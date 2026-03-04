Reliving the childhood memories of ‘rangon ki Holi’

Holi ranks among the most popular festivals in India, irrespective of one’s age, caste, economic status, and gender. After all, it is a riotous and colourful festival, like no other. The festival, known for its vibrant colours, music and sumptuous delicacies, brings together people, caught in the euphoria, forget their differences, and celebrate with joy and enthusiasm. It marks the arrival of spring.

Rooted in mythology and tradition, Holi, celebrated over two days, epitomises the sacred and spiritual love between Radha and Krishna.

The first day is popularly known as Holika Dahan. Hiranya Kashyap was a demon king who hated Lord Vishnu and forced everyone in his kingdom to worship him (the king). However, opposition comes from within the family when his son Prahlada, an unwavering Vishnu Bhakt, refuses to toe his father’s royal diktat. Unable to digest his son’s defiance, the king conspires with his sister Holika to burn him alive.

However, providence had other things in store. Holika perished in the flames, while Prahlada escaped unhurt, thanks to the divine intervention of Vishnu. To commemorate this auspicious occasion, the first day of Holi is celebrated as Holika Dahan, while the next day is celebrated with a riot of colours to celebrate victory of good over evil. Incidentally, the dominant colours like gulal, green, yellow and blue symbolize life, rejuvenation, prosperity and riches.

As children we played by running around the house trying to avoid getting stained. The vibrancy and ambience remain etched in my memory for posterity, so to say.

The planning and preparation used to start ahead of the big day. We would fill water in a multitude of hues in a huge wide drum or in a cement tank in the compound, which normally was used to store water for plants. Unperceived friends were pushed into this tank that splashed water and everyone around would get drenches; it was chaos but so much fun.

Holi was incomplete without the delicious Gujiyas, the syrup that melted in the mouth. The celebration with friends was the most cherished childhood and adulthood memories. The laughter still echoes in my ears. The joy, the camaraderie, and the fun of throwing colours at one another moves like a movie reel in front of my eyes. Shooting water balloons and aiming pichkaris on unsuspected friends, including the bystander, was a merriment of the extraordinary kind. As children we got sweets but not ‘thanda’ (bhang) which most men gulped. We understood the reason only when we grew up. It was always branded as ‘Shivji ka Prasad’.

There is no denying that Holi presents itself as a great opportunity to spread love, happiness and positivity, all around. The uniqueness of smearing colours at each other is that it was a big stress-buster, while the energy gained from the rejuvenation is infectious.

The festival is presently celebrated in many parts of the world, with people from different cultures coming together to experience the joy and vibrancy of the festival. With growing concerns about environmental pollution, many people are opting for eco-friendly natural colours and thereby minimizing waste.

Holi is a time of joy, laughter and nostalgia for many like us. We cherish the unforgettable moments that we shared with our loved ones. No cell phones, no cameras to click pictures except click them in your mind’s eye and recollect those good old days. I know many elders relive those ‘splashing’ days by narrating the fabulous celebrations to their children and grandchildren.