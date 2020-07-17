Rahul Gandhi: Leadership undisputable

Rahul Gandhi is a person who aspires to inspire the youth in India to join politics for building a safer and secure nation. He always believed that the role of youth is critical for resolving burning issues and the development of any nation, particularly in a 'youthful' country like India. He has inspired millions of youngsters including me to join politics and serve our nation selflessly in times good and bad. To him, bringing young talent onto the political platform was always one of the most important tasks to be achieved and he has been relentlessly working for it in spirit and truth. It is important to be cognizant of the fact that Rahul Gandhi, a true leader from inside out, has devoted his energies in paving a smooth political path for many youngsters who were ambitious and came from socially and economically backward and weaker sections. We all follow him with great pride, for he never set out to dominate but only to serve.



Particularly noteworthy among a few young leaders are, Rajeev Satav, Manickam Tagore, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Ramya Haridas – all Members of Parliament and Vijay Inder Singla - Minister Punjab, Yashomati Thakur – Minister, Maharashtra, Ashok Chandana – Minister, Rajasthan, Meenakshi Natarajan - Ex MP, Pradeep Maji - Ex MP and PCC working president, Orissa, Krishna Byre Gowda - MLA and former Minister, Priyank Kharge - MLA and former Minister, Nadeem Javed, Amarinder Singh Raja - MLA, Roji M John - MLA, Rizwan Arshad - MLA and the list goes on and on.

I am another vivid example of how a young boy, who hails from a middle class family of a government employee, realised his political dreams of becoming an NSUI president at 26, Youth Congress president at 32, MLA at the age of 34 and an AICC Secretary at 38. Most indelible incident in my life was when I was aspiring to contest the 2014 general elections, a senior most Congress leader and Union Cabinet Minister was lobbying for the same MLA ticket. But guess who secured the ticket and made it to the elections? It was me, a 34-year-old youngster who neither had any political backing nor strong financial background.

Rahul Gandhi confided in a youngster's ability and determination and chose me over a senior leader, disregarding the political pressure and its consequences. This credit, absolutely and unconditionally, goes to my leader Rahul Gandhi. Two such youngsters, that were offered similar opportunities and reaped the benefits of their respective positions, were Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was a Congress MP from 2002-2019, Union Minister at 41 and Sachin Pilot who became an MP at the age of 26, Union Minister at 32, PCC president at 36 and Deputy Chief Minister at 40.

I still don't quite understand, why has Jyotiraditya Scindia's and Sachin Pilot's ludicrous and foolish act of quitting the Congress party sparked a blame game against Rahul Gandhi? Is this some kind of joke? Rahul Gandhi has always been known as a visionary leader who has always encouraged and urged youth to join politics since the start of his own political career. Doesn't it sound irrational to believe that Rahul Gandhi, the same person who has identified umpteen youngsters and groomed them to be successful individuals, is set out to pull down a couple of youngsters from their respective positions considering them as a potential threat to his own chair?

Ironically, in view of existing conditions, these cowards and anti-Congress leaders fear Rahul Gandhi as they see him as an emerging personality who is fighting for the very idea of India, 'Unity in Diversity', a marked contrast to the style of functioning of the BJP government. Rahul Gandhi's fight to put an end to communal trapping, divisive and warmongering politics is the reason why their fears have gained weight off late and are targeting him constantly by trying all possible ways to defame him with unreasonable and meaningless allegations. Isn't it evident that beneath all their anger and frustration lies an avalanche of fear? A thorough fact check is essential to learn that it was Rahul Gandhi who has encouraged and supported these betrayers through thick and thin in securing MLA, MP tickets and various other prominent positions in the party and in the government, with no second thought.

Rahul Gandhi was indeed appreciated by one and all for recognising and promoting young talent. Why have the speculations reversed now? Is this because of such traitors who have enjoyed their power and position to the core till date and have now suddenly and abruptly decided to quit the party with a malicious intent to grab more and more power, at the cost of disrespecting the existing experienced leaders who were the pillars of strength and vitalisers for the Congress party since day one?

One should get their facts right before pointing fingers and pelting stones at someone's character in a political spectrum, particularly. Rahul Gandhi could perhaps be the only leader in the whole wide world who had given up a golden opportunity of becoming the Prime Minster of a country, notably, a great country like India, that too in the early years of his political career.

I throw down a serious challenge to these traitors, who are poles opposite of real leadership. Can they just think of doing something like this at least in their dreams? Not to forget, Rahul Gandhi held himself accountable for the defeat of the Congress party in the 2019 elections and stepped down from the AICC president's post. His never-failing kindness and a constant hunt for young talent coupled with a sense of justice has made him a real leader. He is an exemplary of greedless politician and selfless service.

Little did Rahul Gandhi know that these fair-weather friends and power-hungry monsters would one day blame their own master for not letting them rule and reign in their own way. These traitors, with insatiate greed for power and position, will soon realise their incorrigible mistakes and regret their decisions in the wake of terrible consequences in times to come. The Congress party has always taught us to be courageous and not succumb to despair even when toughest of times weigh us down. Such overambitious people with no attitude of gratitude and moral standards, can never be detrimental to the progress of Congress party. With sincere emotion, I salute my leader Rahul Gandhi who has done us all, a service for which we are grateful.

(The writer is former Telangana MLA and AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra. Views expressed are personal)