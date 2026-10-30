Pathetic condition: When the SC holds a mirror to the High Courts

On October 14th, a Supreme Court bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K. Vinod Chandran said something rarely heard from the top court about a High Court: “Just see the pathetic condition of the High Court. The judges don’t know what Sections 304 Part I and 304 Part II of the IPC are. You expect the judges to appreciate the evidence”. Judges do not usually speak this way about their peers. When they do, the country should listen.

What happened

A trial court convicted a man of murder under Section 302 and sentenced him to life imprisonment in September 2022. The Chhattisgarh High Court, on 29 November 2024, reduced this to culpable homicide under Section 304 and cut the sentence to ten years, holding that the assault followed a sudden quarrel and lacked intent to kill.

The Supreme Court’s order said the High Court acted “in a very slipshod manner,” apparently overlooking “the nature of injuries, weapons used, and the genesis of occurrence.” The bench added that “this is not the first judgment we are coming across” and that these are principles “which law schools teach in the first year.”

What has not happened

Fairness requires some restraint here. The Supreme Court has only issued notice to the accused and the State. It asked why the High Court’s order should not be set aside and the murder conviction restored. It has not yet decided the case, and the matter is listed after four weeks. These were oral remarks and a preliminary order, not a final verdict. One bench’s anguish also does not prove that an entire High Court, let alone the whole higher judiciary, is deficient.But the remark is not a one-off. A bench that says it keeps meeting such judgments is describing a pattern, and patterns come from systems.

Quality failures are not confined to one court

The concern extends to the Supreme Court’s own family of judges, current and former.

Conduct

In March 2025, a large sum of cash was reportedly found at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma during a fire. An in-house inquiry panel found the allegations true and serious enough to possibly start impeachment proceedings. Over 200 MPs signed an impeachment motion in July 2025, and the Lok Sabha Speaker constituted an inquiry committee in August 2025. Justice Varma resigned in April 2026. This is a question of integrity rather than legal knowledge, but both bear on who gets chosen and how.

Judicial temperament:

In December 2024, Allahabad High Court judge Shekhar Yadav made remarks at a Vishva Hindu Parishad event that drew widespread criticism, and the Supreme Court sought a report from the High Court.

Legal reasoning: In 2021, a Bombay High Court (Nagpur bench) ruling said that groping without “skin-to-skin contact” was not sexual assault under POCSO. The Supreme Court stayed it and later set it aside.

What retired judges have said about the system

Criticism of the appointment process has come from inside the Supreme Court. Justice Jasti Chelameswar, who served on the court from October 2011 to June 2018, has been quoted as calling the collegium system “a euphemism for nepotism” where “mediocrity or even less” is rewarded.

In January 2018, he and three other sitting judges, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph, held a press conference against the Chief Justice’s style of administration and allocation of cases. Four of the court’s most senior judges went public because they felt internal channels had failed. That alone indicates a problem with institutional accountability.

The collegium’s structural problem

Judges appoint judges in India through a system evolved by the Supreme Court in the 1990s, not written in the Constitution. For the Supreme Court, it consists of the Chief Justice and the four senior-most judges. The collegium’s defenders say it protects judicial independence from executive interference, and that is a serious argument.

The Supreme Court’s 2015 decision striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) rested on that concern. Justice Chelameswar dissented in that 4:1 verdict.

Independence is not the same as quality, however. The collegium’s weaknesses are well documented in public debate: It meets and deliberates in private. Its criteria for choosing one candidate over another are not published. Its resolutions often give little reasoning. Candidates come largely from within the existing judicial and bar establishment, and personal networks matter. Nobody outside the judiciary can ask why a candidate was picked or passed over.

A process without published criteria cannot be audited. When a High Court judge cannot distinguish Section 304 Part I from Part II, the public has no way to know how he or she was selected, what was assessed, or who vouched for them.

Why this matters beyond the headline

The official data reports about 5.9 crore (59 million) pending cases as of 6 October 2026. That includes roughly 65 lakh in High Courts and about 95,000 in the Supreme Court. The same data notes that India has many fewer judges per million people than Europe or the United States.

Poor judgments make the backlog worse. An erroneous acquittal or a wrongly reduced sentence goes up on appeal, consumes Supreme Court time, and delays justice for victims and the accused alike. In the Chhattisgarh case, a woman’s family has waited more than five years since her death in February 2021 for a final answer.

What reform could look like

Reform need not mean handing control to the executive. Credible options include: Published, objective selection criteria, such as judgment quality, reversal rates, disposal record and integrity checks. Written, reasoned collegium resolutions, including reasons for rejecting names. A permanent, independent secretariat to gather and verify candidate information. A transparent mechanism for complaints and in-house inquiries, with defined timelines. Structured judicial education and performance review after appointment. Wider consultation with the Bar and academia, with safeguards against political capture.

The bottom line

The Supreme Court’s own words, “pathetic condition,” should not be dismissed as a passing outburst. Judicial independence matters, but so does competence, and a system that protects one at the expense of the other fails the citizen. India’s courts are the final refuge for millions. The least they deserve is a selection process that can show its working.

(The writer is with the Cholleti BlackRobe Chambers, Hyderabad, and writes on the economy, politics and law.)