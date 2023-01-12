Training in the icy heights of Siachen

Captain Shiva Chouhan of the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Sappers underwent arduous training before becoming the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post at the world's highest battlefield Siachen.



Chouhan's journey, including her training at Siachen Battle School along with other personnel, was detailed in a video posted by official Twitter account of Fire and Fury Corps.

"Perfect combination of inspiration and zeal coupled with immense hard work and incredible courage lends to creating history. Beginning of an era, through Capt Shiva Chouhan's inspiring journey to Siachen," the tweet mentioned.

On Wednesday, while replying to a post by Fire and Fury Sappers Corps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Captain Chouhan's achievement. "This will make every Indian proud, illustrating the spirit of India's Nari Shakti," said PM Modi.

Indian soldiers posted in Siachen Glacier face multiple challenges which stem from the peculiar terrain and weather conditions. The major challenges due to inclement weather conditions are reduced human body efficiency, bright sunlight leading to snow blindness, blizzards and white-out conditions.

The troops deployed at forward posts also bear the risk of avalanches, crevasses on glaciated surfaces and have to negotiate ice walls apart from facing the common ailments associated with high altitude and glaciated terrain. The Narendra Modi government has been cognizant of the strategic importance of Siachen and requisite forces have been deployed in this area keeping in view the threat perception, ground situation and other operational aspects.

The soldiers deployed in Siachen Glacier are suitably equipped and properly trained to undertake the operational challenges and carry out their mandated tasks. The visit of top dignitaries has also always acted as a big morale booster for the soldiers deployed in high altitude.

In October 2014, just a few months after coming to power, PM Modi made a surprise visit to Siachen to celebrate Diwali with the officers and jawans of the Indian Armed Forces in one of the remotest places in the world. In May 2018, Ram Nath Kovind became the second President of India to visit Siachen after late President APJ Abdul Kalam's visit to the region in April 2004.

In June 2019, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also made his maiden visit to the icy heights of Siachen along with then Indian Army chief late General Bipin Rawat.