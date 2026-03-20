Rupee falling against US Dollar: Impact on trade and economy

The Indian rupee (INR) has been under sustained pressure against the United States dollar (USD), recently breaching record lows and hovering near critical psychological and economic thresholds. In early 2026, the currency approached approximately ₹92 per dollar, the weakest in its trading history, signaling notable stress in foreign exchange markets.

This depreciation is occurring against a backdrop of robust GDP growth in India, creating an unusual paradox: a weakening currency coexisting with strong macroeconomic performance. However, beneath these headline figures lie structural challenges, global headwinds, and policy dilemmas that have profound implications for India’s international trade performance, inflation dynamics, external balances, and broader economic stability.

Now, let us explore the causes of the rupee’s fall, analyze its effects on trade and the wider economy, and consider policy responses and strategic implications for India’s economic trajectory.

The Decline of the Rupee: Causes and context

1. External drivers

A key driver behind the rupee’s fall has been the strength of the US dollar globally. In uncertain times, the dollar tends to appreciate as a “safe haven” asset, drawing capital flows away from emerging markets, including India. This global trend has exerted downward pressure on many emerging market currencies, with the rupee being one of the most affected.

Another prominent factor has been international trade policy dynamics, particularly uncertainties surrounding trade negotiations between India and the United States. Persistent delays in securing a comprehensive trade deal, alongside steep tariffs on Indian exports, have dampened market sentiment and contributed to a weaker rupee by reducing expected foreign exchange inflows from export sectors.

2. Capital flow pressures

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have been net sellers of Indian equities and bonds in recent periods, particularly in response to global economic uncertainty and shifting risk appetites. This sustained outflow of foreign capital has translated into increased demand for US dollars and a simultaneous reduction in demand for the rupee, further weakening the currency.

3. Trade imbalances and import demand

India’s trade structure — especially its dependence on imports of crude oil, precious metals, and electronic goods — continues to drive strong demand for foreign currency. Because oil and many essential commodities are invoiced in dollars, any depreciation of the rupee increases the rupee cost of these imports, feeding into overall demand for USD liquidity.

4. Hedging behaviour and market sentiment

Corporate hedging activity has intensified as firms seek to protect themselves against further depreciation. While risk management is prudent from a micro perspective, widespread hedging can increase demand for foreign currency in the short run — effectively amplifying downward pressure on the rupee.

Macroeconomic Impacts: Beyond the exchange rate

The weakening of the Indian rupee has far-reaching implications — both beneficial and adverse — for the economy. These effects play out across inflation, trade competitiveness, external balances, monetary policy, and investor confidence.

1. Inflationary pressures and cost of living

A depreciating currency raises the domestic price of imported goods. In India’s case, where a large share of energy and key industrial inputs are imported, this pass-through to prices can elevate inflation. Higher fuel and commodity costs can ripple through transportation, manufacturing, and consumer goods, ultimately affecting cost-of-living measures for households.

Even moderate rupee weakness can add to inflationary pressures already elevated by global commodity price volatility. This creates a conundrum for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which must balance price stability with supporting economic growth.

2. Trade competitiveness: A mixed blessing

From a trade perspective, a weaker currency can, in theory, make Indian exports cheaper and more competitive in international markets. Sectors such as textiles, chemicals, automobiles, and IT services may benefit from greater price competitiveness abroad.

However, this positive effect is not always straightforward. If export industries rely on imported inputs that have become more expensive due to currency depreciation, the cost advantage can be eroded. Furthermore, ongoing tariff barriers in key markets — such as the United States — may blunt the potential gains from a weaker rupee.

3. Current account and external balances

In principle, with exports gaining price competitiveness and imports becoming more expensive, the current account deficit could narrow. However, mandatory imports like oil often do not respond quickly to price changes, dampening the expected adjustment.

Moreover, if capital outflows continue — as seen with foreign investors reducing holdings in Indian assets — capital account pressures can offset any improvements in the current account. Persistent balance-of-payments stress can lead to volatility in foreign exchange markets and strains on foreign exchange reserves.

4. Impact on monetary policy

A depreciating currency complicates the RBI’s policy calculus. On the one hand, supporting economic growth may argue for looser monetary conditions. On the other hand, inflationary pressures from costly imports may require tighter policies. The RBI often intervenes in foreign exchange markets to manage excessive volatility — selling dollars to support the rupee and dampen sharp movements. However, such interventions are costly in terms of foreign exchange reserves and cannot be relied upon indefinitely without broader macroeconomic adjustments.

5. Investor confidence and financial markets

Sustained currency weakness can affect investor confidence. A weaker rupee signals higher risk for foreign investors and can lead to further capital outflows if not anchored by strong fundamentals or credible policy responses. This can depress markets, increase borrowing costs, and reduce investment in productive sectors.

Conversely, domestic exporters and companies earning revenue in foreign currency may see improved profitability when converting dollars back into rupees, potentially attracting investment in export-oriented industries. This dual impact underscores the complexity of currency dynamics on financial markets.

Strategic and Long-Term Considerations

The long-term implications of a falling rupee extend to structural economic policy and international positioning.

1. Diversification of export markets

Reducing dependence on a narrow set of trading partners and expanding into diverse markets can alleviate foreign exchange vulnerabilities. Strengthening trade relations with the European Union, ASEAN, and African markets — coupled with preferential trade agreements — may reduce reliance on any single bilateral framework.

2. Enhancing value chains and domestic production

Boosting domestic manufacturing and reducing import dependency for critical industrial inputs can weaken the linkage between currency volatility and import bills. Initiatives such as “Make in India” and targeted industrial policy support can help move toward higher self-sufficiency.

3. Attracting stable long-term capital

Policies that attract stable long-term foreign direct investment (FDI) rather than volatile portfolio inflows can lessen susceptibility to sudden capital flight. Structural reforms that enhance ease of doing business and investor protections are key to this strategy.

4. Exchange rate policy framework

A transparent and predictable exchange rate policy can help markets form rational expectations and reduce speculative volatility. Clear communication from the RBI on its tolerance bands and operational objectives enhances credibility and market stability.

Conclusion

The depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar to all-time lows reflects a confluence of global and domestic factors — from strong dollar dynamics and trade policy uncertainty to capital outflows and import dependencies. While a weaker currency offers opportunities for export competitiveness, the inflationary pressures and external balance challenges it creates cannot be ignored.

For policymakers, the task is to navigate a narrow path between supporting growth and maintaining macroeconomic stability. Structural reforms, diversification of trade relationships, and careful monetary and fiscal policy calibration are imperative in addressing the underlying vulnerabilities exposed by currency volatility.

Continued monitoring of capital flows, external sector performance, and domestic price pressures will be essential in shaping future policy responses. As India seeks to maintain its growth momentum on the global stage, exchange rate dynamics will remain a central element of its economic narrative.

(The writer is Professor of Economics, School of Business, Woxsen University)