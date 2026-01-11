Swami Vivekananda’s path remains the inspirational mantra for Gen Z

“You become what you think. If you think you are weak, you become weak; if you think you are strong, you become strong.”

These words of Swami Vivekananda are an eternal mantra of inspiration that transcends generations. Time may change, circumstances may evolve, but the truth embedded in this statement remains unchanged. Every achievement is ultimately a product of mental strength. Physical power alone cannot guarantee success; without inner strength, it is of little use. The stronger the mind, the greater the victories one can achieve in life.

Today, this message is especially relevant for Generation Z. Despite having immense opportunities, this generation is increasingly grappling with mental stress, self-doubt, and lack of confidence. Many fail to recognize their own strengths or hesitate to use them effectively.

In such a scenario, Vivekananda’s philosophy becomes not just relevant, but essential.

The journey of Narendra, an ordinary seeker of truth, transforming into Jagadguru Swami Vivekananda, is nothing short of a blazing volcano of inspiration. At the feet of his guru, Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, he realized the essence of truth and infinity. As a wandering monk clad in ochre robes, he travelled across India, embracing the soil of the nation and absorbing the tears of its common people into his heart. The suffering of the masses deeply moved him and shaped his life’s mission.

January 12, 2026, marks the 164th birth anniversary of Vivekananda, a day that is celebrated as the ‘National Youth Day’.

While meditating on the rock at Kanyakumari, he resolved not merely to seek personal salvation, but to dedicate his life to eradicating poverty and misery from India. That historic moment became the foundation stone for the reconstruction of modern India. This resolve later found its powerful expression on the global stage.

Swami Vivekananda’s address at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893 remains a golden chapter in Indian history. His opening words, “Sisters and Brothers of America,” instantly won a standing ovation from the audience. In that single salutation echoed India’s ancient ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam-the world as one family.

With profound clarity, he presented the tolerance of Hinduism and the inclusive spirit of Indian civilization that respects all religions equally.

With that one speech, he transformed the Western perception of India. from a land viewed with condescension to a spiritual teacher of humanity. At a time when Indians were languishing under colonial subjugation, he ignited a flame of self-respect and national pride. Possessing the depth of the Atlantic Ocean and the steadiness of the Himalayas, every step he took conveyed a message, and every word he spoke became a mantra. Though his life spanned merely 39 years, he infused an entire era with inspiration and continues to shine as an undying star in the hearts of millions.

The primary reason Swami Vivekananda remains an enduring role model lies in his revolutionary worldview. He declared that spirituality does not mean retreating into forests; it means serving society. He introduced rational spirituality to a society steeped in superstition, emphasizing respect for science while nurturing self-realization. For him, religion was not confined to rituals and worship, but a process that brings out the noblest qualities in human beings.

The greatest challenge facing today’s youth is lack of self-confidence. Vivekananda addressed this issue over a century ago when he warned, “To think low of yourself is the greatest sin.” His fearless presence on the Chicago stage demonstrated extraordinary courage at a time when India was looked down upon globally. By asserting India’s cultural greatness, he instilled new vigour into an entire nation. That is why his words act like a tonic during moments of failure.

The modern world is changing at an unprecedented pace. With smartphones in hand, instant information at their fingertips, and the rise of artificial intelligence, today’s youth are labelled Generation Z. Yet beneath this material progress lies an invisible void, mental stress, instability, and inner emptiness. It is precisely here that Vivekananda’s century-old message functions like a life, giving elixir.

Vivekananda was not merelya monk in saffron robes; he was a profound psychologist, a social reformer, and above all, a force that infused boundless energy into young minds. One of the biggest problems confronting today’s youth is self-doubt. Constant exposure to curated, artificial lives on social media leads many to underestimate themselves. Vivekananda’s words ring louder than ever: “You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself.” In his view, sin was not defying God but considering oneself weak.

Generation Z must recognize its unique individuality. Instagram likes or follower counts should never determine one’s worth. True education, according to Vivekananda, is realizing the infinite power within oneself. While today’s youth possess abundant information, studies show a declining ability to concentrate. Hours spent scrolling through reels and shorts drain precious time, making Vivekananda’s emphasis on concentration critically important.

“Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life. Think of it, dream of it, live on that idea,” he exhorted. Whether it is a young entrepreneur building a startup or an athlete pursuing excellence, unwavering focus on a single goal like Arjuna’s concentration ensures success. Long before modern theories, Vivekananda taught that deep work is far superior to multitasking.

Today’s youth are socially aware, but activism often remains confined to digital spaces and hashtags. Vivekananda called for Shiva Bhava in Seva, seeing God in every human being while serving them. “Those who shed tears for the poor and the oppressed are the true great souls,” he proclaimed. Generation Z must use its technological expertise to improve rural education, address environmental challenges, and bring tangible change. True patriotism lies not in typing on a keyboard, but in working at the grassroots.

Vivekananda also stressed physical fitness as the foundation of mental strength. He famously remarked that playing football could bring one closer to heaven than merely reciting scriptures, an idea revolutionary even today. Weak bodies cannot execute great ideas. He envisioned a nation of youth with strong muscles and nerves of steel.

It is deeply distressing that many young people today succumb to despair and even contemplate suicide over minor failures. Vivekananda’s own life was a saga of struggle. When he travelled to Chicago, he lacked money, warm clothing, and influential contacts yet he never retreated. His eternal call, “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached,” remains a divine remedy for those facing defeat. Failure, he taught, is not the end but the foundation of success.

Because he lived not for himself but for others, Swami Vivekananda continues to inspire every generation. He did not seek passive followers, but courageous youth with the spirit of lions. Generation Z possesses immense intelligence and transformative technology. If these are guided by Vivekananda’s principles of morality, discipline, and selflessness, India will once again rise as a global teacher.

In his own words:

“O young men, believe in yourselves. You will achieve great things. The future depends entirely upon you.”

This is a humble tribute that commemorates Swami Vivekananda Jayanti.

(The writer is a BJP National Council member)

