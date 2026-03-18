AI and India’s youth: Learning to build the future

In homes, hostels, classrooms and small towns across India, a quiet revolution is already underway. Artificial intelligence is no longer a distant idea from science fiction. It is becoming a study partner, a career coach, a creative assistant and, for many young people, a bridge between dreams and opportunity. The biggest question for this generation is not whether AI will change life—it already has. The real question is whether we will simply consume it, or learn to use it to build a better future.

The future has already entered the classroom

Across India today, students are turning to AI tools for support. A student preparing for exams may use AI to understand a difficult concept. A graduate preparing for interviews may practise responses with it. In smaller towns, young learners with smartphones are exploring career paths—from design and coding to entrepreneurship.

A few years ago, opportunities like these depended largely on access to expensive coaching, networks or resources. Today, they also depend on something else: the willingness to learn and use AI responsibly.

AI is not a replacement for discipline or curiosity. Instead, it acts as a powerful support system. It can explain complex ideas in simpler language, help improve communication skills, organise notes, summarise lessons and support project planning. For many young people, this assistance builds confidence as much as knowledge.

Recent global workforce studies suggest that millions of jobs may evolve or transform due to AI, even as new opportunities emerge. Students who learn how to work with AI rather than fear it will be better prepared for the future.

Why AI feels like a superpower

For today’s youth, life often feels demanding. Students must study harder, develop new skills, communicate effectively and prepare for careers in a rapidly changing world.

AI can ease some of this pressure by helping people begin tasks more easily. A school student might use it to revise lessons. A commerce student might simplify complex financial ideas. An aspiring entrepreneur might use it to draft business ideas or marketing plans. These small uses can build confidence at crucial moments.

One of AI’s strengths is that it responds to curiosity, not background. It does not care whether someone studied in an English-medium or regional-language school. It rewards effort and clarity. That is why many see it as a tool that can help level the playing field.

From small-town talent to big possibility

Another powerful impact of AI is how it reduces distance. A student in a small town can access tools similar to those available in major cities. Someone preparing for scholarships can draft essays, improve communication or explore new ideas. A small business owner can use AI to write product descriptions or connect with customers online.

AI cannot remove every inequality, but it can reduce barriers between talent and opportunity. In a country like India—where ambition is abundant but opportunities remain uneven—this shift matters deeply.

Let the machine do the repetition

AI is particularly useful for repetitive tasks. It can summarise long notes, organise information, generate practice questions and translate text into simpler language. Studies suggest that AI tools can save hours of routine work each week. However, an important caution remains. AI should not replace thinking—it should strengthen it. Copying answers weakens learning, but using AI to understand ideas builds deeper knowledge.

Not just for engineers

Many people still believe AI is only for programmers or technology experts. That is no longer true. AI can assist writers, teachers, doctors, marketers, researchers, journalists and students from almost every field.

The future will not belong only to coders—it will belong to learners.

Skills that matter most

To use AI effectively, young people must build three key skills: asking better questions, checking information carefully and using AI to create something meaningful—whether a project, portfolio or solution to a real-world problem.

What AI cannot replace

Despite its power, AI cannot replace human qualities. It cannot feel empathy, carry values or understand the emotional journeys people experience. Kindness, creativity, resilience, teamwork and leadership remain uniquely human strengths.

The real opportunity

For India’s youth, AI should not be a fear story—it should be an opportunity story. Instead of using it only to finish tasks quickly, young people can use it to understand better, communicate better and create new possibilities.

AI can provide speed and access. But purpose still comes from people. The future will belong to those who choose not only to use technology—but to build with it.

(The author is a Director in Product Development, Technology Solutions Division of the Audit function for one of the Big 4 firms in Hyderabad. The views expressed are personal and do not represent those of his employer)