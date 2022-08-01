People Are Watching Unruly MPs With Anguish !

In the scheme of the Constitution of India parliament and assemblies are meant to voice peoples grievances by their elected representatives and meaningfully devise necessary legal measures to overcome the innumerable problems faced by the people.



However, this basic function of the democratic institutions seems to have been given a convenient go by the elected representatives who are more concerned about their personal ego and settling their political score over opponents. The current session of the parliament has been totally washed out thanks to the irresponsible behaviour of certain MPs. Though several of them have been suspended by the parliament for rest of the session, the orderly conduct of the business is still a far cry.

What is worst is that even the first citizen and the supreme commander of our defence forces has not been spared from the political bickerings by the vested interests. The post of the President of India is apolitical and enjoys highest regard and honour.

The pre-meditated design of the anti-democratic forces to malign and degrade the august post of the President could be discerned from the very first that the moment name of Droupadi Murmu was announced as the presidential candidate by the BJP-led NDA, the game of mud-slinging had started. While some described her as the puppet, others cast aspersions on her caste. The height of acrimony was reached when a senior member of the parliament called, the Rashtrapati as rashtrapatni. What is intriguing is that instead of taking the concerned member to the task the leadership of his party came out with full guns to support him.

This is not for the first time that the personal attacks on a dignitary has been made by the peoples' representatives. In the past also umpteen times abusing and insulting language had been used without any limits to tarnish the personal image of a member by the other by his or her opponent. The people of the country are indeed, fed up with the irresponsible behaviour of their elected representatives. However, one cannot expect better behaviour or etiquette from sizeable members whose past is full of criminal records. The Election Commission and other democratic institutions have time and again emphasised on the need to put a full stop by devising stringent laws. Even the judiciary has voiced its concern in this regard on several occasions.

Indeed, no useful purpose is served by having a house which does not show any sign of decorum and where members freely indulge in brick-batting. The public money is wasted on such irresponsible elements who are nothing but a bunch of criminals. Had they really shown concern for running the Houses in an orderly manner nothing would have prevented the parliament to enact necessary stringent laws to tame such white collar criminals.

Passing laws to bridal unruly elements in the august bodies is not a big issue that requires herculean efforts. By enacting stringent laws providing hefty fines. suspension or removal from the House and imposing disqualification for the repeated defiance of the Speaker's orders, it is certainly possible to ensure orderly dignified proceedings of the democratic institutions.

And needless to say that this is the need of the hour. The patriotic and nationalist forces must join hands to foil the nefarious plot of the anti -national, terrorist and Jihadi forces to bring bad name to our democratic institutions. If the former fails to rise to the occasion, people will not pardon them and will teach a fitting lesson in the ensuing elections.

SC ASKS JAINS TO SEEK CIVIL REMEDY

The apex court on July 29 declined to entertain a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution filed by the Tapagachchha sub caste of Jains against another sub caste of the same religion saying it cannot decide the matter based on averments and statements made in the affidavit of the petitioner by invoking the provisions of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

A bench of Justice Y.V Chandrachudkar and Justice J B Pardiwala in a case tiled, Sharad Zaveri and others Vs Union of India and others granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the civil court under Section 92 of CPC to seek the desired relief.

FORMER COAL SECRETARY CONVICTED

The CBI court in Delhi on July 29 convicted three accused including former Secretary of Coal Ministry H C Gupta while letting of two other accused.

The coal block allotment scam which had taken the nation by a storm some ten years ago, has thus exposed the rampant corruption in the coal ministry during the relevant period.

The trio has been convicted of the charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy of the IPC along with misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

IN WP, COURT CAN GRANT RELIEF ON ITS OWN: KERALA HC

The Kerala High Court on July 27 ruled that a high court can grant relief to a party in a writ petition filed under Article 226 of the Constitution though it may not have been specifically pleaded.

A division bench of Justice P B Suresh Kumar and Justice C S Sudha gave this ruling in a case entitled, Smitha MG Vs. State of Kerala.

RELIEF TO DOCTORS

The Madras High Court recently quashed a criminal complaint against a doctor institutionally qualified and registered with the Tamilnadu Board of Indian Medicine for practising Allopathic medicine. In a case titled, R Senthilkumar Vs The State, the High Court held that a doctor trained in Ayurvedic, Homoeopathic, Unani or Siddha discipline of medicine can also simultaneously practice Allopathic medicine. However, the court clarified that such doctors cannot exclusively practice the Allopathic medicine.