Women are the missing multipliers in India’s growth story

There is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women - Kofi Annan

As India marches towards the ambitious milestone of a $5 trillion economy, our discourse often centres around industrial corridors, digital infrastructure, and fiscal policy. However, we are frequently overlooking the most potent economic lever sitting right in front of us: 50 per cent of our population that identifies as female.

To treat women’s economic participation as a “social welfare” issue is a fundamental miscalculation. It is, in fact, the most significant macroeconomic imperative of our time.

The arithmetic of inclusion:

Numbers do not lie. If we are to achieve a $5 trillion GDP, we cannot do it on the shoulders of only half the workforce. Current estimates suggest that if India could merely bridge the labour force participation gap between men and women, we could witness a monumental surge in our growth rate. Even a transition where women across the country begin earning minimum wages for their currently unrecognized labour could bolster the GDP by one to two percentage points.

In a world where nations are fighting for 0.5 per cent incremental growth, this is not just an opportunity; it is a goldmine. For policy makers, the message is clear: Gender parity is not just “fair”; it is “profitable.”

Global benchmarks from organizations like the IMF and the World Bank consistently show that countries with higher female labour force participation (FLFPR) exhibit greater economic resilience and higher per capita income. For India to join the upper echelons of global economies, raising our FLFPR from its current levels is not optional—it is the prerequisite.

Scaling the ecosystem:

To achieve growth with equity, we must move beyond symbolic gestures and focus on structural freedom. Women entrepreneurs do not need “charity”; they need access to markets, credit, and networks.

We have seen the seeds of this transformation through initiatives like the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). By dedicating sections of state procurement to women-led enterprises (WSEs), the government has provided a direct pipeline to a massive market. This bypasses the traditional “old boys’ networks” that have historically locked women out of high-value contracts.

Similarly, the promotion of Geographical Indication (GI) products—the bulk of which are crafted by women artisans in rural heartlands—through high-visibility platforms like the 103 dedicated airport stalls has begun to turn traditional skills into global brands. These stalls are more than just retail outlets; they are windows into India’s soul, proving that products like Chanderi silk or Kandhamal haldi can command premium prices when given the right stage.

However, to scale this from a few success stories to a national movement, we must deepen our focus on:

* Incubation and mentoring: Moving beyond basic credit to providing high-level networking and business strategy support.

* Digital literacy: Ensuring that the “Digital India” revolution doesn’t leave the rural woman entrepreneur behind.

* Targeted training: Upgrading traditional skills to meet modern quality standards and international export requirements.

The invisible barrier-The societal mindset:

Perhaps the most daunting challenge is not the lack of skill, but the weight of unrecognized potential. The skills have always been there—in the management of households, the meticulousness of craft, and the resilience of rural farming. What has been missing is formal recognition and the societal “permission” to scale these skills into the formal economy.

The onus of change cannot rest on women alone. To truly tap into this demographic dividend, the attitude of men and society, by and large, must pivot. We need a domestic ecosystem where household responsibilities are shared and where a woman’s professional ambition is viewed as a family asset rather than a cultural disruption.

Policy makers must consider “care economy” infrastructure—such as affordable childcare, elder care, and safe, reliable transport—as essential economic infrastructure, just as vital as roads and bridges. When a woman knows her children are safe and her commute is secure, her productivity is unlocked.

A multi-pronged vision for 2026 and beyond:

Our path to $5 trillion relies on a fusion of industrialization, technology, and our demographic dividend. But women are the “key driver” that makes these wheels turn.

Data shows that when a woman earns, she invests nearly 90 per cent of her income back into her family’s health, nutrition, and education. This creates a virtuous cycle of human capital development that fuels future GDP for generations.

Marking yet another International Women’s Day, let us move the conversation from “representation” to “contribution.” Let us build an India where every woman has the freedom to pursue her economic goals, not as a beneficiary of policy, but as a co-architect of our national destiny.

The $5 trillion dream is well within our reach. We just need to stop trying to run a marathon using only one leg. When we unlock the economic power of women, we don’t just change the life of one individual; we change the trajectory of the entire nation.

By empowering the woman at the bottom of the pyramid and the entrepreneur at the top, we ensure that India’s growth is not just fast, but inclusive and unstoppable.

(The writer is a former OSD to Union Civil Aviation Minister)