In the annals of independent India, few symbols evoke such collective pride and unity as the national flag flying high against the sky. One of the most remarkable initiatives in this direction began in 2014 at Srinagar airport, under the vision of Ashok Gajapathi Raju , then Union Minister for Civil Aviation.

During his visit to Srinagar in 2014, Ashok Gajapathi Raju garu observed a striking contrast. Across the border, the Pakistani flag fluttered proudly and prominently. Yet, to his dismay, there was no visible Indian national flag at the airport. This moment of realization stirred his patriotic spirit. Determined to change the narrative, he resolved that the Tricolor must fly higher and prouder in every part of India, beginning from Srinagar itself.

Upon his return, he immediately directed the then Civil Aviation Secretary, Sri Ashok Lavasa, to take the necessary steps to erect a grand flagpost at the Srinagar airport. What began as a singular instruction soon became a movement.

In 2014, a large 36x24-foot national flag was installed on a 105-foot pole at Srinagar airport to ensure it was more noticeable and to boost patriotic spirit. The 30-meter pole has been designed to withstand strong Himalayan winds and cold weather conditions. It was commissioned on August 15, 2014.

The installation of this massive flag was not just a symbolic gesture—it was a reaffirmation of national pride, sovereignty, and unity in a region that had long witnessed challenges to its identity.

Following this initiative, airports across India began adopting the practice of installing monumental national flags. Today, over 75 airports in the country proudly display towering flagposts, greeting travelers with the indomitable spirit of India as they arrive and depart. The sight of the Tricolor soaring at airports such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru has become both a reassurance and a reminder of our collective identity as Indians.

The influence of this initiative has not been confined to airports alone. Indian Railways too joined the movement, setting up tall flagposts at major railway stations across the nation. The grand sight of the national flag at bustling junctions like New Delhi, Secunderabad, and Howrah serves as a daily reminder to millions of citizens about the sacrifices made for freedom and the importance of unity.

In Andhra Pradesh, this legacy reached another milestone when, for the first time, the MANSAS institutions, under the chairmanship of Ashok Gajapathi Raju , erected a monumental flagpost. The occasion chosen was steeped in history and symbolism—it was installed on the day commemorating the coronation of Dr. P.V.G. Raju , the revered Maharaja of Vizianagaram. This act wove together strands of regional pride, historical reverence, and national unity into one profound gesture.

The story of the big flag at Srinagar airport is more than an anecdote of administrative decision-making. It is a story of vision, conviction, and patriotism. It shows how one leader’s observation and determination can ignite a nationwide trend that inspires countless citizens. As of today, hundreds of such monumental flagposts adorn airports, railway stations, and educational institutions across the country, standing tall as beacons of India’s resilience and unity.

The Tricolor, flying high from Srinagar to Vizianagaram, tells every Indian the same message: Our pride is indivisible, our unity is unshakable, and our nation will always soar above challenges.

(The writer is OSD to Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Governor Goa)