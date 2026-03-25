The age of AI warfare: Why the ‘small’ cannot be ignored

The impact of technology is felt in most human endeavours, including wars. The impact of technology on war marks a huge beginning from the discovery of iron ore to gun powder and the various platforms for weapons. This has impacted the soldiers who are the main resource in the war. Their employment and utility in wars along with the various challenges have undergone changes as in other fields of human activity. The recent ground breaking development in the AI is also being felt in the way war is being fought and on the human element in the war.

The AI is being incorporated yet its impact is not documented. The present Iran conflict provides an opportunity to assess the same. The last three weeks of the conflict has given an insight into the war being fought in the AI age.

When it comes to military conflict, E F Schumacher’s famous work “Small is Beautiful”, hardly fills in the intellectual source on military matters. Yet the present USA-Iran-Israel conflict brings out certain hidden lessons from the 1973 publication, which ranks among the 100 most influential books published since World War II. The present conflict is characterised by the most lethal military actions taken by both the USA and Israel against Iran.

The array of air power, missiles and naval power deployed by the USA and Israel is the most advanced and lethally developed till date. Yet the multi-million-dollar military assets being used to neutralise Iranian assets in the range of thousands of dollars highlight Schumacher’s magnum opus message that small is beautiful, albeit in a different perspective than the one discussed by the famed writer. The initial assault on Iran, though stunning, saw the gradual use of Shahed’s drones and missiles by Iran, and the subsequent counter use of expensive air and missile assets to neutralise the Iranian threat which highlighted the costly nature of tactics being used by the USA and its Gulf allies.

The redeployment of air defence assets from theatres as far as Korea indicates that the small military assets of Iran can destabilise the best of defence systems in terms of cost and capability. The first four days of strikes against Iran reportedly cost nearly $ billion to the USA, including some $5.7 billion on interceptors to shoot down Iranian missiles and drones.

The continuous use of drones and missiles by the Iranians has impacted the USA and Israel’s operational planning. Although Iran has faced the destruction of its top leadership, navy and even infrastructure to name a few, it is still putting up a brave front. Tehran’s tactics against the superpower and Israel have delivered some important lessons in war planning and strategy.

The changeover to simple and economic weapon systems to counter the Iranian threat by the USA-Israeli forces is not easy, as the defence companies do have the technology to counter such threats, yet their revenue comes mainly from established programmes that have order books from countries like Japan, India and South Korea and are difficult to refresh their production lines in a military industrial economy.

This challenge was not appreciated in the preparatory period of the war and hence the dilemma.

A review of two historical wars will put the issue in correct perspective.

The Finnish-Russian War in the World War and the Vietnam War fits the pattern to learn lessons from the current conflict. Finland’s Second World War conflict with the Soviet Union was characterised by no help forthcoming from friendly countries due to the then geopolitical conditions in the world. Finland decided to bleed Soviet Union and to tire them. The war was a big embarrassment for the Soviet Union and led to a costly war in terms of loss of lives as for every one Finnish soldier Russia lost seven of its own. Vietnam is another campaign that adversely impacted the American confidence socially, politically and militarily. Even poorly equipped armies can give a fight to the best weapon systems fielded against them.

The transition in the battlefield was that blood and guts were replaced by the videos captured from aircrafts and drones showing destruction on a screen. It creates a peculiar situation when the war is in full progress but troops on the ground are yet to face each other. The destruction of the economic assets reveals a different trend even by the standards of World War II where the German Industrial Area was left by the Allies in the Ruhr region and was a major factor in the economic recovery of Europe post the war. In the case of present conflict, the destruction of oil and other infrastructure has become the norm showing a different strategy.

Though the Iranians are being pumped up incessantly by missiles and air attacks, they are displaying resistance in the face of great odds. The ‘small’ cannot be considered insignificant as Schumacher dwells in his book. It is a lesson for all militaries that technology may give an edge, still “small is beautiful” and cannot be ignored in the battlefield. AI can automate the battlefield still the man behind the weapon still matters.

(The writer is a visiting faculty at Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management, Hyderabad. Views expressed are personal)