CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam paper Analysis: Paper tests conceptual clarity with case-based and application-oriented questions

The CBSE Class 12 Economics examination this year was assessed as moderately difficult, with a balanced mix of conceptual and case-based questions, according to teachers and student feedback. The paper required not only textbook knowledge but also a deeper understanding of key concepts. According to Anupam Agnihotri, PGT Economics at Silverline Prestige School, the question paper was divided into two sections—Macroeconomics and Indian Economic Development—covering the full syllabus in a structured format.

The paper pattern included 20 multiple-choice questions of one mark each, along with short and long answer questions. Students were required to attempt four 3-mark questions, six 4-mark questions, and four 6-mark questions, making a total of 80 marks. The exam was largely based on NCERT content, but several questions demanded analytical thinking and application of concepts. Case study-based questions, in particular, were found to be slightly challenging as they required careful reading and interpretation.

While many students found the paper manageable, those with a clear understanding of concepts and sufficient practice were better able to handle the questions. Time management was not a major issue for well-prepared students, though some reported that the application-based sections required extra attention. Overall, the exam was seen as a fair assessment that tested both knowledge and understanding. Teachers noted that students who focused on conceptual clarity and regular practice were able to perform confidently in the examination.