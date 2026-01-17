The architect of tomorrow: Celebrating five decades of Naidu’s visionary leadership

“A leader knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.”

“Leadership is an action, not a position.”

If there is one living statesman in the modern history of Indian politics, who personifies these definitions of leadership, it is undoubtedly Nara Chandrababu Naidu. As he completes a monumental 50 years in public life, we are not just celebrating a politician’s career; we are celebrating a half-century of relentless evolution, indomitable resilience, and a vision that has consistently raced decades ahead of its time.

From the remote village of Naravaripalle to the global boardrooms of Davos, his journey is a masterclass in governance. He stands as one of the longest-serving Chief Ministers of both the united Andhra Pradesh and the residual state, the longest-serving Leader of Opposition, and a kingmaker who has shaped the destiny of the nation. To his supporters, he is a visionary; to his critics, a formidable adversary; but to history, he will remain the man who dared to dream of a digital India long before the term existed.

From a ‘crazy man’ to cyber architect:

To understand the magnitude of Naidu’s contribution, one must rewind to the mid-1990s. Politics in India was largely defined by populism and caste arithmetic. Then came Chandrababu Naidu, a leader who spoke of fiber optics, biotechnology, and the internet when most politicians were still grappling with basic telephony.

When he first pitched the idea of transforming Hyderabad into an Information Technology (IT) hub, skeptics laughed and ridiculed the idea. He was labeled a “crazy man” for thinking that a rocky terrain could rival Silicon Valley. But Naidu possesses a quality rare in politics: the ability to see the invisible.

He pursued software giants like Microsoft with the tenacity of a startup CEO. His legendary meeting with Bill Gates—where he secured a meeting slot and convinced Gates to set up a development center in Hyderabad within minutes—is now part of corporate folklore.

The result was HITEC City and the birth of “Cyberabad.” He didn’t just build a city; he built a brand for Andhra Pradesh. He brought the IT revolution to the doorstep of the Telugu people, creating a global workforce that today powers the economies of the US, UK, and beyond. He proved that good economics is good politics.

The kingmaker declines throne:

Naidu’s influence has never been restricted to the boundaries of Andhra Pradesh. In the volatile era of coalition politics in the late 90s, he emerged as the convener of the United Front and later a key pillar of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He was instrumental in the selection of three Prime Ministers—H D Deve Gowda, I K Gujral, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. At the peak of his power, the Prime Minister’s post was his for the taking. Yet, in a move that displayed his unwavering commitment to his state, he refused the highest office in the land. He chose to remain the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, believing that his work in modernising his state was an unfinished mission. Today, as a key partner in the present NDA government, his role remains pivotal, anchoring stability and driving development at the national level.

Crisis as opportunity

I have had the privilege of observing him from close quarters since 1988. I served as his Personal Assistant in 1990 when he was in opposition. If there is one lesson that the period taught me, it is this: For Chandrababu Naidu, every crisis is an opportunity.

To call him a “workaholic” is a gross understatement. He operates on a different frequency of energy. Whether in power or in opposition, his discipline is terrifyingly consistent. He thrives on challenges. When the state was bifurcated in 2014, leaving the residual Andhra Pradesh without a capital and with a deficit budget, a lesser leader would have crumbled. Naidu saw it as a canvas to paint his greatest masterpiece yet—Amaravati. He envisioned not just the capital, but a world-class economic engine. Though political tides stalled its progress temporarily, his recent return to power has reignited that dream. He is once again in the process of building Amaravati, driven by a resolve that is stronger than ever.

A study in patience:

Leadership is easy when you hold the scepter; the true test of character is when you are in the wilderness. Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure as the longest-serving Leader of Opposition is perhaps as significant as his tenure as Chief Minister.

Between 2004 and 2014, and again from 2019 to 2024, he faced humiliations, political witch-hunts, and personal attacks. Yet, he never abandoned the ship.

He toured the state tirelessly, listening to the people, reconstructing the party brick by brick. His walkathons at an age when most retire were a testament to his physical and mental stamina.

His ability to bounce back is legendary. In the 2024 elections, he didn’t just win; he orchestrated a landslide, proving that you can delay a visionary, but you cannot deny him. He brought the Telugu Desam Party back to power not through populism alone, but by reigniting hope in development and competence.

The man behind the method:

Having watched him from 1988 to this day—spanning his time as an opposition leader, his golden era as CM from 1995 to 2004, the struggle of the post-bifurcation era from 2014 to 2019, and his triumphant return now—one thing remains constant: his obsession with the future.

He is a lifelong student. In a room full of bureaucrats, he is often the most prepared person. He embraces technology not as a gadget but as a tool for poverty alleviation. He introduced e-governance when files were still moving at a snail’s pace. He speaks of AI, drones, and data analytics in agriculture with the same fluency as he discusses irrigation projects.

To the youth of Andhra Pradesh, he is an inspirational reminder that a boy from a farming family can rise to shape the global IT map. To his colleagues, he is a taskmaster who demands excellence. To the people of Andhra, he is the “Peddayana” (elder statesman) who safeguards their interests.

With Nara Chandrababu Naidu set to complete 50 years in politics, the state of Andhra Pradesh stands at the cusp of a new era. With the “double engine” of his vision and the central government’s support, the dream of a developed Andhra is within reach.

He has seen the highest peaks of power and the deepest valleys of defeat. He has been praised as a global icon and written off by critics. But through it all, he stands tall—strong, focused, and ready for the next challenge. He is not just a politician; he is an institution.

His life proves that while elections are won on waves, legacies are built on vision. As he continues his work to construct Amaravati and reconstruct the state’s economy, one can only look at his relentless spirit and say: the best is yet to come.

No words describe him better than: “A visionary sees the light before the sunrise, but a true leader like Chandrababu Naidu is the one who wakes up the world and builds a city where the sun never sets on progress.”

(The writer is former OSD to former Union Civil Aviation Minister)