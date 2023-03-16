The art and heart of diplomacy

It is widely accepted that the chief objectives of a sound, and effective, foreign policy of a country, should include protection from traditional and non-traditional threats and putting in place an external environment conducive to inclusive and sustainable all-round development and rapid economic growth. Ensuring that the country's voice is heard in international fora, that its views are treated with respect on important challenges facing the world today such as terrorism, climate, change, institutional reforms and food insecurity is another important goal. So is taking care of the interests of the country's communities residing in other countries is also regarded.





Many suggestions have emanated, from various learned quarters, as regards the best strategy for securing these objectives. They cover, among others, strengthening economic diplomacy, with a view to increasing foreign investment, focusing on improving relationships with countries in the South Asia and Pacific region, and continuing to maintain the present policy of equidistance from major superpowers such as the USA, Russia and China, with a view to maintaining strategic autonomy. Exploring more vigorously the avenues of soft power has also been recommended, especially through 'track two' or 'back channel' diplomacy, through non- governmental, and unofficial, contacts and activities, between private citizens (non- state actors) or groups, as well as in fields such as exchange of actives relating to the fine arts and heritage protection. It needs also to be extended to other areas. For instance, the recent supply, of vaccine, by India to other countries, during the COVID-19 pandemic, part of what is known as 'medical diplomacy,' had a salutary impact on friendly relations.





Among other options that need to be explored, and pursued vigorously, for strengthening the bonds with friendly countries, are religious routes, business interactions, and also through joint efforts at promoting research, education and training in all social and economic fields of common interest. Increasing the commitment to multilateral institutions, such as the United Nations, and furthering the interests of other developing countries will also be beneficial, as will be proactively encouraging European entry into the Indo–Pacific narrative, with Germany and France already having entered the fray.





India will also do well to capitalise non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council, by raising, in that forum, important global matters, such as China's aggressive intrusions in Tibet and Taiwan, the Iran-Saudi rivalry, the refugee crisis between Bangladesh and Myanmar etc. It is time to learn to rise above the obsession, with issues relating to Pakistan, and work on deepening, and widening, the engagement with multilateral arrangements such as QUAD and BRICS, and India should be more proactive in ensuring that foreign policy is consistent with the image of India as an emerging global major power.





Further, while engaging in the process of deepening, and widening, relationships with countries, both in the neighbourhood and elsewhere, other options such as 'military diplomacy' can also be thought of. No doubt, prima facie, the expression itself may sound like a bit of an oxymoron. Still, the carrot and stick approach has, on occasion, found favour with countries. Quite apart from that, 'defence diplomacy,' which extends to areas such as military-to-military interactions, joint exercises and enhanced efforts for defence exports, are also accepted means of strengthening relationships between countries.





Another avenue that promises fruitful outcomes, is multilateral diplomacy. This major sunrise area has, for instance, succeeded in the case of ASEAN, not merely in enhanced cooperation between, and amongst, its 10 members, but also in providing essentially a geopolitical platform for other Asian powers to meet and confer on neutral ground. The arrangement has also proved to be a good example of collective self – reliance on the part of the member countries.





In this context, and keeping with the spirit of the Telugu saying, which counsels that battles at home should be won first, before responding to provocations from outside, appropriate diplomatic efforts need to be initiated to improve relations with neighbours such as Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka, with whom easily solved, but needlessly complicated, issues have arisen in the past.





It is heartening to note that encouraging efforts are on at enhanced engagement with other countries in the SAARC region, both in the areas of trade, as well as connectivity links to land, air and sea. For example, the Motor Vehicle Agreement, signed recently by Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal, providing for regulation of passenger, personal and cargo vehicular traffic, is expected to ease cross – border movement of goods, vehicles and improve people – to people – contact, trade and economic exchanges. Also, India-Myanmar military operation named 'Operation Golden Bird' is a good example of a successful country-intelligence operation by the two countries, resulting in the killing of dozens of militants being targeted by both countries.





Diplomacy, at the multinational and international level, has also proved to be a powerful weapon of addressing major challenges facing humanity. The gradual construction, in the previous century, of children's rights on a global scale offers a fine illustration of this process. The subject assumed great importance and became a cause and the subject of diplomacy for states and transnational actors, resulting in the establishment of mankind's duties towards children.





In the field of external relations, the primary concern is one of securing the independence and integrity of the country. Beyond that, diplomacy, seeks maximum national advantage, without using force and, preferably, without causing resentment. Should, however, peaceful, diplomacy fall, the use of military means can still be thought of as a last resort.The 'surgical strike,' conducted by India recently against militant launch pads across the line of control in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, is an example of such an approach, at least if one is to go by the claims of the Indian Army.





While on the subject of diplomacy, those who have read the outrageously hilarious, 'Yes Minister' and 'Yes Prime Minister,' will, no doubt, recollect several humorous allusions to the field of diplomacy. For instance, Sir Humphrey Appleby, the Permanent Under Secretary of the Department of Administrative Affairs, telling his Minister, Jim Hacker, that diplomacy is about surviving until the next century, while politics is about "surviving until Friday afternoon." And Bernard Woolley, the Private Secretary to the Minister, telling Hacker that it is the normal policy of the Foreign Office, always, "to keep everything from everybody."





And to round off this rather weighty discussion on a light-hearted note, a diplomat, it is said, is "a person who can tell you to go to hell, in such a way that you actually look forward to the trip!"





(The writer is formerly Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh)











