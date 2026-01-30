The pyramid of privilege: Casting a shadow on the corridors of power

“On the social plane, we have in India a society basedon graded inequality…elevation for some and degradation for others.” — Dr B R Ambedkar

As India celebrates 78 years of Independence and proclaims the vision of Viksit Bharat, a quieter and more uncomfortable truth lies buried in official paperwork. The Department of Personnel and Training’s Annual Report (2024–25) reflects not progress, but persistence—the replication of India’s ancient caste hierarchy within its modern administrative structure. The corridors of power, it turns out, are still organised along lines Dr Ambedkar warned against more than seven decades ago.

The data is stark. Over 66 per cent of Group C safai karmacharis (sanitation workers) in the Union Government belong to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. At the other end of the hierarchy—Group A posts, where policy is framed and authority exercised—representation of these communities falls short of constitutionally mandated quotas. This is not a statistical accident; it is a pattern of graded inequality playing out in bureaucratic form.

The sanitation trap

The overwhelming presence of SC, ST, and OBC communities in sanitation work is the most disturbing revelation of the report. In a society where caste historically determined occupation, this concentration suggests that the chains of hereditary labour have not been broken—only institutionalised.

Reservation was envisioned as a ladder to decision-making spaces, not as a mechanism to freeze marginalised communities at the bottom of the employment pyramid. Yet, in sanitation posts, reservation appears to operate efficiently only in ensuring that these jobs remain the preserve of the Bahujan. The result is a cruel inversion: the broom is reserved, but the pen remains elusive.

When two-thirds of those cleaning government offices come from marginalised backgrounds, while their presence inside policymaking rooms remains contested, it signals failure on multiple fronts—education, recruitment, promotion, and intent. The question must be asked: have we democratised the bureaucracy, or merely formalised caste roles within it?

The glass ceiling at the top

The DoPT rules are explicit: 15 per cent reservation for SCs, 7.5 per cent for STs, and 27 per cent for OBCs in Group A posts. These are constitutional obligations, not aspirational goals. Yet actual representation tells another story.

SC and ST representation remains marginally below targets, but the real deficit is among OBCs—19.14 per cent instead of the mandated 27 per cent. Decades after the Mandal reforms, this nearly 8 per cent gap exposes a leaky pipeline that systematically narrows as one climbs higher.

The bureaucracy frequently invokes the phrase “Not Found Suitable”—a bureaucratic euphemism that quietly absolves the system of accountability. In a country where educational access among OBCs has expanded dramatically, this excuse rings hollow. Suitability appears less about competence and more about invisible gatekeeping—interviews, promotions, and discretionary assessments that preserve homogeneity at the top while diversity crowds the base.

The power deficit

This imbalance is not merely about jobs; it is about power. In a democracy, the bureaucracy interprets laws, allocates resources, and shapes outcomes. When marginalised communities are under-represented in decision-making roles, their lived realities are absent from policy design.

A sanitation worker has no voice in budget allocation; a Joint Secretary does. When one group cleans offices and the other occupies them, priorities inevitably skew. Issues like mechanisation of sanitation work, occupational safety, dignity of labour, and hazard compensation remain peripheral because those affected are not present at the table where decisions are made. This creates a power deficit—a structural silence imposed on communities that already bear the heaviest social burdens.

The myth of merit

Defenders of the status quo often invoke “merit” as justification for underrepresentation. Yet the DoPT data dismantles this argument. If merit alone governed outcomes, caste distribution would be random across groups. Instead, privilege consistently funnels some into authority while consigning others to manual labour.

In India, merit is deeply entangled with social capital—English-medium education, generational networks, and inherited confidence. The backlog of vacancies and delayed recruitment further function as passive tools of exclusion, allowing constitutional promises to wither through inaction.

The way forward

As India approaches the centenary of its independence, symbolic equality is no longer enough.

• Special recruitment drives must address backlog vacancies, particularly in Group A posts.

• The “Not Found Suitable” clause must be independently audited for bias.

• Sanitation work must be mechanised and professionalised, breaking its caste association.

• Lateral entry into senior posts must be transparent and inclusive, not a backdoor to dilution of reservation.

Conclusion

The DoPT report is a wake-up call. India may build parliaments and launch missions to the moon, but its administrative structure remains stubbornly feudal. We have learned to reserve the broom, but hesitate to hand over the pen. True development is not measured by GDP alone, but by participation. Until representation in boardrooms reflects representation in broom closets, independence remains unfinished business. The goal is not merely a share of opportunity, but a voice in shaping it.

(The writer is former OSD to former Union Civil Aviation Minister)