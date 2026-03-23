Social media bans and the Indian dilemma

Amid the pervasive glow of screens and the relentless pull of notifications, two Indian states have recently sparked a broader debate on youth and social media. Karnataka has announced plans to prohibit access for children under 16, while Andhra Pradesh has proposed restrictions starting at age 13, with potential extension to 16 within the coming months. These announcements, made during state budget presentations, have elicited supportive responses from many parents and educators, alongside cautious notes from technology companies and digital rights advocates. The developments reflect a growing concern that unrestricted access may be harming young users, yet they also raise questions about feasibility, equity and unintended consequences in a diverse, digitally connected nation.

The impulse driving these proposals is not isolated to India. Several countries have already acted or are advancing similar measures. Australia implemented the world’s first nationwide ban on social media for those under 16 in late 2025, requiring platforms to block underage accounts under threat of substantial fines, while sparing children and parents from penalties. Early indications suggest reduced usage among minors, with reports of improved family dynamics and attention spans. Indonesia recently declared intentions to restrict access for under-16s on major platforms, citing risks such as exposure to inappropriate content, cyberbullying and addictive features. France has passed legislation banning social media for children under 15, and countries including Denmark, Greece, Malaysia and others are pursuing or debating comparable age-based limits, often targeting 15 or 16 as the threshold. These efforts stem from accumulating research highlighting correlations between heavy platform use and issues like anxiety, sleep disruption and diminished well-being in adolescents.

In the Indian context, the state-level initiatives draw on similar evidence while addressing local realities. Concerns include mental health impacts, academic interference, exposure to harmful material and the addictive nature of algorithmic feeds. In regions with limited parental oversight, due to work demands, migration or varying levels of digital awareness - these restrictions could serve as a broader protective framework. Supporters argue that curbing access might foster healthier habits: more engagement in offline activities, stronger interpersonal connections and reduced vulnerability to pressures around appearance, popularity or online conflict. The proposals also align with ongoing discussions in India about online child safety, platform accountability and the need to prioritize well-being over unchecked commercial engagement of young audiences.

On the positive side, evidence from studies worldwide links excessive social media involvement in adolescence to heightened risks of emotional distress and behavioral challenges. Limiting exposure could help safeguard developing minds from constant comparison and validation-seeking. In educational settings, reduced device distractions have been associated with better concentration and participation. For many families, particularly in semi-urban or rural areas, such policies might provide external support where self-regulation proves difficult. The announcements have been broadly welcomed by parent groups and school communities as a step toward reclaiming childhood from pervasive digital influences.

At the same time, legitimate concerns temper enthusiasm for outright bans. Social media often functions as more than leisure for teenagers, which facilitates access to educational resources, skill-building communities, creative outlets and support networks, especially valuable in underserved or culturally conservative settings. Abrupt restrictions could inadvertently channel curiosity toward less regulated spaces online, potentially increasing exposure to greater risks. Enforcement presents formidable hurdles: verifying age reliably across a population of over 1.4 billion, with widespread smart phone sharing and easy circumvention via virtual private networks or alternate accounts. Systems relying on identity verification raise privacy issues and could disadvantage those without consistent documentation. Platforms have noted that poorly designed rules might push users toward fringe applications or limit positive uses of technology.

The federal nature of India’s governance adds further complexity. While internet regulation primarily rests with the central government, state-specific approaches risk creating inconsistencies, one child’s access might be permitted in one jurisdiction but blocked in another. Coordinating enforcement, addressing appeals and ensuring compliance across vast geographies would demand significant resources and collaboration. There is also the possibility of backlash: abrupt changes could lead to frustration, secretive behavior or perceptions of overreach that undermine trust in authorities.

Rather than viewing these proposals as final solutions, they might best serve as catalysts for a more comprehensive strategy. Models from other nations such as Australia’s emphasis on platform responsibility without penalizing users may offer practical insights. A balanced Indian response could integrate stronger age-verification mandates, enhanced digital literacy programs in schools, default time-management tools on devices and apps and clear national guidelines to avoid fragmented implementation. Involving youth in policy discussions would ensure measures reflect lived experiences and encourage ownership of safer online practices.

Social media remains a powerful tool for connection, learning and expression and completely severing young people from it may not be desirable or sustainable. Yet the evidence of potential harm cannot be dismissed. By pursuing thoughtful, evidence-informed regulation, prioritizing protection while preserving opportunity, India could help foster a generation that navigates the digital world with greater resilience and awareness. The conversation sparked by these state announcements is timely; channeling it toward collaborative, nuanced solutions would serve young users far better than polarized positions.

(The writer is a former college principal and founder of the NGO Supporting Shoulders)