remembered the veteran actor with deep respect. Through these conversations, a portrait emerged of a disciplined artist, a fearless stunt performer, and a dignified elder of the film industry.

The result of this effort was both a book and a documentary film that chronicled the life and legacy of Jairaj — tracing his journey from the rural landscape of Telangana to the studios of Hyderabad, Pune, and finally Mumbai.

Through rare photographs, archival film clips, and testimonies of film personalities, the documentary revived the memory of a pioneer who bridged the silent and sound eras of Indian cinema.

The significance of Ravichandra’s work was recognised when his documentary received a prestigious honour — the Gaddar Award for one of the best documentaries in 2026.

This recognition carries symbolic meaning. The award is named after the revolutionary cultural icon Gaddar, whose life celebrated people’s history and forgotten voices. By honouring Ravichandra’s documentary, the award also celebrated the rediscovery of a forgotten cinematic pioneer.

Ravichandra’s effort reminds us that history survives only when someone chooses to remember it. Without such dedication, even towering figures can fade from public memory.

The life of Jairaj is not merely the story of an individual actor. It represents the early courage of Indian artists who entered a completely new medium when cinema itself was still uncertain about its future.

From a village in Karimnagar to the highest recognition in Indian cinema, Paidi Jairaj’s life embodies perseverance, talent, and the spirit of adventure that shaped the beginnings of Indian film history.

Thanks to the work of researchers like Ponnam Ravichandra, that story has now returned to public consciousness. In remembering Jairaj, we are also remembering the earliest dreams of Indian cinema itself.

(The writer is Advisor, School of Law, Mahindra University, Hyderabad)