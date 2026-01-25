‘Telangana Rising’ and the economics of global engagement

TheTelangana government’s renewed engagement with the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in 2026 underlines a broader strategic shift in the State’s economic thinking; one that places global integration, investment-led growth and employment generation at the centre of governance. At a time when States are increasingly competing for mobile capital, advanced technology and skilled talent, Telangana’s sustained presence on international platforms reflects a conscious attempt to position itself as a serious and credible destination for long-term investment.

Over the past year, it sought to align its development narrative with global economic currents. The Global Summit hosted in Greater Hyderabad in 2025 and this month’s participation in WEF at Davos have together served as complementary platforms for projecting the State’s policy priorities. Telangana’s prominence at Davos this year was not merely symbolic; it indicated a growing degree of investor confidence in the State’s governance framework and economic direction.

A vision anchored in growth:

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has articulated a long-term development roadmap under the banner of ‘Telangana Rising 2047’, coinciding with India’s approach towards the centenary of Independence. The vision seeks to transform Telangana into one of the country’s leading economic States by focusing on industrial diversification, infrastructure creation, technology adoption and skill development.

This approach is underpinned by a clear belief that sustained economic growth requires large-scale investments and the creation of productive employment. The outcomes of the 2025 Global Summit where the State reportedly secured investment proposals worth about ₹5.75 lakh crore provided early evidence of this strategy gaining traction. The subsequent Davos engagement was designed to build upon this momentum by targeting sectors that are likely to define future economic growth.

Sectoral focus at Davos:

The Telangana delegation to Davos, led by its Chief Minister, comprising Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, concentrated on attracting investments in Global Capability Centres (GCCs), data centres, clean and renewable energy, manufacturing, artificial intelligence and advanced skilling ecosystems. These sectors reflect a shift away from traditional industrial models towards knowledge-intensive and technology-driven growth.

The memoranda of understanding signed with several multinational corporations suggest that the State is attempting to integrate itself into global value chains rather than remain a peripheral manufacturing base. Emphasis on sustainability, digital infrastructure and innovation signals an effort to align State-level economic planning with global priorities such as climate transition and digital transformation.

Scale and substance of investments:

The investment commitments announced during the Davos meetings are notable both for their scale and diversity. Among the major proposals are a ₹12,500-crore steel plant by the Rashmi Group; a ₹6,000-crore power project by a nuclear energy firm; a ₹3,500-crore global capability centre by L’Oréal; and a ₹5,000-crore data centre by UPC World. Additional investments include a ₹1,000-crore aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility; a ₹623-crore expansion by Schneider Electric, and a ₹150-crore expansion of a Godrej dairy plant.

A particularly significant announcement was made by the Netherlands-based UPC Renewables, which proposed setting up a 100 MW AI-driven data centre in the upcoming Future City. Such investments point to Telangana’s ambition to move up the technological value chain while also strengthening its industrial base.

Employment and economic spillovers:

The true test of these investment commitments will lie in their capacity to generate employment and local economic spillovers. Preliminary estimates suggest that the Rashmi steel plant could create around 12,000 jobs, while the UPC World data centre may employ nearly 4,000 people. The UPC Renewables project is expected to generate employment for about 3,000 workers during the construction phase. As L’Oréal’s global technology hub, it could result in over 2,000 high-skilled jobs in areas such as technology services and artificial intelligence.

In a State with a young and increasingly skilled workforce, such employment-intensive projects assume particular importance. However, timely execution and effective coordination among government agencies will be critical to translating these projections into reality.

Governance and follow-up mechanisms:

One of the more noteworthy policy ideas articulated by the Chief Minister is the proposal to hold annual review meetings in Greater Hyderabad after each Davos summit. Such a mechanism, if institutionalised, could help bridge the gap between investment announcements and on-ground implementation—an area where many States have historically struggled.

Under the broader ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ framework, the government is advancing a three-zone development model, the CURE–PURE–RARE economic strategy, and the ambitious Bharat Future City project. Envisioned as a fourth city alongside Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Secunderabad, Future City is being positioned as a hub for IT, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, defence manufacturing, electric vehicles and textiles, with emphasis on research-driven and environmentally sustainable industries.

Hyderabad’s evolving role:

Greater Hyderabad already occupies a prominent position in India’s IT ecosystem, hosting over 1,500 IT companies and employing more than a million professionals. The city has also gained global recognition in pharmaceuticals and healthcare. The State government’s decision to prioritise pollution control and restrict Future City to research-oriented industries reflects an attempt to balance economic growth with environmental concerns.

Addressing criticism:

Criticism of international investment outreach, including participation in Davos, is not uncommon. However, in an era marked by globalised capital flows and intense competition among States, disengagement from such platforms would be strategically limited. Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have long used Davos as an investment outreach platform, and Telangana’s participation must be viewed within this broader national context.

Looking ahead:

Ultimately, the significance of Telangana’s Davos engagement will be determined not by announcements but by outcomes. If the investment commitments secured are implemented within reasonable timelines and integrated into the local economy, Telangana’s aspiration to emerge as a globally competitive State appears credible.

The Davos engagement of 2026 may thus be remembered not merely as a diplomatic exercise, but as a defining moment in the State’s economic evolution.