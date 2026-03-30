Education Awards 2026: Insights on careers, exams, leadership, and future skills

The Hans India and HMTV Education Awards 2026, held at RTC Kala Bhavan in Hyderabad, brought together leading academicians, industry experts, and career mentors to guide students on some of the most critical aspects of their future. The event featured a series of insightful sessions covering competitive exam preparation, emerging career opportunities, leadership development, ethics, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in education. It served as a platform where knowledge met real-world experience, giving students a clearer understanding of what lies ahead.

At a time when students face increasing pressure to choose conventional career paths like engineering and medicine, this platform emphasized the importance of awareness, adaptability, and informed decision-making. Experts highlighted that success today is not defined by a single path but by the ability to understand one’s strengths, think independently, and continuously evolve with changing trends. They stressed that every student has unique potential, and recognizing that individuality is the first step toward building a successful career.

The sessions also focused on practical strategies for major competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, and EAPCET, offering students actionable preparation techniques. Alongside academic guidance, discussions on innovation, entrepreneurship, ethical responsibility, and digital discipline provided a holistic perspective on personal and professional growth. Speakers encouraged students to develop not only subject knowledge but also critical life skills such as problem-solving, communication, and resilience. Overall, the event served as a comprehensive guide for students, encouraging them to move beyond limitations, embrace opportunities, and prepare themselves for a dynamic and competitive future. It reinforced the idea that with the right mindset, disciplined preparation, and awareness of opportunities, students can achieve success in multiple domains and contribute meaningfully to society.

Exploring non-engineering career opportunities

The session featured Dr. N. Suguna Reddy (Director, Aditya Group of Education Institutions), Kali Prasad Gadiraju (Founder & Chairman, Ethames Business School), Vani Meka (Career Counselor), Dr. A. Raja Reddy (Dean of Agriculture, Malla Reddy University), and Venkat Boora (Founder, Spryple). They emphasized that students must explore diverse career paths aligned with their strengths rather than societal pressure, as limiting choices can restrict long-term growth and satisfaction.

Agriculture emerged as a powerful and evergreen field, offering careers in agronomy, horticulture, agri-business, research, and public administration. Experts highlighted that agriculture graduates often move into leadership roles, including civil services, due to their multidisciplinary knowledge and understanding of real-world challenges. This sector also offers opportunities in sustainability, food technology, and rural development, making it highly relevant in today’s world.

Management and business education were also recommended as flexible career options. These fields build leadership, decision-making, and organizational skills applicable across industries. Similarly, careers in law, finance, media, and social sciences offer long-term stability and are less affected by technological disruption, making them reliable options for students seeking diverse opportunities.

Sales and marketing were described as highly valuable yet challenging domains that develop real-world problem-solving and communication skills. Entrepreneurship was strongly encouraged, with speakers urging students to become job creators rather than job seekers and contribute to economic growth.

Key Strategies:

• Shift mindset from job seeker to job creator

• Choose careers based on strengths and interests

• Explore interdisciplinary opportunities

• Develop leadership skills in any field

The session concluded that engineering and medicine are important but not the only paths to success. A broader perspective enables students to build meaningful and impactful careers while exploring their full potential.

How toprepare for NEET 2026

The NEET preparation session featured Alla Sai Lakshmi (Core Dean, BIPC Narayana College), Vishwakiran Yanmandra (Senior NEET Coach, TATTVA Academy), and K. L. N. Srinivas (Senior Physics Faculty Mentor, NANO IIT Academy). They explained that NEET is evolving into a concept-driven and logic-based exam rather than a memory-based one, requiring students to adapt their preparation strategies accordingly.

NCERT textbooks remain the foundation, especially for Biology. However, success depends on understanding every line deeply, including keywords, exceptions, and diagrams. The exam now includes multi-layered questions like statement-based and assertion-reason types, requiring careful analysis and logical reasoning.

Diagram-based questions are gaining importance, and students must practice drawing and interpreting them to improve retention. High-weightage topics such as Genetics, Human Physiology, and Ecology require focused preparation. Integration of concepts across chapters is also essential to handle complex questions effectively.

Physics should be approached strategically with strong conceptual clarity. Students were advised to avoid guesswork due to negative marking and instead focus on accuracy and understanding.

Preparation Tips:

• Create your own questions from NCERT paragraphs

• Study “between the lines” instead of rote learning

• Practice experimental and application-based questions

• Take mock tests every 2 days and analyze mistakes

The speakers emphasized that NEET is not about how much you study, but how well you understand and apply concepts. Consistency, confidence, and smart revision are the keys to success.

Innovation & Entrepreneurship: Developing leadership traits

This session featured Dr. M. R. S. Suryanarayana Reddy (Director Admissions, Vishwa Vishwani Institute), Puram Praveen (Assistant Professor, IIT Hyderabad), Dr. K. S. Venu Gopal Rao (Director, ICFAI Business School), and Dr. N. Yamuna Pathak (Psychologist and Motivational Speaker). They emphasized that leadership and innovation are not limited to a few individuals but can be developed by anyone with the right mindset.

The speakers explained that leadership is not a position but a mindset. Innovation begins with changing the way one thinks and observing problems as opportunities rather than obstacles.

Self-awareness was identified as the foundation of leadership. Understanding strengths, weaknesses, and purpose helps individuals focus on growth instead of comparison. Courage was explained as the ability to act despite fear, highlighting that fear is a natural part of growth.

Entrepreneurs observe gaps in the environment and ask critical questions such as what can be improved and how value can be created. Leadership begins with taking responsibility in small daily actions and gradually building confidence.

Key Strategies:

• Start leading in everyday situations

• Convert problems into opportunities

• Take initiative without waiting for permission

• Focus on value creation rather than recognition

• Train the mind to think independently

The session concluded that leadership and innovation are habits developed through consistent thinking and action, not inherited traits.

How to prepare for EAPCET

The EAPCET session included Prof. Kumar Molugaram (Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University), Divakar S (Senior Chemistry Faculty, NANO IIT Academy), and Prof. Ram Venkatesh (Secretary, TGCHE). They explained that EAPCET requires a structured and disciplined approach focused on application and speed.

Students must build strong fundamentals in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Regular practice of multiple-choice questions helps improve speed and accuracy. Short notes for formulas and key concepts are useful for quick revision.

Analyzing previous year papers helps in understanding patterns and identifying important topics. Time management plays a crucial role during preparation and in the exam.

Preparation Strategies:

• Practice under timed conditions

• Focus on accuracy before speed

• Revise formulas daily

• Identify and strengthen weak areas

• Learn from mistakes through analysis

The speakers emphasized that consistent practice and disciplined preparation are essential for success.

How to prepare for JEE Mains & Advance

This session featured Prof. D. Sukumar (Chair, IIT Hyderabad), K. Krishna Chaitanya (Director, NANO IIT Academy), Vikram Dachepally (Founder, Tattva Academy), and Purnachandra Rao Narra (Managing Director, Resonance Institutions).

A key framework introduced was GOAT — Goal setting, Ownership, Attitude, and Timely execution. Students were advised to focus on conceptual clarity rather than memorization.

For JEE Advanced, multi-step and analytical problem-solving is essential. Students should focus on solving fewer problems with deeper understanding rather than many problems superficially.

Mock tests play a crucial role in improving performance and time management.

Preparation Tips:

• Prepare notes that allow you to teach others

• Create your own questions

• Focus more on weak areas

• Maintain consistency in study routine

• Develop patience and logical thinking

The session highlighted that mindset and discipline are critical for success.

Ethics & Social Responsibility: Managing social media

This session was led by Dr. C. Veerender (CEO and Senior Psychologist, Hyderabad), who addressed the growing impact of social media on students.

He explained that excessive social media use leads to distraction, comparison, stress, and reduced productivity. Youth play a key role in shaping society, and ethical responsibility is essential for success.

Students must develop self-discipline and use technology wisely.

Practical Strategies:

• Set strict time limits for social media

• Replace scrolling with productive habits

• Focus on real-life achievements

• Create a distraction-free environment

• Practice daily self-discipline

The session concluded that controlling digital distractions is essential for growth.

AI trends in education & skill development

This session featured Harish Reddy Gantla (Associate Professor, Vignan Institute), N. B. V. Subbarao (Founder, Sabbu Innovative Classes), Dr. Yuvaraju Chinnam (Pro Vice Chancellor, Malla Reddy University), and Rahul Paith, Chief AI Officer, USM Business Systems.

Experts explained that AI is an enabler, not a threat. Technologies like machine learning and adaptive learning are transforming education.

AI improves learning efficiency but also changes job roles. Students must adapt to these changes.

Skill Development Strategies:

• Learn to use AI tools effectively

• Focus on critical thinking and communication

• Combine technical and soft skills

• Continuously update knowledge

• Stay adaptable

The session concluded that adapting to AI trends is essential for future success.