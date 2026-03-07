64% of young women aspire to become entrepreneurs: Survey

A new survey of finance professionals indicates that 64% of women working in finance and accountancy in India now aspire to become entrepreneurs, rising from 56% last year. The findings come from early insights of a global survey conducted by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), which gathered responses from over 11,000 professionals across 175 countries. The full report is scheduled for release in May 2026.

The data suggests a growing trend among women professionals who view finance and accounting training as a foundation for launching their own businesses. While entrepreneurial ambition remains slightly higher among men overall, the survey indicates that the gap is gradually narrowing as more women express confidence in pursuing independent ventures. The study also highlights a strong generational influence behind this trend. Entrepreneurial ambition is particularly pronounced among Generation Z and Millennial women, with around half of respondents in these age groups indicating a desire to start their own businesses in the future. Researchers suggest that younger professionals increasingly associate entrepreneurship with autonomy, financial independence, and the ability to create meaningful impact through their work.

The findings were released ahead of International Women’s Day 2026 and align with the global theme announced by UN Women: “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls.” The theme emphasises expanding opportunities and economic empowerment for women across sectors.

According to the survey, the accountancy profession is increasingly seen as a strong pathway toward entrepreneurship. More than half of respondents overall said that their finance and accounting background would be beneficial if they chose to start their own businesses. Skills such as financial management, governance, risk assessment, and strategic planning are viewed as important foundations for running enterprises.

The survey also notes that entrepreneurial ambitions among finance professionals are particularly strong in emerging markets, where starting a business is often seen as a route to economic mobility and social impact. In these contexts, professional financial training can provide individuals with the knowledge and confidence required to manage enterprises effectively.

Researchers also observed a broader shift in how finance professionals view their careers. Many respondents indicated that they increasingly seek roles connected to purpose, sustainability, and social impact, alongside traditional career progression. This evolving perspective reflects how the profession is expanding beyond technical accounting roles to include leadership, innovation, and enterprise creation.

The findings suggest that as more women gain financial and business expertise, the profession may continue to serve as a pathway not only to corporate leadership but also to entrepreneurship and business ownership.