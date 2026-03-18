Anthah Prerana 7.0 draws global student entrepreneurs

The Entrepreneur Development Cell (ED Cell) of Bhavan’s Vivekananda College, Sainikpuri, hosted the 7th edition of Anthah Prerana, its flagship International Business Plan Competition, attracting student entrepreneurs from across India and abroad.

The competition witnessed an impressive participation of 102 teams, representing 11 Indian states along with five international teams from the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada, highlighting the event’s growing global reach.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Group Captain D. Ramanaiah (Retd.), Honorary Secretary of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Sainikpuri Kendra. Meraj Faheem, CEO of Telangana Innovation Cell, attended as the Chief Guest, while Akshay C. S. Deshpande was the Guest of Honour.

Addressing the participants, Group Captain Ramanaiah encouraged students to embrace innovation and transform their ideas into impactful ventures. Earlier, Dr. M. Thirmal Rao, ED Cell Coordinator, welcomed the guests and emphasized the significance of the event in fostering entrepreneurial spirit among students.