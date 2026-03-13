CBSE Class 12 English Core Exam Analysis: Paper moderate; comprehension slightly tricky

The CBSE Class 12 English Core examination for the 2025–26 academic year was considered moderate in difficulty, with a balanced mix of reading, writing, and literature-based questions. Teachers noted that the paper assessed comprehension, analytical ability, and language skills in a structured manner.

According to Parul Tyagi, HOD, English, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, the question paper was thoughtfully designed to evaluate students’ understanding and writing proficiency. She said Section A (Reading Skills) included comprehension passages that required careful reading. Some vocabulary-based and case-based multiple-choice questions were slightly tricky, though most students were able to respond effectively. Section B (Writing Skills) featured familiar and relatable topics with conventional formats. This section allowed students to demonstrate both creativity and structured expression, making it scoring for those who had prepared well.

Section C (Literature) required deeper textual understanding and interpretation. The questions tested analytical and inferential skills, and students who had revised the chapters and poems thoroughly were able to answer confidently.

Students also shared similar views. Ishaan Srivastava said the questions were mostly direct, although literature required detailed preparation. Kartik Srivastava found comprehension easier than expected but described the writing section as slightly lengthy. Aditya and Shashwat said the overall paper was easy but time-consuming.