Today’s R-Day fete will mark the dawn of a new era for Amaravati

Inthe capital city of Amaravati, the tricolour—symbol of the self-respect and pride of the Telugu people—will fly high. While January 26 holds a special place in the history of the Indian Republic, Monday will mark the beginning of a new era in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

Amaravati, the capital that embodies the hopes and aspirations of five crore Telugu people, is witnessing the grand manifestation of democratic values that emerged from its soil, as it becomes the venue for Republic Day celebrations. After years of uncertainty, the capital region is finally being sanctified with the hoisting of the national flag.

Amaravati is not merely a cluster of buildings rising on the sacrifices of thousands of farmers. It is the living symbol of the dreams of five crore Andhra people. The courage of farmers, who rose to the occasion by voluntarily giving their lands for the capital, is the real force behind the historic celebrations. This achievement, attained through democratic struggle despite numerous obstacles, stands as a testament to the great gift the Indian Constitution has bestowed upon the common citizen.

The tricolour flying in Amaravati reflects the tears of joy in the eyes of farmers. As broken systems are being rebuilt and lost glory restored, this Republic Day is set to provide a new direction to the state. Hosting these celebrations in Amaravati sends a strong signal to global investors that Andhra Pradesh is ready. By blending ancient heritage with modern technology, the capital city that is being built here is poised to become a model city for the entire nation.

A republic means a nation ruled by its people. Inspired by this spirit, it is time for everyone—from North Andhra to Rayalaseema, from the coastal belt to Palnadu—to stand united and embrace Amaravati. As it takes shape as the confluence of the legislative, executive, and judicial systems, the maiden Republic Day celebrations in the capital are only the beginning. They symbolise the self-confidence of the Telugu people.

The tricolour flying over the capital land will place Amaravati firmly on the world map.

A boost to new Andhra’s aspirations:

The historic event unfolding in the citadel of New Andhra’s dreams makes this celebration more than just a calendar event for the people of Andhra Pradesh—it is a declaration of self-respect. After the state’s bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh faced numerous challenges and uncertainties. In that context, hosting official Republic Day celebrations for the first time in Amaravati marks a historic turning point.

After years of ambiguity surrounding the capital, the celebrations will draw a clear curtain over all doubts. The tricolour flying high stands as proof of the government’s unwavering faith in development.

A republic signifies that the people are the rulers. From the sacrifice of farmers who gave their land for Amaravati to the hopes of youth seeking their future here, every aspect of this capital is rooted in democratic spirit. After years of waiting, the hoisting of the national flag at the heart of the capital will strengthen public trust in constitutional rights and institutions.

This marks the beginning of tomorrow’s Andhra Pradesh. The celebrations will form a strong foundation for the state’s economic and social progress. The message of the Republic emanating from Amaravati will ignite a ray of hope in every corner of the state.

A historic milestone:

By all accounts, celebrating Republic Day for the first time in the capital is a historic milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s journey. It should be seen not merely as a government event, but as a symbol of the state’s self-respect and development aspirations.

Although Amaravati was declared the capital in 2014 after state bifurcation, large-scale national celebrations had not been officially held for years. By celebrating Republic Day at the heart of the capital near Nelapadu, the coalition government has sent a powerful message across the nation that Amaravati is here to stay as the permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh.

A unique aspect of these celebrations is that special invitations were extended to the farmers who gave their land for the capital, and a dedicated VIP gallery was arranged for them, as a thanksgiving gesture to their sacrifices. The event is planned on a massive scale across a 22-acre parade ground with over 13,000 attendees. This is not merely a parade; it is a declaration that Amaravati’s revival has begun.

This is not just a flag-hoisting ceremony. It is the first step towards restoring the capital’s lost glory, and a heartfelt salute to the farmers who laid its foundation.

Constitutional validation of Amaravati:

This is not just a government program but one that will put an end to all doubts regarding the capital.

For the farmers who struggled for over 1,600 days, these celebrations represent a moral victory. They place a constitutional seal on the capital and offer historic validation to the Amaravati movement. Years of uncertainty, conspiracies, and distorted politics surrounding the capital have been ended with a single event.

The flag flying high bridges the aspirations of the common citizen and the vision of the government. It is not just a tricolour—it is a flag of courage standing on the tears of the local farmers. These celebrations send across a clear message that the capital is no longer a political experiment.

Andhra Pradesh begins a new chapter. Attempts were made to write Amaravati’s obituary, but today, the people’s capital—backed by the strength of the Constitution—is hosting the Republic Day of India on its own soil.

This is an indelible mark in political history. Nowhere else in the country has a capital been turned into a political laboratory the way Amaravati was.

On this historic occasion, I pray that it heralds a new era for Andhra Pradesh.

(The writer represents Vizianagaram in the Lok Sabha)