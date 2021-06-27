Why honorarium to pastors in Andhra Pradesh?

Present State government is distributing money and other freebies to deserving and undeserving sections in the shape of various unproductive schemes. It is being liberal with solicited and unsolicited proposals as if this is purely a welfare/charitable government and has kept the development of state at the back burner.

The most glaring scheme is paying honorariums to pastors. What for they be paid? Are they freedom fighters or guarding the State against external threats or are they officially educating the people to behave responsibly during Covid testing times? What specific contribution are they extending to state except indulging in proselytizing, are they really be paid for this specific service? If so , the tax payers money should not be misused for this purpose ,it is nothing but draining already sick state economy .

No sensible person will approve this scheme, it should be withdrawn forthwith or explain to the people the purpose of scheme and what great service are they extending to the state to be reimbursed with cash? In the current scenario ,there is no problem for rich as they can afford the high inflation and lower classes are any way are given doles in various forms ,only majority middle class people are sandwiched between them ,it is in fact the middle class people paying various taxes imposed on them.

Our backs are already broken and there is nobody coming to the rescue of the middle class segment, various taxes are imposed on them to cater to the needs of state to distribute money on unproductive schemes. We are already suffering under the pangs of Covid pandemic disasters and the entire saving are exhausted for medical purposes and are groaning under the pressure of heavy taxes and spiralling of prices of essential commodities and of late the prices of vegetables are also touching sky. The proposal to enhance the houses tax in an irrational way is the last straw on the camel back.

The State government must understand the gist of the old saying that if you give a fish to the hungry they fight for it if you teach them hunting , they survive long without any dependency. Hope good sense will prevail over the government and scrape unnecessary and cash draining schemes especially the paying of monthly honorariums to pastors and other religion heads forthwith .The State it seems has only one head that is debit .How long can this show be run? God alone knows!

Ramki M, Kakinada