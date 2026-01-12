United Nations’ existential crisis leading to erosion of sovereignty

In the sweltering heat of June 1945, as the embers of World War II faded, delegates from 50 nations converged in San Francisco to forge a new global order. Driven by the imperative to “save the succeeding generations from the scourge of war,” they crafted the United Nations Charter—a foundational document ratified by parliaments worldwide, embodying a democratic pledge to collective security. The United States, as host and prime architect, championed this vision, aiming to replace anarchy with law.

The Charter’s essence lies in its opening chapter. Article 1 outlines the goals: preserving peace by eradicating threats and quelling aggression. Yet, these ideals hinge on enforceable principles in Article 2. Foremost is Article 2(4), a cornerstone of international law: “All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.”

This clause was sought to bury imperialism and the “might makes right” ethos, affirming that a nation’s governance—democratic, autocratic, or otherwise—is its sovereign domain, immune to external meddling.

Alas, the divide between the Charter’s de jure mandates and superpowers’ de facto conduct has yawned into an abyss. History chronicles rampant violations by those entrusted to safeguard it. Since 1945, the US has orchestrated over 469 military interventions globally, with 251 post-1991 alone, as per Congressional Research Service reports. These span covert coups like Iran’s 1953 Mossadegh ouster, engineered by the CIA to secure oil interests, to overt wars. Guatemala’s 1954 intervention toppled a reformist government amid anti-Communist fervour; the Korean War (1950-1953) and Vietnam quagmire (1955-1975) morphed ideological battles into protracted bloodshed; Cuba’s 1961 Bay of Pigs fiasco aimed at regime change; and the 2003 Iraq invasion, justified by dubious WMD claims, dismantled a sovereign state, unleashing chaos. Afghanistan’s 2001-2021 occupation, initially targeting al-Qaeda, evolved into nation-building, costing trillions and thousands of lives. These actions subordinated smaller nations’ independence to Washington’s strategic imperatives, from Cold War containment to counterterrorism.

This unilateralism has proliferated. Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine exemplifies a Security Council permanent member’s brazen assault on a neighbour’s territorial integrity, ostensibly to neutralize “security threats.”

Despite UN General Assembly resolutions (141-5) in March 2022 demanding withdrawal, and further condemnations in 2023 and 2024—Russia’s veto power stymied Security Council enforcement. The conflict has displaced millions, ravaged infrastructure, and exposed the UN’s impotence against veto-wielding aggressors.

China’s assertiveness compounds the crisis. In the South China Sea, Beijing’s “nine-dash line” claims overlap with Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei, encompassing vital shipping lanes and resources. Occupying the Paracel Islands since seizing them from Vietnam in 1974, China has militarized reefs, ignored the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling favouring the Philippines, and engaged in coercive tactics like water cannon attacks on Filipino vessels. Border disputes with India, including 2020 Galwan clashes, underscore a pattern where regional hegemony trumps multilateral norms.

The nadir was touched this year on January 3, with the US military raid on Venezuela. Framed as a “law enforcement” operation against narcoterrorism, American special forces, backed by airstrikes, stormed Caracas, captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. This extraterritorial abduction of a head of state, without Venezuelan consent, epitomises Article 2(4)’s negation. When superpowers unilaterally deem another leader’s rule illegitimate, sovereign equality dissolves into fiction, reducing international law to an expedient tool for the mighty.

Such transgressions have relegated the UN to a “silent spectator.” The Security Council’s veto mechanism—held by the US, Russia, China, France and the UK—ensures violators evade censure. This paradox, where the “judges” are often the “offenders,” erodes moral authority.

As scholar Michael Glenn notes, Article 2(4) lacks teeth without enforcement, rendering it aspirational. The UN’s failure mirrors the League of Nations, which crumbled due to absent enforcement, US non-participation, and inability to halt aggressions like Japan’s 1931 Manchuria invasion or Italy’s 1935 Abyssinia conquest. Winston Churchill lamented the League’s demise not from flawed principles but unapplied ones—a cautionary echo for the UN.

This is no mere diplomatic lapse but a rule-of-law catastrophe. Persistent breaches by Charter architects void its contractual sanctity. We stand at an existential precipice: Can the UN reclaim relevance, or must it fade like its predecessor? Radical reforms—curbing vetoes for core violations, bolstering peacekeeping, or empowering the General Assembly—could revive it. Absent change, dissolution may be honest, acknowledging a reversion to raw power politics where sovereignty hinges on military might, not legal parity.

The global community must confront this: Uphold Article 2(4) equitably or concede the UN’s obsolescence.

Forging a new framework, learning from both League and UN failures, demands courage. Only then can we honour San Francisco’s promise, shielding the weak from the whims and fancies of the strong.

(The writer is a senior Advocate)