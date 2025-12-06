Wings of change: India’s airport boom from 74 to 157 in a decade

In the vast expanse of India’s skies, a quiet revolution has taken flight. Just a decade ago, in 2014, the country operated a modest network of 74 airports, many of them relics from the pre liberalization era, serving only a fraction of its burgeoning population. Fast forward to 2024, and that figure has more than doubled to 157 operational airports—a remarkable 112% increase that has stitched together remote hamlets with bustling metros, democratized air travel, and propelled India into the ranks of the world’s largest aviation markets.

This transformation isn’t mere infrastructure expansion; it is a testament to visionary policymaking, beginning with the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) of 2016, spearheaded by then Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ashok Gajapathi Raju, now the Governor of Goa. Coupled with the flagship UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) initiative and its Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), these reforms have not only revived dormant airstrips but also ignited economic engines across the nation.

A policy poised for takeoff:

When Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister in 2014—marking the first of his three terms—the aviation sector was in urgent need of reform. High operational costs, limited connectivity, and skewed market structures were holding back growth. Shri Ashok Gajapathi Raju, appointed Civil Aviation Minister in May 2014, brought a pragmatic and grounded approach to a ministry often characterized by turbulence.

On June 15, 2016, Raju unveiled the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) 2016, calling it a “game changer” that would position India among the world’s top aviation markets. The policy introduced several transformative reforms: easing foreign direct investment (FDI) norms to 100% in greenfield airports and 74% in brownfield airports; relaxing the long debated 5/20 rule that had restricted new airlines from international operations; and mandating that airlines allocate a portion of their seats for regional connectivity. Most importantly, NCAP 2016 created the RCS UDAN framework, aimed at connecting underserved regions by providing viability gap funding (VGF) and capping airfares at affordable levels.

Raju’s tenure, which continued until 2018, laid the runway for India’s aviation surge. Under his leadership, the policy shifted attention from elite metropolitan hubs to inclusive regional networks, approving new airports and modernizing many underutilized airstrips. “The sector is poised to become one of the largest in the world,” he said during the launch—an aspiration that has since become reality.

UDAN-Bridging the skies for the people:

The crown jewel of NCAP 2016, UDAN, launched in October 2017, operationalized regional connectivity with unprecedented vigor. At its inception, a large majority of India’s 400 plus airstrips were either dormant or severely underused. Since then, UDAN has activated hundreds of routes, connecting dozens of unserved and underserved airports and ferrying millions of passengers to destinations previously considered inaccessible.

UDAN is not just about connectivity—it is about equity. Remote regions such as Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Pakyong in Sikkim, or Dibrugarh in Assam, once isolated, now enjoy regular commercial flights. By subsidizing losses on regional routes, the scheme has encouraged airlines to expand beyond metros and cater to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. As a result, passenger traffic at regional airports has surged dramatically, and domestic flyers have crossed historic records. Under the government’s continued push, projections indicate India may have 350–400 airports by 2047, including multiple mega hubs. India, now the world’s third largest domestic aviation market, handled hundreds of millions of passengers in FY2024—reflecting both rising aspirations and improved accessibility.

Cargo skies: Freight on the rise:

The airport boom has also transformed cargo operations, which serve as a vital artery for India’s export driven economy. Air cargo throughput has grown consistently over the past decade, supported by expanded freighter terminals in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The ripple effects of UDAN have extended to cold chain logistics, enabling farmers and small industries in remote regions to reach global markets more efficiently.

This growth aligns with NCAP’s emphasis on integrated cargo hubs and streamlined operations. Perishables, pharmaceuticals, and high value goods now reach destinations faster, enhancing India’s competitiveness in global trade.

Economic tailwinds-A multiplier effect:

The true impact of this aviation expansion lies in its economic multiplier. Each new airport sparks a cascade of economic activity—direct employment in aviation, along with indirect growth in tourism, hospitality, retail, and real estate. Tourism heavy destinations such as Ladakh have witnessed significant increases in footfall after improved air access, while property values near new airports have been appreciated substantially.

Aviation contributes significantly to India’s GDP, and with continued investment, the sector is projected to support millions of jobs by 2047. Regional disparities are narrowing as connectivity boosts local economies, fosters MSMEs, and integrates remote regions into national markets.

While challenges remain—such as airline financial stress and environmental considerations—the adaptive nature of policy making, including greener aviation initiatives, offers pathways for sustainable growth.

Horizon bound: A legacy in flight:

Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s 2016 policy, strengthened by UDAN and sustained by the government’s continued commitment, has rewritten India’s aviation story—from 74 isolated airports to a thriving network of 157 and growing. With passenger numbers rising and cargo operations expanding, the economic dividends are profound. As Governor of Goa, Raju can look upon developments like the Mopa Airport with pride, knowing that his blueprint continues to fuel India’s aviation ascent.

In the years ahead, India’s skies beckon even bolder ambitions: 220 plus airports by 2035 and a future where connectivity becomes a defining pillar of a developed, Viksit Bharat.

(The writer served as OSD to the former Civil Aviation Minister)