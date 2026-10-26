The death of modesty: How political entitlement is rotting the republic

Humility is the solid foundation of all virtues-Confucius

There was a time when public power was approached not as a personal inheritance, but as temporary, fragile stewardship. From the dusty fields of ancient Rome to the founding of modern constitutional democracies, the benchmark of political greatness was defined by restraint—the noble willingness to surrender authority for the greater good of the nation. Leaders were expected to approach power with a degree of reverence, an acute awareness of their own limitations, and a solemn sense of responsibility to the citizens who entrusted them with authority.

Today, that sentiment feels like an artifact of a bygone era. Across modern political landscapes, a quiet tragedy is unfolding. The humility that once anchored democratic leadership is vanishing, replaced by a virulent, unchecked culture of entitlement. When politicians view high office not as a privileged duty granted by the electorate, but as an inherent right owed to them, the moral fabric of a nation begins to fray at its very seams.

From stewardship to ownership:

The erosion of political humility is far more than a stylistic shift in public discourse; it represents a fundamental breakdown in the implicit social contract between those governed and those who govern. Historically, the democratic ideal rested on the concept of the citizen-statesman—individuals who entered public life reluctantly out of civic obligation, served with distinction, and returned to private life without expecting lifelong deference or institutional privilege.

In the contemporary arena, however, political office is increasingly viewed as an asset to be owned, expanded, and protected at all costs. Modern politicians routinely operate as though they are immune to the very standards, economic burdens, and laws they impose on the citizenry. Whether through the self-serving perks of insider privilege, the blatant misuse of public resources for personal branding, or an absolute refusal to accept accountability for policy failures, the underlying message sent to the public is unambiguous: there is one set of rules for the governed, and another for the rulers. When leadership morphs into an untouchable aristocracy, public trust—the ultimate currency of a free society—evaporates.

What we have lost:

This rampant entitlement becomes even more stark when measured against the giants of history who understood that real political strength lies in self-restraint. History repeatedly demonstrates that a nation’s long-term moral strength depends on leaders who deliberately subordinate their ego to institutional duty. These leaders understood a fundamental truth that modern politicians have forgotten - political authority gains its true legitimacy not through force, vanity, or perpetual tenure, but through moral integrity and voluntary restraint.

The corrosive mechanics of modern entitlement:

This behavioral transformation did not occur in isolation; it is actively nurtured and incentivized by modern political architecture. Driven by hyper-partisan media environments, campaign finance structures that reward performative outrage, and algorithmic echo chambers, politicians are insulated from genuine accountability and dissenting perspectives. This environment breeds three distinct pathologies:

Infallibility and the end of contrition: Modern political strategy treats admitting a mistake as fatal weakness. When confronted with policy failures or ethical lapses, leaders default to gaslighting, deflection, and manufactured outrage, forcing citizens to deny clear reality.

Erosion of guardrails: Entitled leaders, believing their power is intrinsic rather than borrowed, view constitutional limits and institutional checks not as essential protection for liberty, but as annoying obstacles to be bypassed or dismantled.

Pervasive civic cynicism: As citizens watch their representatives act with unyielding narcissism, a corrosive cynicism takes root throughout society. The public begins to adopt the same self-interested ethics modeled by their leaders, fracturing community cohesion and degrading social trust.

Reclaiming the moral compass:

A nation cannot endure long when its leadership lacks a moral anchor. Restoring humility to politics requires far more than procedural reform; it demands a deep cultural recalibration among the electorate itself.

Voters must stop rewarding performative aggression and arrogant populism disguised as strength. True political courage involves listening, compromising, and acknowledging errors that must take precedence over bombast and tribal loyalty. Structurally, democracies must implement reforms that limit the careerism that breeds entitlement, whether through stricter ethical oversight, campaign finance restrictions, or increased institutional transparency. Ultimately, the political class is a mirror reflecting the standards of the society that elects it. If we tolerate political entitlement, we will inevitably reap systemic corruption and societal decay. Only by demanding genuine humility can we begin to rebuild the ethical foundation of our public institutions.

(The writer is a former OSD to the Union Civil Aviation Minister)