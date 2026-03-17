The silent thunder: When Vajpayee, the poet-PM, recalibrated the global order

We have the capacity for a big blast. Ours is not a cry of despair; it is a challenge to the world - Atal Bihari Vajpayee

In the blistering, white-hot heat of the Thar Desert on May 11, 1998, the very sands of Pokhran didn’t just shift; they shook the foundations of a geopolitical hierarchy that had long sought to keep India in a state of perpetual “strategic restraint.” As the ground buckled and the sensors registered a seismic tremor of 5.3 on the Richter scale, a coded message flashed across the high-security corridors of New Delhi: “The Buddha has smiled again.”

It was a moment of supreme audacity, orchestrated by a man who was as much a master of silence as he was of the spoken word. Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the poet-statesman, had just led India across the nuclear Rubicon, transforming a “post-colonial entity” into a “formidable power.”

Anatomy of a secret-Defying the eye in the sky:

The 1998 Pokhran-II tests, codenamed ‘Operation Shakti’, were not merely a scientific achievement; they were a masterclass in clandestine leadership and psychological warfare. Vajpayee understood a chilling reality: the world’s superpowers—armed with billion-dollar KH-11 “Keyhole” spy satellites—were watching India’s every move from the heavens. The CIA had successfully blocked previous attempts by detecting heat signatures and soil movement. To succeed, Vajpayee knew he didn’t just need scientists; he needed shadows.

Under his unwavering direction, the mission was shrouded in a “cloak of invisibility.” He empowered the duo of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Dr R Chidambaram to operate with total autonomy, bypassing the traditional, leak-prone bureaucracy. Scientists wore army fatigues to blend in with the local units, worked only during the brief “blind spots” when satellites were positioned elsewhere, and moved heavy equipment under the cover of swirling sandstorms.

Vajpayee’s leadership was the steady, invisible hand on the tiller. He took the ultimate gamble with India’s economy, knowing that the fallout—draconian economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation—would be immediate. Yet he remained resolute. While the West slept, a poet was preparing a symphony of fire. He chose the nation’s long-term dignity over the world’s short-term approval, proving that true sovereignty cannot be requested—it must be taken.

The nuclear paradox-Iron fist, a velvet heart:

Vajpayee was a walking paradox, a leader who authorized the creation of world-ending weapons while penning verses about the fragility of a dewdrop. His decision to “go nuclear” was not born of warmongering or a thirst for conquest, but of a deep-seated, civilisational desire for peace through strength. He famously remarked that weapons are not for war, but to ensure that war never happens.

He believed that a weak India could never be a truly peaceful India but a vulnerable one. By declaring India a nuclear-weapon state, he wasn’t seeking a tool for aggression; he was building a “Minimum Credible Deterrent.” His strategic foresight was prophetic. He anticipated the two-front threat from neighbours long before it became a staple of modern defense journals.

The “poet’s resolve” was visible even as he faced the wrath of the Clinton administration. He remained unfazed in the face of global condemnation, famously stating in Parliament that India would never use these weapons against non-nuclear states—the No First Use (NFU) policy. This was his hallmark: the heart of a poet who wept for the fallen soldier, but the spine of a warrior who ensured that no mother would ever have to weep because her country was defenseless against nuclear blackmail.

From 1998 to a global power:

Estimates are that India possesses an arsenal of approximately 180 nuclear warheads. Vajpayee transformed India from a “supplicant” state, constantly asking for permission, into a “deciding” power. He proved that India could withstand global sanctions and emerge stronger, eventually forcing the world to sign the Civil Nuclear Deal and recognize India as a responsible nuclear state.

He led with a smile that carried the weight of a thousand suns and a voice that could silence a storm. He showed that you could be a man of peace while holding the ultimate deterrent, and that a poet’s vision is often clearer than a politician’s calculation.

As we look back at the 1998 explosions, we remember not just the fire in the sky, but the calm in the heart of the man who ignited it. He was Bharat’s true Ratna—a bridge between the ancient wisdom of the Buddha and the modern necessity of the missile.

My poetry is a declaration of war against defeat, not a song of surrender - Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

(The writer is a former OSD to Union Civil Aviation Minister)