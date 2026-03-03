The ‘war’ has lowered the impact of Modi’s visit to Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to visit Israel drew a great deal of criticism. But if national leaders retreat out of fear of criticism, they lose the right to be called leaders. True leaders are those who, unlike everyone else, make decisions — especially political — without being swayed by popular opinion, keeping the country’s security, economic interests, and global peace in mind. By that measure, Modi deserves to be called the leading figure of this era.

In the run up to his visit, there were reports that many American troops were deployed in the Persian Gulf. Consequently, countries in West Asia were worried about the possibility of intense military clashes in the Gulf. Pressure was mounted with Iran making it clear that it would not accept the conditions imposed by the United States. As a precautionary measure, the UAE and Saudi Arabia began aligning militarily.

Given this backdrop, Modi’s honest display of political savvy has left many bewildered, especially foreign-policy experts. Whether true or not, there used to be political whispers that when P V Narasimha Rao was defence minister and later foreign minister, he opened up secret ties with Israeli leaders, and that those ties later strengthened into commercial and trade relations after he became India’s prime minister. Known for maintaining silence, Rao was not someone who advertised his actions, so political analysts of the time believed that such diplomatic dealings remained behind the scenes.

But because Prime Minister Modi has none of that political affectation, he became known in 2017 as the first prime minister to visit Israel. The clear contrast between Modi and earlier prime ministers is striking. Modi has never been deterred by thinking that diplomatic relations should be hidden or restrained — not even by a powerful adversary like Pakistan. Whether invited or not, what’s wrong with talking to neighboring countries? Modi showed this pragmatism even before he became prime minister.

He can embrace warmly and get along pleasantly with leaders like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. That’s why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly praised Modi’s warm embrace in his parliament, saying he looked forward to such an “affectionate hug” — a remark that captured the attention of everyone.

However, by presenting the prime minister’s visit to Israel as a standalone trip — without linking it to Palestine or openly discussing it with Palestinian leaders — there was a risk of upsetting countries opposed to Israel. With the Canadian Prime Minister also visiting India this month, it’s clear Modi places great importance on foreign relations. Many may wonder why the Israel visit was necessary. It was quite significant that Modi told Israel’s parliament that India will continue steady relations with Israel.. Welcoming a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and saying that such measures are essential to sustaining peace in the region was also appropriate.

It outlined, in general terms, what understandings were reached when he consulted with Netanyahu on issues like making cooperative use of water to sustain friendly relations between the two countries, how to develop agriculture, and how to nurture talent. There have been reports said Israel was sharing its advanced technology and assistance with India in areas like agriculture, water, and electronics. There’s nothing wrong with reaching understandings in areas that are mutually beneficial.

The United States and Russia are no longer able to dominate other countries the way they once did. For that reason, other nations are now evaluating each country on its own merits and making security decisions accordingly. It is quite ironic that during the visit, opposition leaders in Israel spoke well of India in parliament — those leaders displayed unity. Our opposition must recognize that we need the same. If we fall apart, we will lose our standing internationally. No matter the differences back home, when our leaders project unity abroad, it strengthens our country and deepens our democracy.

Incidentally, after Modi’s return from Israel, the US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, which resulted in the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards Commander Mohammad Pakpour.

Despite the heavy losses it suffered, Iran responded to the strikes by launching missiles and drones targeting Israel and American military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar! Tehran has also threatened to shut down the strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway. This may cause hardship with regard to the import of oil to those countries which are in need of it, including India.

However, Delhi called upon all sides to resort to ‘dialogue and diplomacy’ as ‘safety of civilians has to be prioritised’.

This was second time that the Trump administration has used military force against Iran in eight months.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large scale offensive against Iran after weeks of military build-up and threats from President Trump, who said that the goal of the operation was to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.

Iran’s attacks on Dubai airport, a huge mall, and ISI headquarters have caused great hardship to the people.

The attacks are continuing while Iran with a depleted military and leadership strength remains defiant. It is too early to predict whether this conflict would lead to another World War.

It is time now for India, France, England and Arabian countries to seize the initiative and mediate between the warring nations, to prevent the catastrophic danger that looms large.

(The writer is a retired IPS officer, who has served as an Additional DGP of Andhra Pradesh)