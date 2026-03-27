Telangana Budget 2026–27: Navigating expansion, commitments, and fiscal realities: A review

The annual budget of Telangana is not merely a financial ledger; it is a strategic document that reflects the state’s developmental vision, political priorities, and fiscal constraints. As one of India’s youngest and economically dynamic states, Telangana has consistently pursued a dual strategy—combining welfare expansion with growth-oriented investments. The 2026–27 budget continues this trajectory, but with sharper trade-offs that merit closer economic scrutiny.

The Telangana Government presented a ₹3,24,234 crore budget for the 2026-27 financial year on March 20, 2026, featuring a 20% increase over the previous year. The budget focuses on rural development, agriculture, and welfare, with a revenue expenditure of ₹2,34,406 crore and capital expenditure of ₹47,267 crore. Major allocations include Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (₹33,688 crore) and Agriculture (₹23,179 crore).

This structural pattern is important. It indicates that despite incremental increases in capital spending, a substantial portion of the budget is still directed toward recurring obligations—welfare schemes, subsidies, salaries, pensions, and interest payments. From a macroeconomic perspective, such a composition raises concerns about the long-term growth multiplier of public spending.

Telangana’s welfare architecture remains one of the most expansive among Indian states. Schemes targeting farmers, women, marginalized communities, and low-income households continue to receive significant allocations. These interventions have had tangible social benefits—improving consumption stability, reducing rural distress, and enhancing human development indicators. In a state where agriculture and informal employment still play a major role, such welfare commitments are not merely political choices but economic necessities.

Yet the central challenge lies in balancing these commitments with fiscal prudence. The 2026–27 budget projects total expenditure (excluding debt repayment) to grow by around 12–14%, indicating a continued expansionary stance, though at a slightly moderated pace compared to earlier years. This suggests that the government is attempting to consolidate its fiscal position without abandoning its welfare agenda.

On the revenue side, Telangana continues to demonstrate resilience. Total revenue receipts are estimated to cross ₹2.45 lakh crore, supported by strong collections from GST, excise, and stamp duties. The state’s urban economy—anchored by Hyderabad—remains a key driver of this revenue strength. The services sector, particularly IT and real estate, continues to generate buoyant tax inflows.

Despite this, the revenue surplus remains modest, projected at approximately ₹3,000–₹4,000 crore. While this indicates that the state is still meeting its routine expenditure from current revenues, the narrow margin leaves little room for fiscal shocks. Any downturn in economic activity or unexpected rise in expenditure could quickly erode this surplus. The fiscal deficit remains a critical indicator of the state’s fiscal health. For 2026–27, it is expected to float around 3% of GSDP, broadly in line with fiscal responsibility norms. In absolute terms, this translates to a deficit in the range of ₹50,000–₹55,000 crore. While this level is not alarming by itself, it reflects a continued dependence on borrowing to finance expenditure.

Indeed, borrowing remains a central feature of Telangana’s fiscal strategy. While a portion of these borrowing finances capital projects—such as irrigation, roads, and urban infrastructure—a significant share is also absorbed by revenue expenditure. This raises concerns about the quality of fiscal adjustment and the long-term sustainability of debt.

The Telangana State’s outstanding liabilities are now estimated to approach ₹5.7–₹6 lakh crore, pushing the debt-to-GSDP ratio closer to 35–36%. This exceeds the conventional prudential threshold of 33%, indicating rising fiscal stress. Higher debt levels also imply increasing interest payments, which could constrain future fiscal flexibility.

To its credit, Telangana continues to invest in infrastructure and growth-enabling sectors. Irrigation projects, transport networks, and urban development initiatives remain prominent in the budget. These investments have the potential to generate long-term economic returns by improving productivity, enhancing connectivity, and attracting private investment. The continued expansion of Hyderabad as a technology and industrial hub underscores the effectiveness of such investments.

However, the pace of capital formation still lags behind the growth in revenue expenditure. For a state aspiring to sustain high economic growth, this imbalance needs correction. Economic theory and empirical evidence both suggest that capital expenditure has a higher multiplier effect compared to revenue spending. Increasing its share would strengthen the state’s growth prospects.

Another issue that persists is the gap between budget estimates and actual outcomes. Past trends have shown significant deviations, with underutilization of allocated funds and shortfalls in execution. While the 2026–27 budget attempts more realistic projections, improving implementation efficiency remains a key challenge. Without effective execution, even well-designed budgets fail to deliver intended outcomes.

The budget also reflects a growing emphasis on human capital. Allocations for education, healthcare, and skill development continue to rise. These investments are essential for sustaining long-term growth, particularly in a knowledge-driven economy. At the same time, the state must ensure that these expenditures translate into measurable improvements in outcomes—such as learning levels, health indicators, and employability.

Employment generation remains an area of concern. While Telangana’s high-growth sectors have created significant opportunities, they are often skill-intensive. The challenge is to expand employment opportunities for semi-skilled and unskilled workers. Greater emphasis on manufacturing, MSMEs, and labour-intensive industries will be crucial for achieving inclusive growth.

Environmental sustainability is another dimension that requires greater integration into fiscal planning. As infrastructure and irrigation projects expand, their ecological impact must be carefully managed. Investments in renewable energy, water conservation, and sustainable urban development can help align economic growth with environmental goals.

In conclusion, the Telangana Budget 2026–27 reflects continuity with cautious adjustment. It retains a strong welfare orientation while attempting to moderate fiscal expansion and maintain stability. The statistics reveal a nuanced picture: robust revenue performance and sustained public spending coexist with rising debt and structural imbalances.

The path ahead requires a calibrated approach. Strengthening capital expenditure, improving the efficiency of welfare spending, enhancing revenue mobilization, and maintaining prudent debt levels will be critical. Ultimately, Telangana’s fiscal success will depend not merely on the scale of its budget, but on the quality, efficiency, and sustainability of its public expenditure.

(The writer is Professor of Economics, Woxsen University)