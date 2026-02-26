The altitude of anxiety: Reflecting on the crisis in modern aviation

The sky, once the ultimate symbol of human precision and safety, has recently begun to feel like a more turbulent place. After years of record-breaking safety statistics, the aviation industry is grappling with a spate of high-profile accidents that expose systemic vulnerabilities.

From the Air India flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad last June to a cluster of private jet accidents early this year, the narrative of “zero-risk” flying is being challenged.

The latest heartbeat of this crisis occurred the other day, February 23. A Redbird Airways Beechcraft C90 air ambulance, carrying a critically ill patient from Ranchi to Delhi, vanished from the radar and crashed into the dense forests of Chatra in Jharkhand. All seven on board—including the patient, two pilots, and a medical team—were killed. Coming less than a month after the Baramati crash that claimed the life of Ajit Pawar, the Ranchi tragedy serves as a grim exclamation point to a series of failures.

What ails aviation today isn’t a single mechanical flaw, but rather a “perfect storm” of systemic pressures: rapid expansion, a thinning talent pool, and increasing volatility of the environment in which these aircraft operate.

The growth-Oversight paradox:

The primary ailment is a classic case of growing pains. In the race to meet post-pandemic demands, the global aviation fleet has expanded at a rate that regulatory bodies struggle to match. In India, the number of operational airports has surged, yet recent data reveals that the DGCA’s Airworthiness Wing is operating with nearly 44 per cent of its technical positions vacant.

When oversight fails to scale with the fleet, the “safety net” becomes a sieve. Scheduled airlines, despite their rigorous Safety Management Systems (SMS), are facing a “tail-swap” culture—where aircraft are constantly reassigned to meet schedules, leaving razor-thin margins for maintenance. Meanwhile, the non-scheduled sector often operates in a regulatory “grey zone.” These operators are frequently sought out to fly into regional strips with minimal ground-based aids, under immense pressure to deliver “life-saving” results regardless of the weather.

The human factor-Fatigue and knowledge gap:

Technology has reached a point where engines rarely just “stop.” Instead, modern accidents are increasingly “human-centric.” The preliminary report on the 2025 Ahmedabad crash hinted at pilot confusion during a critical flight phase. In the Ranchi crash, the crew reportedly requested a deviation due to weather before losing contact, suggesting a struggle with environmental awareness.

They point to a deeper malaise-competency and fatigue.

• Skill gaps: The rapid retirement of seasoned pilots has created a “tribal knowledge” vacuum. New recruits are technically proficient but lack the “seat-of-the-pants” intuition that comes with decades of navigating monsoons and technical glitches.

• The fatigue crisis: Air traffic controllers and pilots are working at the edge of their cognitive limits. A fatigued brain is prone to “slips and lapses”—minor errors that have catastrophic consequences. The high-pressure environment of air ambulance services, where crews are often on standby for 24 hours, exacerbates this risk exponentially.

The invisible threats-Climate and infrastructure:

Beyond the cockpit, the environment is changing. ICAO’s 2025 Safety Report noted a rise in turbulence-related incidents. In the Ranchi incident, a sudden thunderstorm is suspected to have overwhelmed the twin-turboprop aircraft, which lacks the heavy-weather capability of larger jets. Furthermore, the family of the Ranchi patient highlighted a heart-breaking secondary cause: poor regional health infrastructure. They had to take a massive loan for an air ambulance because local facilities could not provide the necessary care. This desperation puts pilots in the “go/no-go” hot seat—balancing a human life against dangerous weather. When the “mission” becomes more important than “safety protocols,” the margin for error disappears entirely.

The way forward-Restoring the safety sanctuary:

To heal the industry of all its ills, the approach must shift from reactive investigation to predictive prevention.

• Professionalising the “non-scheduled” sector: The “charter” or “ambulance” status should no longer justify a lower tier of safety. This includes mandatory flight data monitoring (FDM) for small aircraft, which is currently often bypassed to save costs.

• Strengthening the regulatory backbone: Governments must treat aviation regulators as critical infrastructure. This means one hundred per cent staffing for inspectors and moving to digital maintenance tracking that is auditable at the click of a button. This requires immediate budgetary allocations and a shift in institutional mindset toward proactive safety management.

• Independent oversight: Safety boards, modelled around the US NTSB, must be given total autonomy from civil aviation ministries to prevent political interference in accident reports.

Conclusion-Aviation is at the crossroads:

The recent spate of accidents, capped by the tragedy in the Jharkhand forest, is a symptom of a system being pushed to its absolute limit. While flying remains statistically safer than driving, “safe enough” is not an acceptable standard for an industry built on the absolute trust of millions.

By realigning growth with oversight and putting the human factor back at the center of the safety equation, the industry can ensure that the only thing “up in the air” is the aircraft—not the safety of its passengers.

(The writer is a former OSD to former Union Civil Aviation Minister)