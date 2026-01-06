Rule of law in 2025: Upholding rights of common man

The Supreme Court expressed concern for the principles of federalism, the rule of law, and justice, among others, in the year 2025. In the last year, our apex court repeatedly reminded the nation that the Constitution is not a distant legal text, but a living shield for ordinary people. At a time when citizens faced delays in governance, executive overreach, environmental stress, threats to personal liberty, and inequality in access to justice, the Court stepped in to reaffirm that power in a democracy is always subject to constitutional limits. Through its judgments, the Court acted not as a rival to the elected branches, but as a constitutional guardian—ensuring that law, fairness, and dignity prevail over arbitrariness.

Taken together, the Supreme Court’s judgments of 2025 demonstrate that constitutional justice is not abstract or elitist. It affects whether laws passed by elected representatives are respected, whether an individual’s liberty is protected, whether dignity is preserved, and whether power is exercised within limits. For the common man, these rulings reaffirm a vital truth: when institutions fail, or power becomes arbitrary, the Constitution—through the Supreme Court—still stands as a protector of rights, fairness, and democracy.

One of the Court’s most important constitutional interventions in 2025 concerned federalism and democratic accountability. In cases relating to the role of Governors and the President in giving assent to Bills, the Supreme Court clarified that constitutional authorities cannot sit indefinitely over laws passed by elected legislatures. While respecting the separation of powers, the Court made it clear that discretionary authority cannot become a tool for political obstruction. This strengthened the idea that democracy does not end with elections—it continues through accountable governance.

Equally significant were the Court’s judgments protecting personal liberty and due process, which directly affect the common person. The Supreme Court insisted that arrests must follow constitutional safeguards, that grounds of arrest must be clearly communicated, and that preventive detention cannot be used as a shortcut when ordinary legal remedies exist. In criminal cases, including high-profile convictions and acquittals, the Court reaffirmed a foundational principle: no matter how serious the allegation or how strong public sentiment may be, guilt must be proven according to law. This reinforced public confidence that courts do not punish people to satisfy outrage, but only on evidence and fairness.

The Court also played a crucial role in upholding dignity and equality, especially for vulnerable sections of society. Its judgments protected the rights of prisoners with disabilities, affirmed women’s rights in public spaces and professional institutions, and rejected discriminatory practices in education and inheritance. These rulings conveyed a simple but powerful constitutional message: the promise of equality under Articles 14 and 21 applies to everyone—inside prisons, in public spaces, and in everyday life.

Environmental protection and social justice were another strong theme in 2025. Whether it was safeguarding ecologically sensitive regions, enforcing bans on inhuman practices like manual scavenging, or balancing environmental concerns with livelihood and cultural practices, the Court emphasized that development cannot come at the cost of human life and ecological survival. These decisions showed that the right to life includes clean air, a safe environment, and dignified work.

For justice, SC expands scope of Article 142

The first judgment is selected to explain a fundamental right on 16 January 2025. The Supreme Court reaffirmed its unique role through Article 142, which empowers it to do “complete justice.” In cases like Biswajit Das v. CBI, the Court made it clear that it will not allow technical limitations or narrow procedural boundaries to defeat justice. When required, it expanded the scope of appeals to ensure that truth and legality prevail. This power, exercised carefully, reflects the Court’s commitment to substance over form.

Justice should be real for complete justice, and “Justice could be a real casualty.”The Supreme Court Bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Manmohanused this phrase. If the Court were forced to examine only a narrow legal issue while ignoring broader and substantial questions of law, “justice could be a real casualty.” Therefore, when judges are satisfied that a case requires deeper scrutiny, they may widen the scope of examination to ensure complete justice. (Citation: 2025 INSC 85)

In essence, the Supreme Court made it clear that procedural constraints cannot override substantive justice—and when required, the Court will use Article 142 to ensure that the truth and legality of the entire case are properly examined.

Is the Supreme Court bound by the limited scope fixed earlier while issuing notice, or can it examine the entire case if justice demands it? The Supreme Court said that it has the power to expand the scope of an appeal under Article 142. Among the 2025 judgments, the Supreme Court established the fundamental rights under the Constitution of India. On 16 January 2025, a year back, Biswajit Das v. Central Bureau of Investigation, used extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, which authorises the Supreme Court to pass any order necessary to do “complete justice” in a case.

The backgroundof the case was that Biswajit Das was a Development Officer in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). He was accused of playing a key role in obtaining a life insurance claim by falsely showing that the insured person had died. Based on this allegation, he was prosecuted and convicted by the Trial Court for offences of forgery, fraud, and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and for criminal misconduct and abuse of official position under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

In 2009, the Gauhati High Court confirmed his conviction. Das then approached the Supreme Court. In 2014, a two-judge Bench of the Supreme Court issued notice in his appeal but limited the scope of the hearing to only one question—whether Das could be convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Using Article 142:Supreme Court’s Ruling

The Supreme Court held that it is not rigidly bound by the limited scope set at the time of issuing notice. The Court ruled that under Article 142, it has the power to expand the scope of an appeal if restricting itself would result in injustice.

It’s discretionary, not automatic

The Court clarified that the power under Article 142 is discretionary, not automatic. It can be exercised only when the judges reach a clear satisfaction that the facts and law of the case demand a broader examination. This power exists to prevent technical limitations from obstructing justice.

Applying this principle, the Supreme Court examined the entire case, not just the Prevention of Corruption Act charges. After a full review, the Court upheld the conviction of Biswajit Das under both the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, affirming the findings of the Trial Court and the Gauhati High Court.

Legal Significance of the Judgment

This judgment is important because it reinforces the Supreme Court’s role as a court of complete justice, not merely a court confined by procedural boundaries. It confirms that Article 142 allows the Court to go beyond technical limitations, including self-imposed restrictions at earlier stages, to ensure that justice is fully served.

(The writer is Advisor, School of Law, Mahindra University, Hyderabad)