Drone racing, robot battles and AI innovations to take centre stage at BITS Pilani Hyderabad’s ATMoS ’26

More than 20,000 attendees, over 100 student technology projects, combat robots and high-speed drone racing will feature at ATMoS ’26, the national techno-management festival of BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus, from October 23 to 25. Themed Augmented Ascension, this year’s edition has Synchrony Financial as its title partner.

The three-day festival is expected to draw attendees from more than 60 institutions across India, including IIT Hyderabad, IIIT Hyderabad and BITS Pilani, Goa Campus. Organised annually since 2012, ATMoS stands for Assimilation of Technically Motivated Souls and aims to identify and nurture young talent in technology and management.

Artificial intelligence will be a major focus of the festival. The Computer Science Association will organise an AI Hackathon challenging student teams to develop AI-driven solutions to pressing social problems. Synchrony Financial will also host a workshop on AI in financial security, exploring applications in credit scoring and risk analysis.

The Tech Expo, organised by the campus Innovation Cell, will showcase more than 100 student projects in artificial intelligence, robotics and software development. Interactive demonstrations and expert judging will provide a platform for students to present their innovations.

RoboWars will bring more than 20 combat robots from across the country into the arena for head-to-head battles. The BITS Drone Racing League returns for its third edition, featuring more than 15 drones flown by professional first-person-view (FPV) pilots. Organisers describe it as the largest field on the South India circuit.

Engineering enthusiasts can also look forward to the SAE BPHC Auto Expo and Time Attack Race, where student teams will race custom-built all-terrain vehicles against the clock.

Beyond the technical competitions, ATMoS’ national outreach initiatives include Innowave, a talent hunt that has attracted more than 5,000 participants from across India.

Polympiad, a STEM initiative for younger learners, aims to nurture scientific curiosity. Workshops, technical talks and recreational activities will take place throughout the festival. The entertainment programme will feature stand-up comedian Nishant Suri on October 23, followed by a live set by the Mysore Express band, DJ nights and a laser mapping show. Bollywood playback singer Amit Mishra will headline Artist Night on October 24, bringing a live musical performance to the campus.