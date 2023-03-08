Aspiring to pursue a career in the healthcare industry abroad?

Are you a professional from the healthcare industry in India keen to work in a foreign country? It is no secret that the attraction to work abroad for a higher income, quality of life, or experience is common among healthcare professionals in India. Unfortunately, the opportunities for cross-border work are increasingly getting competitive & difficult despite a globalised economy – while companies are willing to seek out the best global talent, policymakers in developed countries are also trying to bridge the talent gap by encouraging international mobility. Healthcare workers from India enjoy a very high reputation. They are much sought after even when the migration of other category workers is being held back due to macro-environmental factors.

The demand for healthcare workers in India and overseas will only increase in the coming months, presenting great employment and better livelihood opportunities. If India were to invest in building the capacity of its health workforce, it could meet its own needs and that of the world. The rise in the aging population around the world over the next three decades is expected to create a greater demand for healthcare workers, representing a significant employment opportunity for the Indian workforce.

It's no secret that English is the natural global language and is essential in education, relations, and business. International surveys show that over two-thirds of employers believe English is necessary for their business. It is no different for medical professionals seeking to travel abroad. If your ambition is to travel overseas for a career in dentistry, occupational therapy, podiatry, medicine, pharmacy, speech pathology, dietetics, optometry, radiography, nursing, physiotherapy, or veterinary science, you will need to clear the Occupational English Test (OET) before applying for a job.

The OET is a widely recognised English language test designed for the healthcare sector. It is required for medical professionals seeking to work or study in English-speaking countries such as Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The test material is designed to reflect real healthcare scenarios.

The OET assesses your ability to communicate effectively in English by checking four language skills; therefore, you must understand that it requires a certain degree of language proficiency, but it isn't difficult to get through the OET exam. You can qualify and fulfill your dream with the proper guidance, strategy, and practice.

We outline three simple tips on how to prepare and do well for the OET:



Practice, but do not memorise

The primary goal of OET is to help students and working professionals understand the significance of effective communication between a patient and a medical professional. Practice using the correct materials, following the most recent exam guidelines, and solving OET papers will help you understand what to expect and how to approach each test paper section. Refrain from memorising; recognise the purpose of the OET writing, OET listening, OET speaking, and OET reading test papers, and tailor your preparation accordingly. The intent is to gain an organic understanding of the expectations in terms of the level of English language and communication by practicing different aspects of the English language.

Focus on the answers & the time

During the test, avoid guessing answers from what you already know. Understand the content of the question first and read the subtext of the question; the questions and answers may not be as apparent as they appear. Answers based on your medical knowledge are avoidable – that is not what the examiner will be looking for. It's also important to time your answers correctly. Focus on improving your pronunciation, grammar, and vocabulary. Reading, listening, and speaking as much as possible in English will help you develop these skills.

Seek professional help



Practice past OET papers and sample questions by accessing them online. You may do this with a tutor or as part of a study group to seek progress feedback and identify improvement areas. This will also help you get a feel for the type of questions likely to be asked and the level of difficulty. Finally, avoid getting stressed before the exam - stay positive, stay focused, and follow fall back on your practice. This is sure to help you prepare well for the OET. Good luck!

(The author is a SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, South Asia)