“Aim to focus on research in emerging technologies”

Hans News Service: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-Bangalore) and AGH University of Krakow, Poland, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for academic and research collaboration, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies and other emerging fields.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar. It was signed by Prof. Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT-Bangalore, and Rao Maddukuri, Senior Advisor at AGH University of Krakow.

The agreement provides for joint research activities, the development of academic programmes and the exchange of academic materials made available by the two institutions. It also includes provisions for faculty and student mobility through international academic partnerships.

Other areas of cooperation include joint seminars, symposia, educational conferences, career guidance initiatives and information-sharing events. These activities may be conducted in online and offline formats. The agreement also provides for participation in winter and summer schools to facilitate academic interaction between the institutions.

Commenting on the agreement, Prof. Das said international academic partnerships could expand research opportunities and bring diverse perspectives into higher education. He said the MoU was intended to create opportunities for collaborative research and academic engagement, enabling faculty members and students to learn from each other’s expertise and experiences.

Maddukuri said the partnership offered a platform to strengthen academic connections between India and Poland. Joint academic initiatives, conferences, seminars and exchange opportunities could help build closer ties between the institutions’ academic communities, he added. The MoU establishes a framework for IIIT-Bangalore and AGH University of Krakow to identify and develop activities in areas of mutual interest. The specific initiatives are to emerge through cooperation between the institutions.