Today is National Science Day: India’s scientific renaissance: From historic legacy to global leadership

At the recent international conference on Artificial Intelligence held in New Delhi, heads of state from across the world, CEOs of multi-national companies and leading technology experts expressed strong optimism about the role India is poised to play in shaping the future of science, technology, and innovation. As Artificial Intelligence increasingly defines global competitiveness, India’s demographic strength, expanding digital infrastructure, and growing research ecosystem position it as a potential leader in the knowledge economy. Transforming this optimism into reality — and shaping India into a global centre of scientific excellence — rests firmly on the shoulders of the nation’s exceptionally talented young scientists.

Owing to nearly a thousand years of foreign rule, the contributions of many brilliant Indian minds in science and technology were often overshadowed despite their extraordinary capabilities. However, in the 78 years since Independence, India has steadily built robust scientific institutions and produced globally recognised achievements. Reflecting upon these accomplishments serves as a powerful source of motivation for today’s researchers.

Jagadish Chandra Bose astonished the scientific world by experimentally demonstrating that plants and even inanimate matter exhibit responses akin to life. SrinivasaRamanujan’s profound contributions to number theory continue to influence modern mathematics. SatyendraNath Bose’s pioneering work on quantum statistics led to an entire class of particles — “bosons” — being named in his honour. Acharya P. C. Ray laid the foundations for chemical research and industrial development in India.

Sir C. V. Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930 for his discovery of the Raman Effect in light scattering. Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar’s formulation of the Chandrasekhar Limit transformed astrophysics and deepened our understanding of stellar evolution. DrHomi Jehangir Bhabha’s vision established India’s nuclear research framework, while Dr Vikram Sarabhai laid the foundation of India’s space programme, emphasising its role in national development.

Building upon this scientific legacy, India demonstrated its strategic and technological capabilities during the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998 under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with the intellectual leadership of Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam playing a pivotal role. Indigenous missile systems — including Prithvi, Nag, Akash, Trishul, and the Agni series, along with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile — have showcased India’s defence research strength. The contributions of scientists such as Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, former Chairman of DRDO, further strengthened indigenous defence innovation.

When the United States declined to share advanced supercomputer technology in the 1980s, India responded with determination. Under the leadership of Dr Vijay Bhatkar, the development of the PARAM series of supercomputers marked a defining moment in technological self-reliance.

India’s space programme has achieved remarkable global recognition. The success of Chandrayaan-3 in 2023 made India the first nation to successfully land near the Moon’s south pole, marking a historic milestone in lunar exploration. The Aditya-L1 mission, launched in 2023, further demonstrated India’s growing capability in solar research. Through reliable launch vehicles such as PSLV and GSLV, India has deployed satellites for numerous countries, strengthening its position as a trusted global space partner.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian scientists developed indigenous vaccines and implemented large-scale manufacturing and distribution. Under the “Vaccine Maitri” initiative, India supplied vaccines to over 153 countries, reinforcing its commitment to global public health and humanitarian cooperation.

Today, promising research is underway in frontier areas such as Artificial Intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductor, mobile chip design, green hydrogen, renewable energy, ethanol-blended fuels, advanced materials, and superconductors. India’s digital public infrastructure — including Aadhaar and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) — has become a globally studied model for scalable, technology-driven inclusion.

The allocation of ₹1 lakh crore through the Anusandhan National Research Foundation by the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , represents a foundational step toward strengthening academia–industry collaboration and indigenous research capabilities.

Scientific advancement, however, must harmonise with ecological responsibility and global welfare. India’s civilisational philosophy emphasises unity, sustainability, and the well-being of all humanity. As the world navigates rapid technological transformation, India has the opportunity to offer a model of development that balances innovation with ethical responsibility.

The optimism expressed at the international AI conference is therefore well-founded. With a strong historical legacy, expanding technological capacity, and an ambitious research agenda, India stands at a defining moment. The task before its young scientists is not merely to participate in global progress, but to lead it — with knowledge, integrity, and a commitment to universal welfare.

(The writer is with Department of Chemistry, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati)