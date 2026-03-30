The burning highway: Rectifying the fatal flaws in Indian bus transportation

Nomula Srinivas Rao

“The quality of a nation is often judged by how it protects its citizens on the move; on Indian roads, that protection is currently a vanishing mirage.”

India’s road network, the second largest in the world, is also one of its deadliest. The recent tragedy in Markapuram, where passengers were burnt alive following a collision, is not an isolated freak accident. It is the predictable outcome of a transport ecosystem plagued by regulatory apathy, poor vehicle design, and a lack of safety enforcement. To prevent such “rolling coffins” from claiming more lives, we must examine what ails the system and adopt global best practices.

What ails Indian bus transport?

The primary issue in Indian bus transport is the dichotomy between state-run and private operators. While state transport undertakings (STUs) often suffer from aging fleets and poor maintenance, the private sector is frequently characterized by a “profit-at-all-costs” mentality.

1. Poor body building standards: Many private buses are built on truck chassis by unorganized workshops to save costs. These structures lack “roll-over” strength and are often made of highly flammable materials (wooden flooring, rexine seats, and plastic interiors), which turn the vehicle into a furnace within seconds of a collision.

2. Fatigue and driver over-exploitation: Drivers often work 12–16-hour shifts without adequate rest to meet tight schedules. In the Markapuram incident, fatigue or high-speed maneuvering of the tipper truck and bus are likely contributors.

3. Lack of emergency exits: Indian buses frequently have blocked emergency exits and making them inaccessible. In the event of a fire, as seen in this tragedy, passengers are unable to evacuate before smoke inhalation or flames overcome them.

Global best practices-A roadmap for safety:

Across the globe, countries with low road fatality rates have implemented stringent “safe system” approaches that India must emulate.

Sweden’s ‘vision zero’: Sweden pioneered the “vision zero” philosophy, which operates on the premise that humans make mistakes; therefore, the transport system must be so designed that hose mistakes are not fatal. This includes “2+1” roads with a central cable barrier to prevent head-on collisions, the exact type of accident reported in the news item.

European Bus Construction Standards (UN ECE R66): The European Union enforces the R66 regulation, which ensures the “superstructure” of the bus remains intact during a rollover, maintaining a “survival space” for passengers. Furthermore, all materials used in the interior must be fire-retardant.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): In many developed nations, heavy vehicles are mandated to have Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Lane Departure Warning (LDW). If a driver dozes off or fails to see a tipper truck ahead, the vehicle automatically applies brakes.

What needs to be done in India?

To stop the recurring nightmares on our highways, a multi-pronged overhaul is required:

* Mandatory Fire Suppression Systems:Every long-distance bus should be equipped with automated fire detection and suppression systems (FDSS) in the engine compartment and interior.

*Enforcing the Bus Body Code (AIS:052):The government must strictly enforce that all buses, especially private ones, are built only by accredited bodybuilders using fire-retardant materials.

*Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs):To combat driver fatigue, India should mandate ELDs in all commercial vehicles to track driving hours and ensure mandatory rest periods, like the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) rules in the USA.

* Segregation of traffic:High-speed corridors should have physical barriers separating heavy commercial vehicles from passenger transport, reducing the risk of side-swipe and head-on collisions.

Conclusion:

The tragedy in Andhra Pradesh is a clarion call for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. We cannot continue to treat road deaths as mere statistics or “acts of God.” Technology to prevent these deaths exists; what is missing is the political will to prioritize human life over industry profit margins. Until we enforce a “safety-first” culture through rigorous inspections and infrastructure redesign, our highways will remain a gamble with death.

“Safety is not a luxury or a feature; it is a fundamental human right. Every passenger who boards a bus deserves the certainty of reaching their destination.”

(The writer is a former OSD to Union Civil Aviation Minister)