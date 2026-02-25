Rich brats cause fatal accidents but go scot-free

A rich ‘brat’ in Pune, son of a construction tycoon, killed two young IT professionals snatching away their promising careers. Another rich ‘brat’ was arrested from Virar, Mumbai, after mercilessly and consciously murdering a mother of two young children, while a third killed two promising young boys. In the recent Lamborghini hit and run case in Kanpur, the spoilt brat at the wheel brought the car driver to the driving seat. It was the presence of mind of the socially conscious by-passers that ensured that the rich guy responsible for the accident was booked. In Delhi’s Dwaraka locality, a juvenile boy was speeding a Scorpio without a license, and his sister was filming a social-media ‘reel’ and the vehicle killed a 23-year-old and severely injured a cab driver. His mother, a single parent, was devastated.

Looking back, one finds that such reckless incidents are happening too often, especially with young drivers hungry for social media fame. All these ‘killers’ brazenly wear up their sleeve tattooed inscriptions like ‘Mera baap amir hai’. These are offspring of stinking rich parents, who drive high-end cars and question the law by flaunting the clout of their father. The list is long and endless. Justice hinges on courts where cases are overly delayed. The system is in cahoots to help relieve the accused of any punishment.

It is a harsh reminder of how money and power can call the shots, leaving the victims powerless. It’s a serious issue and needs more awareness and stricter enforcement.

But public outcry and media pressure often push authorities to act, collective vigilance matters. It is not easy to cope with the sudden loss of a family member.

These recent cases of drunk driving involving youngsters and unlicensed juvenile drivers, often referred to as ‘rich brats’ by the media and society, have beenalarming. It highlights the pressing issue of underage drinking and its fatal consequences. Drivers aged between 21 and 24 years, under the influence of alcohol, account for most fatal accidents.

This trend calls for strict enforcement of laws and public awareness campaigns on responsible drinking. It’s a common concern that wealth and influence can lead to unequal treatment under the law, with ordinary citizens facing harsher consequences for similar offences. Cases like the Lamborghini one in Kanpur often spark public outcry and intense calls for justice highlighting the need for unbiased accountability in investigation.

Let us analyze the reasons why many of these rich ‘brats’ fall and flash their ‘borrowed’ riches. The most important reason is to have the privilege of growing up in affluent surroundings. This leads to reckless behaviour, including excessive drinking and reckless driving unmindful of the consequences.

The social circles they move around normalises excessive drinking and unheeding conduct, be it at home or on road, creating an environment where such actions are seen as acceptable or even as status symbols. They experience a high-stress environment despite external perceptions of luxury; the pressures and expectations placed on wealthy individuals can lead to stress and coping mechanisms that lead them to substance abuse. Lack of responsibility towards themselves, family and society and personal accountability add to the intoxication. Parents are to be held accountable and answerable to varying extents for accidents and killings caused by their juveniles and addict children. If they fail to spend some time and educate their children about the damage of drinking and driving, they are morally and ethically responsible. They are supposed to supervise their children, especially when they are underage and not legally allowed to drink or drive. If they are aware of their child’s brash and erratic behaviour but fail to take any timely action, they should be held liable for the consequences. Parents have a significant role in shaping their children’s behaviour.

Most of the accidents in our country are caused by human error, carelessness and being casual at the wheel. It is necessary to be cautious and sincerely obey traffic rules, irrespective of who and what you are.

Meanwhile, some accidents are caused even if one is careful, especially at choked traffic interjections like Ameerpet junction in Hyderabad, where the bikers squeeze to cross and hit the waiting vehicle. While driving, distraction is the worst thing to happen and nowadays everyone is super pleased with their distracted driving, which has been on the rise for the last 15 years or so. The worst distractions include being under the influence of drugs or alcohol and conversing on the mobile.

The rich have money to pay the penalties. They can afford highly specialized counsel and top-tier expert witnesses, independent crime scene investigators and many skilled attorneys. A few wealthy people have high influence, and it becomes difficult for individuals to come forward and testify against them. As a result, prosecution cannot build a strong case. Witnesses and victims of crimes can all be paid to not testify or change the narrative totally.

After all, money can ‘fix’ almost everything these days. Power always twists, and when money becomes absolute, it smothers conscience. Compassion, pity, help, fear and support get buried deep while ego, pride and wealth surface and dominate. No rules and regulations can resolve such problems. The mentality of the public needs to change. Better sense should prevail. We start acting human again when we notice this shift and choose humility over greed, restoring empathy before it’s completely erased.

Drinking and driving doesn’t just take your life; it shatters the lives of those who love you. It will be good if every youngster and the elders remember this and change their mindset accordingly.