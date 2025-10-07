When holding a Telugu newspaper was a crime and led to imprisonment

Back in the 1940s when carrying a Telugu newspaper in public was considered an offence against the State, eminent journalist M. S. Acharya used to distribute Telugu newspapers like Andhra Patrika in those days.

While some leaders were lodged in Warangal jail, others were leading the agitation from border camps. It was a herculean task for people to get communication from the leaders. This is precisely when Acharya and his brother undertook the task of ensuring that the messages of leaders reach the people. They personally carried pamphlets and news to people in towns. They distributed the pamphlets by inserting them in newspapers, risking their lives, and organized ‘defence’ by conducting Vyayamasalas (wrestling competitions) and sports.

Acharya had to shift his residence every other month to escape the attention of Razakars. While his entire family was away, Acharya and his brother stayed, braving the wrath of the Razakars. They managed to get a cyclostyling machine from Madras, concealed in an Andhra Patrika bundle, which was used to spread news of the agitation.

Former prime minister P. V. Narasimha Rao was a subeditor and Acharya was a reporter, while Pamulaparthi Sadasivarao and other senior journalists were working in the field in Warangal and Telangana. The brothers were close to both Kaloji Narayan Rao and his elder brother Kaloji Rameshwar Rao, who was an advocate. Most of them were colleagues in journalism or their organization. When Acharya was president of the Warangal Working Journalist’s Union, it had D. Sitaram, B. Nageswar Rao, C. Raghavachary, and many popular leaders.

As a spy and vigilante

Acharya and his aides acted as spies near Mamunoor airport and kept tabs on cartons carrying arms and carton ammunition that were dispatched by Sydney Cotton via airplane, and alerted the Vande-Mataram brothers.

Apart from donning the role of a spy, Acharya, along with Sri S. Mallesham and Aduval Venkta Narsaiah, kept vigil during the nights, guarding Papaiah Pet in Warangal with lathis and torches to stave off the fears of the locals.

Acharya continued to be an active journalist even after the police action, serving as a correspondent of Andhra Patrika. He edited the weekly, Janadharma, since 1958 and a daily, Warangal Vani, since 1980.

Eminent journalist of Warangal Indurthy Prabhakar Rao interviewed him in a series of meetings (in coordination with this writer) while organizing a historical felicitation of M S Acharya on his Shashti Poorthi (60th birthday celebrations).

He was recognized as a ‘freedom fighter’ after the 1990s before he passed away in 1994.

T. Hayagriva Chary, a Minister in P. V. Narasimha Rao’s cabinet, and Arya Samaja leaders certified that Acharya worked from the border in secrecy operations.

Acharya was the founder-editor of Janadharma weekly and Warangal Vani daily. He risked his life during the liberation struggle in Hyderabad State by distributing literature pertaining to the agitation, while newspapers carried news of the people’s struggle. Those were the days when the brutalities of the Razakars threatened common life, and most families fled from Warangal.

In the meantime, Acharya took the initiative to exhort youth to attend meetings in which national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Bhansari took part. He not only campaigned for khadi but also wore it constantly, acting as a volunteer in the meetings of State leaders.

He distributed the paper Sarathi, edited by Talluru Ramayya Swamy, and “Hyderabad,” published by Dr M Chenna Reddy from border camps, besides revolutionary pamphlets and messages.

When his colleague Mustyala Shanker Rao (a freedom fighter) was kidnapped by Razakars, Acharya managed to secure his release from the brutal custody and thereafter successfully managed his full release. The Razakars suspected Acharya was the man behind Shanker Rao’s release and attacked his house several times. But the defence network built by Acharya helped him in getting the information in time and managed to avert all possible attacks.

Narrow escapes and legacy

Acharya had providential escapes from death when he was target of attacks by Razakars. Once, when Acharya was distributing agitation pamphlets concealed in newspapers, a Razakar bullied him to give him the newspaper in front of the shop of Kandagatla Kanakaiah. When Acharya refused, and the bully threw him down and was all set to kill him with a spear, all businessmen from the street came to his rescue. In a similar incident near Intezargunj police naka, a Nizam’s military officer on a motorbike dragged Acharya down from a bus and was about to stab him. Irukulla Srisailam intervened and rescued Acharya.

M. S. Acharya played a vital role in Telangana’s literary and journalistic landscape before India’s independence and during several phases of the separate Telangana movement. The contents of Janadharma and Warangal Vani were deeply scanned between 1958 and 1993–94.

More importantly, Acharya actively participated in the library movement and served as a librarian at Raja Raja Narendra Andhra Bhasha Nilayam in Warangal. His deep love for books led him to leave the job, as he had read nearly all the significant works available in the library.

His contributions were recognized and applauded by stalwarts like A B K Prasad, Potturi Venkateswar Rao and K. Ramachandra Murthy.

His legacy

A lifelong love for literature-As a journalist, editor, and publisher, he contributed immensely to Telugu journalism. He served as a staff reporter and later an editor of Andhra Patrika from 1948 to 1975.

Preserving Telangana history: He published various literary journals, including bound newspapers like Molugolu, Janadharma, and Warangal Vani, which serves as valuable historical records for research on Telangana’s socio-political movements.

Author and biographer: He wrote and published books on eminent personalities such as Kaloji Narayan Rao, Palla Kotarya, former legislator T. S. Murthy and P. V. Narasimha Rao. One must admi that as a highly reputed journalist and editor for more than 40 years, his life is an inspiring journey. Recognizing his invaluable contributions, noted publisher EMESCO published a book on his life that was authored by me. The Telangana Media Academy has agreed to publish a booklet on Acharya.

A century of conviction

While on this tribute for two eminent journalists, whose birth centenaries have been this week, as we salute Acharya (October 3), one should remember the equally illustrious D. Sitaram (October 6), both of whom were good friends. The two remarkable men took up journalism both as a livelihood and as a mission—armed with nothing but conviction and courage. Both faced turbulence in their times, yet stood firm against injustice, making journalism a weapon for truth rather than a business of convenience, observed D Nagarjuna, son of Sitaram. Both journalists came from different traditions and held different worldviews. Yet, their struggles often mirrored each other—whether confronting the Razakars or battling the powers that sought to muzzle their voices. Both carried the scars of their defiance, and yet their legacies live on.

Nagarjuna recalls: “Acharya resisted the practice of bribing governments for ad revenue. He preferred to wind up his newspapers rather than beg for favors or bend to power. That decision alone places him in the pantheon of true journalists, those who valued their pen more than profit. It also raises a disturbing question for our times: how many journalists today would make the same choice?”

Quoting Abraham Lincoln’s “in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years,” he said that Acharya exemplifies the description. His courage, integrity, and service to journalism remain timeless.

On his centenary, the best tribute we can pay him is to ask ourselves: are there still enough like him today, or have we allowed that noble breed to vanish?”

(The writer is Professor, Advisor, Mahindra

University, Hyderabad,

and a former CIC)