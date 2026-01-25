Society prospers from preservation of dignity not by distribution of wealth

The Supreme Court’s recent observation regarding “Distribution of State largesse to individuals at a large scale which is different from investing it in public welfare schemes, and questioning governments, why there was no dedicated diversion of revenue surplus for developmental purposes” prompted me to recapitulate an interesting story in Valmiki Ramayana and in its faithful rendering in ‘Telugu Mandaram’ by Andhra Valmiki Vasudasa Swamy.

Lord Rama before leaving for forests with his wife Sita, instructed his brother Lakshmana that all his wealth must be distributed among only the needy, and by thus, honouring every worthy soul, like Brahmins, vedic scholars, servants, students, ascetics and dependents. Rama adorned Suyajna, son of Vasishta, with precious ornaments and valuables and also duly honoured Agastya, Kausika and his father’s long-standing charioteer Chitraratha. Lakshmana distributed the remaining riches accordingly. Rama ensured that no one associated with him felt abandoned. True leadership departs only after securing the wellbeing of all.

Meanwhile, by divine ordinance, a Brahmin named Trijata happened to be residing in the city of Ayodhya at that time. Andhra Valmiki Vavilikolanu Subbarau, in his timeless Ramayana Mandaram, narrated this episode so vividly that its true essence can be grasped only by reading it in full. Trijata lived in utter poverty. He did not even possess a plough. His body was unclean, his nails long and hardened like sickles used for cutting fruits. He had taken to ‘Unchavrtti,’ living by gleaning grains, a specific ancient practice of austerity or a method of livelihood in Hinduism.

‘Gleaning’ literally refers to the practice of subsisting only upon the stray grains of corn or seeds that have dropped on the ground around barns or threshing floors, rather than actively harvesting or begging for food. He wandered through forests all day, immersed in destitution. Having grown extremely old, he could not walk steadily and moved about swaying. Born in the Garga lineage, he struggled with great difficulty to protect his devoted wife and young children. Owing to prolonged poverty, his body appeared emaciated and decayed, resembling a worm-eaten frame.

His ‘pativrata wife’ , filled with concern, offered him counsel. She advised him to abandon his digging tools and seek darshana of Lord Rama, asking him to state humbly that he was a poor man burdened with wife and children.

She assured Trijata that the righteous and compassionate Rama would certainly grant some assistance. Accepting her words, Trijata attempted to conceal the tears in his tattered garment but failed. Though poor in sustenance, his ascetic radiance, earned through penance and comparable to that of Angiirasa and Bhrugu, ensured that no one obstructed him. Moreover, Rama had already issued a command that no visitor should be stopped from entering up to the fifth inner chamber of the palace. Thus, Trijata passed through unhindered. Reaching the presence of Rama, Trijata humbly submitted that he was an exceedingly poor Brahmin, burdened with wife and many children, living by Unchavrtti, and sought compassion.

For sustaining the body and protecting the family, a householder may acquire wealth through means not forbidden by Sastra. Since accepting gifts was included among Brahmin duties, it was not prohibited. Further, Trijata’s request, made solely for bodily maintenance and family protection, was therefore not sinful. Though a Brahmin should neither hoard wealth nor habitually beg for it, Manu enjoins that aged parents, devoted wife, and children must be protected, even by undertaking a hundred tasks if necessary. Hence, Trijata’s appeal was not improper. Kuchela (Srikrishna’s childhood friend) was cited as an example of restraint, yet necessity justified Trijata’s supplication.

Seeing that such an aged ascetic had been compelled to seek assistance for the sake of his family, Rama resolved to test his spiritual power and at the same time remove the ‘blemish of begging.’

Addressing Trijata as a noble soul, He stated that there were still thousands of cows in the royal herds awaiting donation. He directed that a stick be taken and hurled toward the herd, declaring that all the cows lying between where it fell, and His (Rama) presence, would be granted, and asked that physical strength be displayed.

Trijata tightened the frayed ends of his hanging garment so that they would not slip. Holding the stick firmly in his right hand, placing his feet securely, clenching his teeth, and summoning all his life force, he spun the staff and hurled it forcefully toward the cattle. Although Rama had already resolved to bestow all the cows, He wished to reveal the ‘Brahmin’s hidden potency.’ His words were not spoken in mockery, nor did they cause Trijata any pain. By requiring effort, He ‘transformed the act of charity into an earned merit,’ thereby removing the stigma of solicitation.

The stick hurled by the Brahmin flew past the cow herds grazing near the Sarayu River and fell close to the bulls beyond. Overcome with affection, Rama embraced the foremost of Brahmins. He instructed the cowherds to drive all the cows grazing along the banks of the Sarayu to Trijata’s hermitage and release them there. He then sought forgiveness, explaining that although Trijata’s body was weakened by age and lack of nourishment, the words spoken were intended only to reveal his divine brilliance to all and were uttered in gentle sport, not to deny the gift of cows.

In response, Trijata stated that he had no attachment to wealth. He blessed Sri Rama with fame, strength, joy, and incomparable happiness, and departed with his wife and the cows to his hermitage.

Thus, Rama’s conduct unfolds and perfectly reveals leadership grounded in compassion, and Sita’s silent participation sanctifies every act.

In an age driven by haste and self-interest, this episode teaches that true change must first be just, inclusive, and humane.

The episode of Trijata, when viewed in a contemporary light, offers a timeless lesson in how compassion must be exercised without diminishing dignity. Rama did not merely give charity, and instead restored self-respect. By transforming alms into effort, and need into opportunity, he ensured that the recipient remained a participant, not a dependent.

In a world where assistance often creates silent hierarchies between the giver and the receiver, Rama’s approach stands apart. He recognized poverty without romanticising it, acknowledged weakness without exploiting it, and offered support without humiliation. The Trijata episode thus becomes more than an act of generosity. It becomes a template for ethical leadership, where responsibility is shouldered by the strong, effort is honored in the weak, and compassion uplifts without condescension.

In every age, societies prosper not merely by the distribution of wealth, but by the preservation of dignity. When public generosity degenerates into competitive promises rather than moral commitment, and when ‘Ramarajya’ is invoked endlessly in speech but abandoned in practice, the spirit of Rama’s compassion is reduced to slogan rather than governance.