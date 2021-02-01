The incurable mad dogs of our republic!

What the nation and the world at large witnessed on the television sets on the Republic Day was nothing sort of mad dogs barking and biting all and sundry in the streets of Delhi, including the historical monument called, the Red Fort. Having failed in their sinister attempts to create anarchy on this significant day because of restrictions stipulated and written undertaking to maintain peace. extracted by the police before granting the permission for the tractor rally, the desperados under the mask of farmers were restless. Obviously, their failure to cow down the government led to desperation and the desperation caused panic in their minds. That is why they went berserk in the early hours though the police permission for rally was from 12 noon to 3 afternoon.



True, the police was at the receiving end; call it their extreme patience or extreme lethargy, but the popular opinion weighed in favour of the cops. The gangsters could injure about 300 policemen in the melee but in terms of credibility, these goons lost their much tom tommed battle. The goons styling as political activists, religious leaders and of course, the farmers' messiahs have been thoroughly discredited and their faces have been blackened beyond recognition.

For the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, the Republic Day incident has come as a God-sent gift to save its face. The government was facing a volley of questions from the law-abiding citizens as to why it was allowing the so-called farmers to camp on the borders roads of Delhi indefinitely. Luckily, just as Covid-19 had come to its rescue in the last year when the same gangs masquerading as protestors of CAA-NRC, this year the mad dogs among the protestors facilitated the government by going berserk in the streets of Delhi on the pious day , called the Republic Day. Now, no power on earth can stop the government machinery can stop tpo go hammer and tongs on these aniti-national terrorist and extremist elements.

However, there is an urgent need to ponder over the entire phenomenon. Every time the large crowds taking shelter under the democracy and fundamental rights cannot be allowed to mock the world's largest democracy and its millions of law-abiding citizens. In fact, after the bitter experience of Shaheenbagh episode, the Centre ought to have read the writings on the wall: that these mad dogs are suffering from incurable rabies ;and that the only way to treat them is to show them their rightful place ! In a bid to make them understand the real purport of the three Bills, the efforts made by the Central government are undoubtedly praiseworthy; but the common man is at sea to understand why ten long meetings were held with these incorrigible elements. In fact, by giving a longer rope than they deserve, the ruling government has inadvertently sent out a wrong message to the people; that it lacks courage to tackle such hooligans.

Indeed, as the President of India has observed in his address to the nation on January 29 in the joint session of parliament the Republic Day's incidents have lowered the reputation of our great country in the comity of nations. Therefore, let there be no time wasted in teaching the anti-national, separatist, Jihadi and terrorist elements in an exemplary manner so that they dare not to indulge in violence any time in future. Such boiling water treatment alone can preserve the lofty ideals of liberty, freedom, sovereignty, integrity and equality.

Allahabad Hc on Sec. 41A Crpc

Routine arrests, especially in dowry cases (Sec.498A IPC) now onwards will become a thing of the past. A Division bench of the Allahabad High Court comprising Justice Dr Kaushal Jayendra Thakur and Justice Gautam Chowdhary expressed its concern over indiscriminate arrest of the husband and his relatives despite there being a clear-cut procedure to deal with such complaints in Section 41 A of the Cr.P.C. In Vimal Kumar & Others Vs.State of U.P & Others the bench observed:

" The provision of Section 41A was incorporated for this purpose only that concerned who is not charged with heinous crime does not require and whose custody is not required may not face arrest", and added that the Court was pained that this provision has not met its avowed purpose.

The bench directed the Magistrates/Police authorities that when accused alleged with offence punishable upto 7 years imprisonment are produced before them, remands may be granted to the accused only after the Magistrate satisfies himself that the application for remand by the police officer has been made in a bonafide manner and the reasons for seeking remand mentioned in the case diary are in accordance with the requirements of Sections 41(l) (b) and 41 A of Cr.PC , and there is concrete material in existence to substantiate the ground mentioned for seeking remand. The bench also issued a slew of guidelines to the Magistrates and police authorities.

Hyderabad encounters: Sc extends time for probe

The much-hyped Hyderabad encounter case, G.S Mani & Anr. Vs. Union of India & Ors in which four accused persons were killed on December 6, 2019 has been under inquiry by the apex court constituted Inquiry Commission headed by Justice V S Sirpurkar, a former Judge of the Supreme Court as Chairman and two others.

Initially, the apex court had directed the said Commission to submit its report within six months which was extended by another six months on July 24, 2020. On January 29, 2021 the court extended the period for submission of final report by the Commission by six more months.

Husband can't seek bank details, Itr of wife

In a significant order, the Central Information Commission (CIC) has ruled that a husband is not entitled to seek bank account details and income tax returns of his wife under the Right to Information Act, 2005 since these are not called as public activity.

The CIC ruling was handed over in the Second appeal filed under the RTI Act by one, Pawan Kumar Saluja against CPIO, O/o the Income Tax Officer, Ward No.55 (4), Vikas Bhawan, New Delhi.